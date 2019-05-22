Digital Trends
Computing

The May 2019 update for Windows 10 is live. Here’s how to get your hands on it

Jonathan Terrasi
By

Microsoft released its latest feature update for Windows 10, shipping with a host of new features. Microsoft only launches two of these each year, so there’s plenty of new changes to play around with.

In addition to the standard security patches that roll out with every update, the May 2019 update (version 1903) includes a number of added features, many of them designed to provide users with simpler ways of managing their device privacy and security.

What’s new?

windows 10 may 2019 update new security features white theme cropped 720x720

The biggest security boost is Windows Sandbox, which lest you open ephemeral application sandboxes that are siloed off from your main Windows filesystem. This allows you to launch untrusted files or executables in a separate environment, virtualized using your device’s hardware acceleration. The May 2019 update also adds a microphone notification icon that alerts users when an app or website attempts to tap into their microphone or webcam hardware, empowering users to take action to prevent unauthorized hardware use. This is bundled with a dashboard menu where users can view all the apps that are currently using their microphone or camera.

Along with these, Windows 10 now lets users log in to their Microsoft accounts using the Windows Hello biometric authentication suite. Windows Hello’s recent FIDO2 certification means you can now access your Microsoft account online (as well as on their devices) using either facial recognition or fingerprint-based authentication, adding an extra layer of protection by eliminating the use of a password.

Finally, for users of the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), Windows Defender Firewall can now enable firewall rules pertaining to the WSL, filtering network traffic to and from Linux subsystem applications. Other minor changes include removing Cortana from the search bar and a new light mode that changes up the visuals a bit.

How to install the update

windows 10 may 2019 update new security features cropped 720x720

You can install the May 2019 update right from the standard Windows 10 update menu. Start by navigating to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. Once you are at the update menu, check to see if the update is already offered and, if so, launch it, If you don’t see it upon landing on the menu, you can select “Check for updates” to see if yours is read. Assuming it is, you can then hit “Download and install now” and the update process will start.

After the update is completed, you will be able to choose when to reboot and apply it. You can either schedule an exact date and time, or you can have Windows 10 automatically restart the device outside of your standard usage timeframe (what Windows 10 calls “active hours”), which it determines by analyzing a historical profile of your device activity patterns.

It should be noted that you might not get the update right away, as Microsoft is metering the number of devices updated at a time to scan for issues and address them. If this is the case, just check the update menu periodically. To ensure they avoid another fiasco like the October 2018 update, Microsoft has posted a device health dashboard cataloging all detected and resolved update issues. Once you download and apply your update, you should have plenty to play around with.

Don't Miss

The best Micro USB cables
Product Review

Oculus Quest is the affordable VR rig we’ve been waiting for

Oculus announced that its Project Santa Cruz virtual reality headset will ship next year as the Oculus Quest, and we got to try out several new game titles on the Quest. Find out our impressions of VR without wires.
Posted By Matt Cabral
Windows 10 Notifications
Computing

Windows 10 notifications driving you crazy? Here's how to get them under control

Are the notifications on Windows 10 annoying you? Here's our guide on how to turn off notifications in Windows, and how to manage alerts so that the important stuff still gets through.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Google Home Walmart
Deals

Walmart Memorial Day sale: 4K TVs, laptops, and Apple iPads get price cuts

The Walmart Memorial Day sale has begun. With some pretty nice savings on Apple iPads, Samsung and Vizio 4K TVs, laptops, and Google Home devices, now is a great time to snag some electronics for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
plex-roku-1
Home Theater

Plex is free and easy, and you'll wonder how you survived without it

If you want a Netflix-like experience for the media you already own, you need Plex. It's the free media center software that automatically catalogs and plays your movies, music, photos, and more, on your TV. Here's how to use it.
Posted By Simon Cohen, Tyler Lacoma
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2
Computing

Amazon’s one-day sale takes up to 69 percent off wireless accessories

Looking for a mechanical keyboard or a better mouse to take your gaming experience to the next level? You can now save up to 69 percent on these accessories through Amazon's sale. These prices are only good for today, so act fast!
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
apple new macbook pro available now with touch bar
Computing

Apple’s updated MacBook Pro may be twice as fast, but can it handle the gains?

Apple refreshed its MacBook Pro lineup, delivering up two twice the performance improvements. The 15-inch model tops out with an eight-core ninth-generation Intel processor and discrete AMD graphics alongside a slightly tweaked keyboard.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Stock photo of Dell XPS 13 laptop
Computing

Dell XPS 13 laptops get steep price cuts before Memorial Day weekend

Dell is having an early access version of its Memorial Day sale, featuring deep discounts on its XPS 13 laptops. Customers can snag three different versions of the XPS 13 with discounts of up to $460.
Posted By Anita George
HP Envy x360
Deals

HP Memorial Day sale: Spectre x360 Laptops, Omen gaming PCs, and printers

Memorial Day is a time for relaxation and remembrance, but it's also a huge season for yearly sales. The HP Memorial Day sale has deep discounts on laptops, desktop, printers, and more, and we’ve rounded up the best deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung microsd memory cards half off on amazon 146649b7 6541 468b a9a7 311db8ba9476 cr0 0 1500 pt0 sx300
Computing

Samsung MicroSD memory cards get massive discounts in Amazon Memorial Day deal

Samsung's Evo Select series of MicroSD memory cards, now half off on Amazon, are some of the best in the business. Expand the storage space on your smartphone, tablet, camera, and other devices today.
Posted By William Hank
modem vs. router
Computing

The top mesh routers for a bigger, better, and faster Wi-Fi network

The best mesh routers and Wi-Fi extenders give a wireless network both range and speed. Better yet, they scale fantastically well, so you can always expand your network if you need it to be larger tomorrow than it is today.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Best Products of 2017 Samsung CF791
Computing

The top curved monitors for gaming, work, entertainment, and more

A curved monitor can provide an immersive experience at work or play - especially with ultrawide monitors. Here's a selection of the best curved monitors available and what they excel at.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: The top deals from Walmart, Dell, and Home Depot

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Best Micro USB cables - Fuse Chicken Titan Cable
Mobile

Keep your gadgets fully powered with the best Micro USB cables

A lot of older gadgets and Android smartphones still rely on Micro USB cables to charge or transfer data. Check out our picks of the best Micro USB cables, whether you want something reliable, tough, feature-packed, or simple.
Posted By Simon Hill
WWDC 2018
Computing

Apple sends out invites for WWDC 2019, and unicorns are involved

Apple developers and fans alike look forward every year to the company's Worldwide Developers Conference, better known as WWDC. Apple has confirmed the conference will take place on June 3-7, and the company just sent out invites.
Posted By Michael Archambault, Christian de Looper