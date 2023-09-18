 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The latest Windows Update is reportedly causing Starfield problems

Monica J. White
By
Windows 11 blue error crash screen.
Microsoft

If you’ve installed the latest Windows 11 update and you’ve been experiencing all sorts of issues ever since, you’re not alone And if you’re still yet to install it, it’s probably best hold off on it for now. Many users have been reporting problems following the recent update, including crashes, slowdowns, and blue screens of death (BSOD). Gamers appear to be affected most of all, with some reporting stuttering in Starfield and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. 

Following the latest update released on Patch Tuesday, various reports of problems started pouring in across social media and Microsoft’s Feedback Hub. Microsoft itself hasn’t spoken up about this yet, but considering the number of reported issues, we could soon hear an official comment on the situation. If you’ve already installed the update and aren’t experiencing problems, you have nothing to worry about. If you have installed and are encountering issues, it’s best to revert to the previous version and reach out through the Feedback Hub.

Recommended Videos

The security update in question (KB5030219) is a mandatory one, which might explain the scale of the problem. Blue screens seem like the most severe outcome of installing the patch, as reported by the readers of Windows Latest. Fortunately, Windows should automatically uninstall the update if unable to boot following a BSOD, but it appears that for some people, their devices were rendered entirely unusable, without an option to get past the BIOS.

Some users also reported that they couldn’t even boot their PCs properly after applying the patch, while others experienced freezes on lock screens. Lastly, various network problems started cropping up, preventing users from connecting to the internet.

Upgrading to version 22621.2283 also brought on problems with the Start menu and the Search function, both of which appear to be broken for some people, according to user reports on Reddit and Microsoft’s Feedback Hub.

Key art for Starfield
Bethesda Game Studios

That’s not the extent of it, though. Starfield gamers have been hit the hardest, with people reporting on Reddit and in the Feedback Hub that the game became unplayable following the September update.

“Launched Windows today, it requested a reboot for installing an update. After rebooting, 99th % of frames per second (fps) is 4 according to Nvidia Overlay. In the performance monitor, I can see that the CPU usage stays at 1-2% when the game is running,” said u/Everlier on Reddit. Several others appear to be experiencing the same sort of issue.

In the case of Starfield, Nvidia’s recent drivers have also been suspected to be the culprit — and we all know that can happen sometimes. However, rolling back Nvidia drivers didn’t always help, so it might be Windows after all. It’s hard to say with any certainty until Microsoft itself speaks up on the matter.

That’s what’s tricky about Windows updates. In some cases, it’s not the update itself, but conflicts with other drivers or pieces of software.

This is the second problematic update in the last month or so. Last time, those with some of Intel’s best processors got stuck in BSOD loops until the update eventually auto-uninstalled. Time and time again, it’s proven that it’s often best to wait a few days to install fresh updates if you can — you never know what they might unleash.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
Windows 11 will finally respect your default browser — in Europe
Microsoft Edge appears on a computer screen with plants and a window in the background.

Microsoft makes it easy to change the default browser in Windows 11. That's important if you require special features specific to one of the many web browsers that are available on a PC. Unfortunately, it's not as simple to be rid of Edge entirely.

Microsoft Edge will still load to open some other file types. When opening a link from Windows Settings or other system components, the webpage will load in Edge. That's now about to change, however, according to a recent Windows blog post.

Read more
Windows just gave us another reason not to download fresh updates
Windows 11 blue error crash screen.

As if we needed another reason to hold off on downloading the latest patches before they've been tested by a considerable number of people, Microsoft's most recent Windows Update comes with an unfortunate side effect -- it causes blue screens for some users. The blue screen shows up right at boot, citing the "UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR" error as the stop code. Here's what we know, and more importantly, how to make sure this doesn't affect your PC too.

The issue started popping up right after the latest Windows 11 update, KB5029351, which brought the operating system up to version 22621.2215. The build addresses some issues and brings minor improvements, such as adding a new hover behavior to the search box gleam and improving the reliability of the Search app.

Read more
Intel’s latest update improves gaming performance by up to 77%
The backs of the Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards.

Intel has just made a slew of exciting announcements regarding to its Arc Alchemist GPUs, which are some of the best graphics cards for a more budget-oriented build. Since the launch of its flagship GPU, the Arc A770,  Intel has been hard at work releasing frequent fixes to optimize the performance. Now, over 30 driver updates later, Intel is talking about the boost in games its GPUs have received. It's also ushering in a brand-new open-source tool.

Upon the launch of Intel's discrete graphics cards, it was clear that while Arc GPUs were solid in DirectX 12 games, they lagged behind in titles that use DirectX 11 and DirectX 9. Now, Intel claims that the latest Arc drivers bring major improvements in that regard. It showed its own benchmarks in various games to prove that things are different now, all based on testing with an Arc A750 GPU.

Read more