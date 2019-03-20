The top affordable models for your budget desktop

Share

While we love showcasing the best and most advanced monitors out there, sometimes our budgets don’t quite match up. For these times, a good budget model is best—but finding low cost monitors that are also high quality can be a challenge. Or, well, it used to be: Now you can consult our list of the best budget monitors around to see which matches your needs and your wallet!

Dell S2418H

This Dell model is one of the best models in its class, an ideal meet-up between quality and low costs. It has a simple, attractive design, a 24-inch display that’s roomy enough for most desktop projects (the model is available in a variety of other sizes as well, up to 27 inches, although this will also affect pricing). The 1080p resolution is backed up by an impressive color accuracy for a model this affordable, and FreeSync technology for better gameplay if you are looking for a reliable monitor for gaming as well as work. Adjustability allows for tilting the screen, but you won’t be able to mount this monitor, so it’s important that you make sure you have enough screen space.

Oh, and if you’re thinking, “Sounds good, but I’m really looking for a higher resolution or bigger display” then continue down our list to find other models that may be a better fit for you!

Acer G277HL

If you’re looking for a larger monitor that’s still extra-affordable, Acer has you covered with this 27-inch model that offers a full HD IPS screen. The monitor includes a 4ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate too. On the design side, we like the thin bezels, also this model is pretty bare-boned. However, you do get VGA, DVI and HDMI ports to work with, which could be perfect if you have varied peripherals and additional screens that you want the monitor to work with.

LG 32MA70HY-P

Let’s say that even 27 inches isn’t big enough for your desktop computer dreams. Maybe you need an even larger monitor to contain multiple windows, extra-large editing software, or games that just work better when you’re engulfed by the whole screen. In these cases, we highly recommend the ultra-affordable LG 32MA70HY-P, a 32-inch, HD IPS monitor that includes multiple options for mounting and adjustable that can fit into a variety of desk plans. On-screen controls and built-in screen split options also make it easy to quickly adjust content and inputs as needed. The monitor includes DisplayPort, HDMI and D-sub connections.

BenQ EL2870U

Some of you may be more interested in a higher resolution, even if that means you have to pay a bit more. This BenQ model offers a 4k resolution at 28 inches of anti-glare screen real estate, perfect for getting that extra detail. It also includes HDR support and good color accuracy for its price. For ports, the monitor offers HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4. It also includes FreeSync technology.

One downside to this model, however, is the lack of USB ports, which can make connecting certain peripherals difficult or impossible, so make sure that you don’t need any USB ports before you think about buying.

Asus VG245H

This Asus model is great for those who want a bit more performance in their monitor while still saving as much as possible. The 24-inch, 1080p screen includes a 1ms response time, plus FreeSync/Adaptive Sync technology with a 40Hz to 75Hz refresh rate depending on your settings. It also has color enhancement settings designed specifically for games, and the Asus filter settings that make the screen easier on your eyes. Basically, if you are primarily interested in gaming and prefer to spend your money on things other than a monitor (or maybe you’re just looking for a good replacement while you save up), this model has your back.

Samsung Space Monitor

This Samsung monitor is designed to save space while still providing an excellent resolution. From the stand to the large 31.5-inch screen, it’s made to sit up against a wall and keep as much of the desk clear as possible (we found it a little wobbly when adjusting, but otherwise serviceable thanks to a desk clamp). You can adjust the stand up or down to change viewing height, but otherwise there are few adjustment options. The display offers a 4K resolution, and it’s hard to find such a high resolution paired with such a large screen at this price!

However, note that it is more expensive than many of our other offerings, making it a better option if your budget is a little larger.

Acer R240HY

Not only is this Acer the least expensive model on our list, but it also offers very solid specs. The 24-inch display has a 4ms response time, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 16.7 million colors. For connection, you get an HDMI 1.4, DVI, and VGA port. You can also choose a model with built-in speakers, although of course this may affect the price.