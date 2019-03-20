Digital Trends
Computing

The best budget monitors

The top affordable models for your budget desktop

Tyler Lacoma
By

While we love showcasing the best and most advanced monitors out there, sometimes our budgets don’t quite match up. For these times, a good budget model is best—but finding low cost monitors that are also high quality can be a challenge. Or, well, it used to be: Now you can consult our list of the best budget monitors around to see which matches your needs and your wallet!

Dell S2418H

Dell S2418H
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

This Dell model is one of the best models in its class, an ideal meet-up between quality and low costs. It has a simple, attractive design, a 24-inch display that’s roomy enough for most desktop projects (the model is available in a variety of other sizes as well, up to 27 inches, although this will also affect pricing). The 1080p resolution is backed up by an impressive color accuracy for a model this affordable, and FreeSync technology for better gameplay if you are looking for a reliable monitor for gaming as well as work. Adjustability allows for tilting the screen, but you won’t be able to mount this monitor, so it’s important that you make sure you have enough screen space.

Oh, and if you’re thinking, “Sounds good, but I’m really looking for a higher resolution or bigger display” then continue down our list to find other models that may be a better fit for you!

Acer G277HL

Acer G277HL Abid

If you’re looking for a larger monitor that’s still extra-affordable, Acer has you covered with this 27-inch model that offers a full HD IPS screen. The monitor includes a 4ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate too. On the design side, we like the thin bezels, also this model is pretty bare-boned. However, you do get VGA, DVI and HDMI ports to work with, which could be perfect if you have varied peripherals and additional screens that you want the monitor to work with.

LG 32MA70HY-P

LG 32MA70HY-P

Let’s say that even 27 inches isn’t big enough for your desktop computer dreams. Maybe you need an even larger monitor to contain multiple windows, extra-large editing software, or games that just work better when you’re engulfed by the whole screen. In these cases, we highly recommend the ultra-affordable LG 32MA70HY-P, a 32-inch, HD IPS monitor that includes multiple options for mounting and adjustable that can fit into a variety of desk plans. On-screen controls and built-in screen split options also make it easy to quickly adjust content and inputs as needed. The monitor includes DisplayPort, HDMI and D-sub connections.

BenQ EL2870U

benq el2870u

Some of you may be more interested in a higher resolution, even if that means you have to pay a bit more. This BenQ model offers a 4k resolution at 28 inches of anti-glare screen real estate, perfect for getting that extra detail. It also includes HDR support and good color accuracy for its price. For ports, the monitor offers HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4. It also includes FreeSync technology.

One downside to this model, however, is the lack of USB ports, which can make connecting certain peripherals difficult or impossible, so make sure that you don’t need any USB ports before you think about buying.

Asus VG245H

asus vg245h monitor amd freesync consoles pc gamers

This Asus model is great for those who want a bit more performance in their monitor while still saving as much as possible. The 24-inch, 1080p screen includes a 1ms response time, plus FreeSync/Adaptive Sync technology with a 40Hz to 75Hz refresh rate depending on your settings. It also has color enhancement settings designed specifically for games, and the Asus filter settings that make the screen easier on your eyes. Basically, if you are primarily interested in gaming and prefer to spend your money on things other than a monitor (or maybe you’re just looking for a good replacement while you save up), this model has your back.

Samsung Space Monitor

Samsung Space Monitor hands-on
Luke Larsen/Digital Trends

This Samsung monitor is designed to save space while still providing an excellent resolution. From the stand to the large 31.5-inch screen, it’s made to sit up against a wall and keep as much of the desk clear as possible (we found it a little wobbly when adjusting, but otherwise serviceable thanks to a desk clamp). You can adjust the stand up or down to change viewing height, but otherwise there are few adjustment options. The display offers a 4K resolution, and it’s hard to find such a high resolution paired with such a large screen at this price!

However, note that it is more expensive than many of our other offerings, making it a better option if your budget is a little larger.

