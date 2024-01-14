 Skip to main content
This is what Apple’s in-store Vision Pro demo will likely involve

Trevor Mogg
By
A person wears an Apple Vision Pro headset. Their eyes are visible through the front of the device.
Apple

Anyone interested in buying Apple’s Vision Pro mixed-reality headset will be encouraged to sign up for an in-store demonstration of the device so that Apple can ensure they have the best possible experience with it from the very beginning.

The tech giant is about to launch its most important product since the Apple Watch in 2015, and with many people never have gone near such a device, Apple wants to ensure that the initial experience with the Vision Pro is as good as it can be.

Pre-orders for the $3,499 Vision Pro begin this Friday, with sales starting at the Apple Store, online, and via its app, two weeks later on February 2. That’s also when Apple is opening sign-ups for an in-store demo of the headset.

In his latest weekly newsletter shared on Sunday, Bloomberg reporter and Apple tipster Mark Gurman said Apple’s Vision Pro demo will be its “most sophisticated sales pitch ever,” and last “up to 25 minutes.” But the entire process will actually take longer than that.

Before it can start, Gurman said the session will begin with a retail worker scanning your face to determine the ideal light seal, foam cushion, and band size for the headset. If you wear glasses, they’ll also scan the lenses for prescription information. Another staff member will then assemble the headset for the demo.

Next, the employee will explain the basics of the Vision Pro headset, like how the interface works, how to control the pointer, and how to make selections. But that’s not all. You’ll then need to plop the headset on and calibrate the device via a number of tracking and tapping routines.

And then the demo can finally begin.

Gurman said the demo will involve things like using the photos app to view images before moving on to 3D movies, “including clips of wild animals, the ocean, and sports.” Apparently, the demo also involves “a compelling scene that makes users feel as if they’re on a tightrope.”

You’ll be shown how to use the Vision Pro as a replacement for a computer or tablet, too, with a chance to manage multiple apps and scroll through web pages.

Gurman said the demo is supposed to be “compelling” rather than “exhausting,” after all, this is a sales pitch not an endurance exercise.

The buying experience will reportedly be different to the demo, with Apple Store visitors simply having their face scanned so staff can package the ideal parts for the optimum fit. Online shoppers will also be able to scan their face during the purchasing process.

But Apple really wants customers to experience the demo first. In fact, it considers it so important that it flew “several hundred” employees to its headquarters in Cupertino, California, earlier this month for training on precisely how to present the Vision Pro headset to potential customers.

Many commentators have pondered whether the Vision Pro’s high price will be prohibitive for many, and whether there’s even much of a demand for such a device from the tech company. With Apple’s headset just a couple of weeks away from launch, we will soon find out.

