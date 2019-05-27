Digital Trends
Computing

13 year old who hacked Apple servers sentenced to probation

Georgina Torbet
By
russia hotel wi fi hack hacking hacker lifestyle pc keyboard
pwstudio/123RF

Last year a 16-year-old student from Australia was found to have repeatedly broken into Apple’s network and downloaded large amounts of secure data. Now a similar case has come to court with an even younger defendant, a teenager who was 13 when he began accessing Apple servers.

Both teens accessed secure Apple files and hid their identities using a VPN. However, the Apple systems recorded the serial numbers of the MacBooks used in the attacks and were able to trace the hackers’ locations. Apple reported the hacks to the FBI who investigated along with the Australian Federal Police.

The older teen received probation in his court case last year. Recently the younger teen has been in court, defending himself against hacking charges.

The teenager’s lawyer, Mark Twiggs, argued to the court that he was too young to understand the seriousness of what he was doing. “This offending started when my client was 13 years of age, a very young age,” Twiggs said, according to ABC. “He had no idea about the seriousness of the offense and hoped that when it was discovered that he might gain employment at this company. He didn’t know this was going to lead to anything other than a job at the end of it.”

The court clearly felt sympathy for the teenager, who was acknowledged to be highly skilled and more naive than malicious.

“He is clearly someone who is a gifted individual when it comes to information technology,” Magistrate David White said, according to ABC. “That being said, those who have this advantage of being gifted doesn’t give them the right to abuse that gift. The manner in which the world functions is one that is heavily reliant on computer technology and those who unlawfully interfere with those systems can do enormous amounts of damage.”

In the end, the teenager did not receive a conviction. He was placed on a bond of $500 and will have his behavior monitored for nine months.

Apple has not commented on this latest court case, but did refer to its previous statement in which it said: “At Apple, we vigilantly protect our networks and have dedicated teams of information security professionals that work to detect and respond to threats. In this case, our teams discovered the unauthorized access, contained it, and reported the incident to law enforcement. We regard the data security of our users as one of our greatest responsibilities and want to assure our customers that at no point during this incident was their personal data compromised.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs: Here's everything you need to know
Up Next

What is HDMI 2.0b? Here's everything you need to know
Zvox Soundbars
Home Theater

These speakers sound clear to the hard of hearing. Here's how that's possible

ZVOX audio has been credited as the maker of the first commercially successful soundbar, but the innovation didn’t stop there. CEO Tom Hannaher and his team are working to help bring high-quality TV audio to the hearing impaired.
Posted By Parker Hall
hands on itunes radio cant out dj pandora but it sure does look pretty main
Computing

Lawsuit alleges Apple disclosed information about iTunes purchases

A new lawsuit alleges that Apple sells off personal data regarding iTunes purchases. The lawsuit was brought by three iTunes customers from Rhode Island and Michigan, to federal court in San Fransisco on Friday, according to Bloomberg.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Stock photo of lock and data
News

Millions of real estate records were publicly accessible due to lax security

A major financial services company, First American Corporation, has left millions of records publicly accessible on its servers. The data included bank account details, mortgage records, driver's license images, and Social Security numbers.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Alex Stamos, former CSO of Facebook, is interviewed by Recode's Kara Swisher
Social Media

Facebook gets a bad rap, former exec says, but we should break it up anyway

The rise of hate speech, the trolling, the comment on Facebook? Not Facebook's fault, says Alex Stamos, the social network's former chief security officer. But the site should still be broken up, he says.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart deals

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
awesome tech you cant buy yet ninebot kickscooter max feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Tricked-out e-scooters and bike lights that lock

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure chip
Computing

Intel’s Computex 2019 keynote: Here’s how to watch and what to expect

Intel is scheduled to give its Industry Opening Keynote at Computex on Tuesday, May 28, where it will likely fully unveil its first 10th generation chips and further outline its Project Athena initiative. Here's how to watch it.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
Alienware m15 Review
Deals

Dell drops huge savings on XPS and Alienware gaming laptops for Memorial Day

We've seen a lot of different Memorial Day sales come down the pipeline this week, but some of the best so far have been from Dell. With big discounts on XPS and Alienware gaming laptops, now is a great time to pick up a new computer for…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Google Home Walmart
Deals

Walmart Memorial Day sale: 4K TVs, Dell laptops, and Nintendo Switch deals

The Walmart Memorial Day sale is in full swing. With some pretty nice savings on Apple iPads, Samsung and Vizio 4K TVs, laptops, and Google Home devices, now is a great time to snag some electronics for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amd 7nm radeon rx 5000 navi ryzen 3 zen 2 computex ryzen2
Computing

AMD’s long-awaited Ryzen 3 has arrived, and it includes a $499 12-core monster

AMD showed off how its 7nm-based Ryzen 3 processors with Zen 2 cores and its Navi-powered Radeon 5000 graphics edges out competing Intel or Nvidia solutions in performance. AMD's beastly Ryzen 3 processor tops out with 12 cores.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
lenovo qualcomm project limitless 5g pc 4
Computing

Lenovo and Qualcomm show off Project Limitless, the first Snapdragon 8cx PC

Lenovo and Qualcomm announced a new joint 5G PC effort at Computex called Project Limitless. Project Limitless will be an Always-Connected PC that relies on a Snapdragon 8cx ARM-based processor and Snapdragon X55 5G modem.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
nvidia geforce now price beta features header
Gaming

Everything we know about the Nvidia GeForce Now streaming service

Nvidia was one of the early adopters of modern game streaming technology with its GeForce Now service. Currently in beta, GeForce Now lets PC, Mac, and Nvidia Shield users stream games without needing high-powered hardware.
Posted By Steven Petite
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

Ryzen 3000 chips will pack a punch, and are coming this July

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3000 generation of CPUs could be the most powerful processors we've ever seen, with higher core counts, greater clock speeds, and competitive pricing. Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Touchscreen in laptop mode— Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Deals

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is $420 off for Memorial Day

If you love ThinkPads and want a 2-in-1 laptop, then the X1 Yoga is the one for you. The second-gen ThinkPad X1 Yoga is on sale for a particularly juicy discount of $420 right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll