Computing

Spectre looms again as another exploit leaves Intel CPUs vulnerable

Jon Martindale
By
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review pins
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

The array of speculative execution exploits that fall under the umbrella of Spectre has added a new variant to worry about. Bitdefender has disclosed a modified version of the Spectre 1 bug known as the SWAPGS vulnerability, which could allow malware to snoop on private memory, potentially revealing all sorts of secrets about a system and its user to hackers. Fortunately, Microsoft and other operating system manufacturers patched this bug long ago, so as long as your install of Windows is up to date, you should be safe and sound.

Like many of the Spectre variants we’ve seen over the last couple of years, SWAPGS affects most x86 or x64 processors released this decade, with Bitdefender claiming, via Forbes, that “all Intel CPUs manufactured between 2012 and today are vulnerable to the SWAPGS exploit.” A Red Hat advisory suggests that AMD CPUs are also vulnerable to this potential attack, but that’s disputed by AMD. It claims that based on internal and external testing, it doesn’t believe AMD hardware is vulnerable to this type of Spectre attack.

Bitdefender concurred, stating that following testing it completed, it hasn’t been able to replicate this attack on AMD CPUs.

“We tested two AMD CPUs: AMD64 Family 16 Model 2 Stepping 3 AuthenticAMD ~3211 Mhz and AMD64 Family 15 Model 6 Stepping 1 AuthenticAMD ~2100 Mhz and neither exhibited speculative behavior for the SWAPGS instruction,” it said in a statement, via BleepingComputer.

Fortunately, Windows has been fully patched against it, so whatever chip you’re using, Windows users need not fear SWAPGS if they have a fully updated operating system. Bitdefender, Intel, and Microsoft have been working for more than a year to fix this particular exploit, as it is distinct from existing Spectre variants and isn’t affected by any previous fixes for other speculative execution attack vectors.

The Windows patch was released as part of Microsoft’s July 2019 Patch Tuesday security updates. We’re only hearing about it now because of a coordinated disclosure among hardware and software developers to alert the public that the exploit has mostly been mitigated through software changes.

If, for whatever reason, you believe that your system hasn’t been updated, all you need do is run Windows update a few times. You can find it by searching for Windows update in the Windows search bar. Select Windows Update Settings and then select Check for Updates. Alternatively, check out our guide on how to install the latest version of Windows to get you fully up to date and protected.

While this latest exploit isn’t something to get too worried about, it does remind us that speculative execution bugs are here to stay and will continually be found until processor design changes fundamentally at the hardware level. Intel’s Ice Lake introduced a number of hardware fixes, but perhaps it’s time to introduce a secure core to make these sorts of exploits redundant.

Don't Miss

How to change your Gmail password
acer new nitro xf2 series monitors with fast speeds monitor straight on
News

Acer’s fast Nitro XF2 monitors are built to help gamers outmaneuver opponents

Acer's Nitro XF2 series monitors are fast and responsive to give players an edge when gaming. These panels support AMD's FreeSync technology, are capable of delivering HDR 10 content, and promise a fast sub-1ms response time!
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
lenovo thinkpad t480s model logo
Computing

The 2019 ThinkPad lineup is robust. Here's how to pick the right one for you

Be it the X series, the T series, E series, it can be tough to find the best Lenovo laptop that is right for you. To help, we'll break down all the options available to make your choice a more informed one.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
delivery by christmas gifts instant pot vizio samsung lenovo ideapad 330
Deals

Amazon drops huge discounts up to 60% off on Lenovo IdeaPad laptops

For budget-conscious who are looking for less expensive but quality laptops, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for as Amazon drops the prices of Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-Inches laptops by up to 60%.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
pc market sales increase in first quarter of 2017 budget gaming dell xps 15 2
Computing

Grab a new OLED Dell XPS 15 laptop for over $400 off with this limited offer

Dell is offering a sweet new deal that gets you a new Dell XPS 15 laptop at a discount of over $400 off. Interested customers can save $408.95 with a combination of an instant discount and a limited time coupon code.
Posted By Anita George
canon maxima allows social media direct prints maxify mb5420 cs style en hires
Computing

Ready to upgrade? Here's how to find the right printer for your growing business

Find the best printers for small businesses with our list of excellent models. We found the best printers to handle those growing business projects while still keeping costs down. Take a look at the full list to learn more.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
lizard squad and ex sony employees likely involved in hack hacker shutterstock
Computing

Fancy Bear is back to its old tricks of exploiting IoT and doing network recon

A new Microsoft threat report claims to have detected new activity, in the form of IoT device compromise, from Russian hacking group Fancy Bear. These attacks have targeted critical infrastructure via devices like printers.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
google images new side panel makes it a lot easier to use august 2019
Computing

Google Images’ new side panel makes it a whole lot easier to use

Google Images has launched a new side panel for desktop that keeps a selected image in place when you scroll up and down. The new feature makes it a whole lot easier to compare images while conducting a search.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best laptop brands
Computing

Like to be brand loyal? These tech titans make some of our favorite laptops

If you want to buy your next laptop based around a specific brand, it helps to know which the best brands of laptops are. This list will give you a good grounding in the most reliable, quality laptop manufacturers today.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to change your gmail picture
Computing

How to change your Gmail password whenever you want in just a few quick steps

Regularly updating your passwords is a good way to stay secure online, but each site and service has their own way of doing it. Here's a quick guide on how to change your Gmail password in a few short steps.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
802.11ax laptop
Computing

Secure your Excel documents with a password by following these quick steps

Given how often Excel documents contain sensitive information, it makes sense to keep them away from prying eyes. Thankfully, it's easy to secure them with a password with a few simple steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best routers for gaming
Computing

Stop your PC's vow of silence with these tips on how to fix audio problems

Sound problems got you down? If you're running into sound card detection issues or need to update your audio drivers, don't worry. With a few tweaks we'll get your sound card functioning as it should.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Windows 10 Surface Pro 4 stock photo
Computing

Windows Update not working after May 2019 Update? Here’s how to fix it

Windows update not working? It's a more common problem than you might think. Fortunately, there are a few steps you can take to troubleshoot it and in this guide we'll break them down for you step by step.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Dell XPS 13 2019
Computing

Dell promo code cuts $650 off a Dell XPS 13 laptop for limited time

Now, though August 10th, Dell is dropping XPS 13 prices down to just $1,250 when purchased with the promo code DBLTXPS13T. We’ve seen lots of laptop deals this summer, but few will net you such strong savings on such a fine device.
Posted By William Hank
Computing

Want to make one hard drive act like two? Here's how to partition in Windows

If you don't want all of your files stored in one place but only have one drive to work with, partitioning is your best way forward. Here's how to partition a hard drive in Windows 10, step by step.
Posted By Jon Martindale