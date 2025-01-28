 Skip to main content
The RTX 5060 Ti might fall into a familiar VRAM trap

By
RTX 4060 Ti sitting on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

It seems that Nvidia is set to follow a similar approach to the RTX 4060 Ti launch by offering the upcoming RTX 5060 Ti in two configurations: 8GB and 16GB models. This information comes from a recent listing on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website, spotted by @Olrak29_  (X formerly Twitter) which additionally confirms that the standard RTX 5060 will launch in a single configuration featuring 8GB of VRAM.

Nvidia is yet to confirm the existence of the RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti, but it is expected that there are plans to unveil the GPUs in March. This information also falls in line with a report from last month which pointed out similar memory configurations and the inclusion of the PG152 printed circuit board (PCB) with the GB206 GPU die.

If you remember, both 16GB and 8GB versions of the RTX 4060 Ti received terrible feedback as they offered minor improvements over the previous generation. The RTX 5060 Ti could face a similar reception although we are sceptical that the move to GDDR7 memory may provide much-needed improvement. With both variants expected to offer 448 GB/s of bandwidth—a 55% increase over the RTX 4060 Ti—the new cards could have a significant performance boost.

It is also concerning that Nvidia will once again limit the lower end of its GPU lineup to just 8GB of RAM. As pointed out by my colleague Jacob in his overview of the RTX 4060 Ti, modern gaming titles are pushing their limits. Having just 8GB of VRAM, especially on a 128-bit memory bus, may not deliver the best results in games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Resident Evil 4, The Last of Us Part One, and Halo Infinite.

How much of an improvement will the upcoming RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti offer over their previous-gen counterparts? There’s still some time before we find that out. However, if we consider the performance improvements gained by the RTX 5090 over the 4090, the new RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti should offer similar performance uplifts.

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