Acer R240HY

Acer R240HY

Not only is this Acer the least expensive model on our list, but it also offers very solid specs. The 24-inch display has a 4ms response time, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 16.7 million colors. For connection, you get an HDMI 1.4, DVI, and VGA port. You can also choose a model with built-in speakers, although of course this may affect the price.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best PDF editors for 2019
acer predator xb3 review gaming monitor feat
Product Review

4K and 144Hz? Yup, the Acer Predator XB3 will max out your gaming PC

The Predator XB3 isn’t for the faint of heart. But if you have a system that can push over 100 frames per second in 4K screen resolution, this monster of a monitor might be the perfect match for your overpowered gaming rig.
Posted By Luke Larsen
firefox chrome back end mozilla symbol hq headquarters building sign convention open source
Computing

Firefox 66 is here and it will soon block irritating autoplay videos

Do web advertisements have you frustrated? Mozilla is here to help. The latest version of the browser will soon block autoplaying videos by default and will also help make web page scrolling smoother.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
LaCie Rugged Type-C
Computing

USB4 will be the fastest and most uniform USB standard yet

USB4 is on the horizon and alongside a massive boost in speed it's also unifying with the Thunderbolt 3 standard to help finally create a singular wired connection protocol that all devices can enjoy.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Aurora Supercomputer Photo
Computing

The U.S. government plans to drop $500M on a ridiculously powerful supercomputer

The U.S. Department of Energy has announced plans to build a $500 million exascale supercomputer by 2021. The project, known as the Aurora supercomputer, is expected to boost research efforts in fields such as public health.
Posted By Anita George
apple refreshes imacs new graphics intel processors imac gets 2x more performance small business screen 03192019
Buying Guides

Apple has powered up its iMac lineup, but which one should you opt for?

With new processors and graphics cards for both the 4K and 5K models, the iMac feels like a good option for creatives again. But which should you buy? Here's our guide to choosing the right Apple all-in-one for your needs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
HP Spectre x360 15 review
Computing

HP spring sale: Save up to 58 percent on laptops, desktops, printers, and more

From now until March 23, the HP spring sale lets you take as much as 58 percent off of a huge range of laptops, desktop PCs, printers, and more, potentially saving you more than $1,000. We’ve rounded up a dozen of the best deals right…
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple refreshes imacs new graphics intel processors imac gets 2x more performance small business screen 03192019
Computing

Yes, Apple’s new iMacs look great, but they do have one glaring problem

With processors ranging up to the eight-core Core i9, the 2019 iMac update looks like a pretty solid upgrade to Apple's classic all-in-one. But hidden in the details of the product page, there's one outdated component Apple is holding onto.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Samsung SSD
Computing

Grab 1 terabyte of SSD storage for just $100 with this sale on Amazon

If you're looking for an excellent opportunity to pick up a 1TB SSD at a low price, Amazon has you covered with Samsung's 860 QVO 1TB 2.5-inch SATA III Internal SSD. It is an excellent offering for both multimedia enthusiasts and gamers.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review profile
Computing

The iMac finally got updated, but how does it compare to the Mac mini?

Apple announced a long-awaited update to the Mac mini. Thanks to the updated specs and increase in price, it's begun to creep up to the base model iMac. In this guide, we now put up the specs on the newest refreshed Mac mini against the…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Charging via USB-C
Computing

Here's our guide to how to charge your laptop using a USB-C cable

Charging via USB-C is a great way to power up your laptop. It only takes one cable and you can use the same one for data as well as power -- perfect for new devices with limited port options.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
dell xps 15 2 1 in review front display
Computing

Pinning websites to your taskbar is as easy as following these quick steps

Would you like to know how to pin a website to the taskbar in Windows 10 in order to use browser links like apps? Whichever browser you're using, it's easier than you might think. Here's how to get it done.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Great PC speakers don't need to break the bank. These are our favorites

Not sure which PC speakers work best with your computer? Here are the best computer speakers on the market, whether you're working with a tight budget or looking to rattle your workstation with top-of-the-line audio components.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Should you buy the affordable MacBook Air, or is the MacBook Pro worth the price?

Though they both share Retina Displays and similar keyboards, there are still some specs differences and other changes that differentiate the new 2018 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. In this guide, we stack the two up against each other.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Computing

Changing a PDF into an EPUB file is easier than you might think

If you like to read on a tablet or ebook reader, you'll find that ePUB files offer a number of advantages over PDFs. With this guide, we'll show you how to convert a PDF to EPUB in a few quick steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale