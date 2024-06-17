 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Social media is the new cigarette

By
Twitter app on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Social media is unhealthy, at least according to the U.S. surgeon general. Dr. Vivek H. Murthy penned a guest column in The New York Times about the risks of social media on young people, and he called on Congress to act on a tobacco-style surgeon general’s warning for social media websites.

“It is time to require a surgeon general’s warning label on social media platforms, stating that social media is associated with significant mental health harms for adolescents,” Dr. Murthy wrote. “A surgeon general’s warning label, which requires congressional action, would regularly remind parents and adolescents that social media has not been proved safe.”

Recommended Videos

Before you step back and ask what this has to do with cigarettes, that’s a comparison Dr. Murthy himself made. The surgeon general cited a study of warning labels on tobacco products when bringing up the point. Dr. Murthy also pointed to several other physical health and safety measures, such as regulations around seatbelts and airbags in cars, as well as recalls of food that has been contaminated.

“Why is it that we have failed to respond to the harms of social media when they are no less urgent or widespread than those posed by unsafe cars, planes or food? These harms are not a failure of willpower and parenting; they are the consequence of unleashing powerful technology without adequate safety measures, transparency or accountability,” Dr. Murthy wrote.

Although the surgeon general is calling for a warning label on social media, this isn’t Congressional action yet. As Dr. Murthy points out, a warning label needs to be approved by Congress, even if it comes from the surgeon general. Still, this is very much a call on Congress to take action.

In May 2023, I outlined recommendations to make social media safer for kids. Yet parents and children are still waiting for change. In my @nytimes op-ed, I issue a renewed call for legislators to take action and also call for a Surgeon General’s warning label on social media. 1/2

&mdash; Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) June 17, 2024

This is far from the first run-in that Meta, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and other social media companies have had with the U.S. government. In January, executives from major social media platforms testified before Congress about the impact of social media on children. And it’s hard to forget about the TikTok ban, which is currently a pending issue in the United States.

There’s no saying what a surgeon general’s warning for social media could look like, but it’d likely mirror what we see on tobacco products. We don’t often see new warnings, after all.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Twitter has reportedly suspended signups for Twitter Blue
Twitter Blue menu option on a white screen background which is on a black background.

The start of Elon Musk's tenure as owner of Twitter has not been without its struggles and chaos. And so far, the chaos Twitter currently finds itself in shows no signs of letting up anytime soon.

So it seems fitting that the latest news on the Twitter front is that signups for the microblogging platform's $8-per-month Twitter Blue subscription have reportedly been suspended. On Friday, Forbes reported that new signups for Twitter's newly revamped Blue subscription have apparently been disabled, having "verified that users have not been able to sign up to the service for more than an hour," and also citing that the option to sign up for Blue on the iOS app had disappeared as further proof of the suspension. The Verge also noted that some users may still see the option to subscribe, only to then be met with an error message. One of the editors at Digital Trends said the option to sign up for the service is just missing from his iOS app's menu, noted that it had been like that "since at least 8 p.m. PT last night," and shared the following screenshot:

Read more
Twitter begins rollout of new gray check marks only to abruptly remove them
Elon Musk.

In the middle of writing an article about Twitter's initial rollout of a new gray check mark verification badge, we noticed something odd: Twitter accounts that had the new gray check marks only minutes earlier were suddenly without them again. So what happened?

Elon Musk apparently happened. Mere hours after his newly purchased social media platform began its rollout of a new gray check mark in an effort to help clarify which high-profile accounts were actually verified, the new gray check marks began disappearing from various accounts, evidently at Musk's behest. Just take a look at this tweet conversation between web video producer Marques Brownlee and Musk:

Read more
Some blue check Twitter users were unable to edit their names
Twitter app on the OnePlus 10T.

Twitter's recent blue check verification drama took an even sillier turn yesterday. Amid all the recent commotion regarding Twitter Blue subscriptions, paying for blue checks, and impersonation versus parody, some Twitter users temporarily lost their ability to edit their screen names.

On Monday evening, some verified Twitter users began reporting that they couldn't change their screen names. It's unclear to us at this time if the issue these users were experiencing was a bug or a new feature of a platform that was recently purchased by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Read more