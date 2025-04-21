The best deals in the Dell Spring Clearance Sale

It’s officially spring, and Dell Canada is doing some spring cleaning. There are two Dell Canada sales going on right now: the Spring Clearance Sale and a special promotion for students. Whether you’re prepping for next school year or just upgrading your daily driver laptop, Dell is sure to have a deal that interests you.

During these sales, Dell has slashed up to $550 off select laptops and accessories, and students get 10% off certain products. Check out both sales below, and see what we’ve picked as the standout deals.

Why you should shop the Dell Spring Sale

Since these sales are themed around spring cleaning and generally target students, let’s start with a responsible purchase: The Inspiron 15 is up to $250 off depending on your configuration. This is a practical daily use laptop with respectable storage options, a beautiful Full HD screen, and an integrated graphics card. If you’ll be multitasking, spring for the 16GB of RAM, but if you’re mostly writing papers and streaming Netflix, you can save a few bucks with the 8GB version, which is down to $400 from $550.

Another responsible option for working professionals is the Latitude 3550, which has a $260 discount that brings the price to $1,379. The Latitude is a business laptop, and it comes with Windows 11 Pro alongside its 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, integrated graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. This is a solid performer for folks who need a powerful laptop for multitasking or rendering.

Now let’s check out some fun options. Two awesome gaming PC deals jump out right away: The New Alienware Aurora desktop PC is $500 off, bringing its price down to $2,400. The Aurora topped our list of the best gaming PCs last year, and this model holds up. It has a whopping 32GB of RAM alongside its RTX 4060 GPU. It’s ready to run right out of the box in its classic Alienware case. This sale also slashes $500 off an Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop configuration, with 32GB of RAM, and Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, and an RTX 4070 GPU. This thing is ready for top-tier games.

If its time to upgrade your computer, for school, work, or play, the Dell Spring Clearance Sale is a great place to start. Check out the full sale by clicking the red button, and don’t forget that students can save an extra 10% by signing up for a Dell account.