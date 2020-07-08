  1. Computing

Thunderbolt 4: A supercharged port upgrade with 8K monitor support

By

Intel has detailed some of the biggest features coming to the next generation of its port protocol, known as Thunderbolt 4, which will be launching in Intel’s next generation of processors. These Tiger Lake mobile processors are slated to debut later this year on Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.

Similar to Thunderbolt 3, the next-generation Thunderbolt 4 unites charging, video delivery, and data transfers on the same port. Thunderbolt 4 also adds compatibility with the USB4 standard, improved security, support for multi-monitor setups, and fast data transfer rates of up to 40Gbps.

For multitaskers who use a laptop docked to two monitors at a desk, the multi-monitor support is arguably one of the biggest upgrades this year. Thunderbolt 4 promises support for either two 4K UHD monitors or one 8K panel. Intel’s specifications will require that compatible PCs will be able to wake from sleep when connected to a Thunderbolt dock, can charge on at least one port, and can support direct memory access (DMA) for added security.

With hardware-based security and the ability to leverage Intel’s Virtualization Technology for Directed I/O, the Thunderbolt 4 ports will prevent physical DMA attacks by blocking peripheral devices from unauthorized system memory access.

All computers supporting Thunderbolt 4 will also be USB4 compliant, Intel said. While Thunderbolt 4 will come integrated with laptops running Intel’s Tiger Lake processors, the company will also launch its 8000 series controllers to support the standard on desktops.

Like Thunderbolt 3 before it, the new Thunderbolt standard will support accessories like portable storage drives, desktop storage, external graphics, video interfaces, adapters, docks, hubs, power supplies, and monitors. Accessories can be daisy-chained as well, helping to minimize cable clutter. If you’re in the market for a new laptop later this year, you can look for the Thunderbolt 4 designation. Cables and other peripherals that support the new standard will be denoted with the Thunderbolt logo along with the number 4.

These cables will be available in various lengths, from 0.2m to 2.0m, and Intel promises cables from 5m to 50m will be available in the future.

Intel claims that the new Thunderbolt 4 cables will be able to replace various standards of the USB-C cable, a USB3 Display Port cable, a USB4 20Gbps cable, and a USB4 40Gbps cable, making it a versatile connector for high data transfer speeds. To ensure that things work the way they should, Thunderbolt-branded accessories will have to be part of a mandatory certification program.

Editors' Recommendations

AMD Ryzen and Radeon road map: 2020-21 and beyond

AMD CEO Lisa Ku

The best budget laptops for 2020

asus zenbook 13 ux333fa

The best monitor for the MacBook Pro

lg 27md5kab ultrafine 5k review monitor mainfullmac

Which MacBook Pro 13 should you buy?

MacBook Pro 13 with Retina

Huawei MateBook X Pro vs. MacBook Pro

Huawei MateBook X Pro review

How to run Android apps in Windows

how to reinstall windows 10 cloud hands on v2

What is Bitmoji?

HP Envy 13 vs. Asus ZenBook 13 UX333

Microsoft Surface Go on sale for only $440 for 4th of July

Common Chromebook problems, and how to fix them

The best cheap Dell laptop deals for July 2020

Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Laptop partially closed facing away from the camera at an angle showing lid and trim

Save $100 on the latest MacBook Air at Best Buy for 4th of July

apple macbook air pro dell xps 13 deals best buy memorial day sale 2020 09 1200x9999

The best web browsers for 2020

Lenovo IdeaPad 530S

The best cheap gaming laptop deals for July 2020

The best laptop deals for July 2020: Dell, HP, Apple, and more