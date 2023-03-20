 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The Windows 11 taskbar is getting an important new update

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Microsoft is working on new experiences for Windows that will allow developers to enable pinning for third-party applications, as well as enable pinning to the Taskbar.

Microsoft recently announced the details of these upcoming functions in a blog post. This is the brand’s attempt to universalize its pinning process across all apps used on Windows. In practice, it will be similar to how pinning works on the Edge browser, with the Windows 11 users being notified by the Action Center about a request for pinning to the Taskbar by the app in question.

Microsoft said this optimization of Windows will “empower developers to take advantage of our open platform.”

Related

The company laid out three commitments it aims to achieve in allowing developers to explore this Windows support of third-party apps.

  • We will ensure people who use Windows are in control of changes to their pins and their defaults.
  • We will provide a common supported way for application developers to offer the ability to make their app the default or pin their app to the taskbar. This will provide users a consistent experience across all apps.
  • Microsoft apps will use the same common supported methods for pinning and defaults.

Microsoft will provide developers with the “deep link URI for applications” required to extend pinning support to applications outside the Windows ecosystem. Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel will also receive updates for these functions in the coming months.

Microsoft has experimented with many Taskbar features for Windows 11, including testing out the search bar in the Taskbar in Windows 11 Insider Preview (Build 25158), and the task overflow bar in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25163. These features ultimately didn’t make it into the final build of Windows 11, which was released in late 2022. However, those who were a part of the Windows Insiders Dev Channel did get a first look at some of Microsoft’s interesting ideas.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How Microsoft 365 Copilot unleashes ChatGPT from its restraints
Copilot in Microsoft Word generating results.

Thanks to ChatGPT, natural language AI has taken the world by storm. But so far, it's felt boxed in. With these chatbots, everything happens in one window, with one search bar to type into.

We've always known these large language models could do far more, though, and it was only a matter of time until that potential was unlocked. Microsoft has just announced Copilot, its own integration of ChatGPT into all its Microsoft 365 apps, including Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and more. And finally, we're seeing the way generative AI is going to be used more commonly in the future -- and it's not necessarily as a straightforward chatbot.
Bringing natural language into apps

Read more
Firefox just got a great new way to protect your privacy
Canva in Firefox on a MacBook.

If you’re fed up with signing up for new accounts online and then being perpetually spammed in the days and weeks after, Mozilla has an idea that could help. The company has just announced its Firefox Relay feature is being directly integrated into its Firefox web browser, and it could help guarantee your privacy without any extra hassle.

Firefox Relay works by letting you create email “masks” when you sign up for new accounts. Instead of entering your real credentials into the sign-up field, Firefox Relay provides you with a throwaway address and phone number to use. Any messages from the website -- such as purchase receipts -- are then forwarded to your real email address, with all the sender’s tracking information stripped out to protect your privacy.

Read more
Microsoft’s Bing Chat waitlist is gone — how to sign up now
Microsoft Edge browser showing Bing Chat on an iPhone.

It appears Microsoft is doing away with the long Bing Chat waitlist. As originally reported by Windows Central, new users who sign up for the waitlist are immediately given access to the AI chatbot, without having to wait, and Digital Trends has confirmed this to be the case.

Microsoft hasn't officially killed the waitlist, but it should go away in short order. On Tuesday, Microsoft bolstered OpenAI's launch of the GPT-4 model by confirming that it was the model behind Bing Chat. Microsoft is also set to host an AI-focused event on Thursday, where we expect to hear about AI integrations in Microsoft's Office apps like Word and PowerPoint. It's possible Microsoft could remove the waitlist during the presentation.

Read more