Digital Trends
Computing

Unknown virus halts factories that make iPhone chips

Eric Brackett
By

One of the world’s largest manufacturers of semiconductors and processors has been forced to halt operations due to a computer virus that has affected several of its factories. According to Bloomberg, a computer virus disrupted production at several factories owned by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. on Friday evening.

Many of the details surrounding the virus remain unclear. No individual or organization has taken credit for the attack though TSMC representatives have said that the virus was not introduced by a hacker. As of right now, TSMC has not stated rather this virus was a form of ransomware or something else so details are scarce. TSMC has said that the virus affected several of their fabrication tools though the problem has been contained. Some of the affected factories have resumed operations, but several will remain closed until at least Sunday afternoon.

During a phone call with Bloomberg, a TSMC representative acknowledged that the company had been hit by viruses before, but never one quite this bad.

“TSMC has been attacked by viruses before, but this is the first time a virus attack has affected our production lines,” TSM Chief Financial Officer Lora Ho told Bloomberg.

Regardless of the details behind the attack, it clearly comes at a bad time for TSMC. The company is currently the sole producer of the processors that power Apple’s iPhones and it was in the midst of ramping up for the launch of the company’s latest smartphones. Currently, we don’t know what impact, if any, this virus will have on the production of the new iPhone or TSMC in general. During the course of her conversation with Bloomberg, Ho declined to give any specifics regarding the financial impact of this attack — though she did say that the company would release a statement on Monday once they had completed its assessment.

Aside from this issue, both Apple and TSMC are having a good year with Apple boasting a market value in excess of $1 trillion. For its part, TSMC, is predicting strong growth in the latter half of this year thanks in large part to its work with Apple on the iPhone.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for August 2018
Up Next

Colby Brown isn't afraid to fail (or fall) in pursuit of the perfect travel shot
awesome tech you cant buy yet the looking glass feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Hologram generators, growing shoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Tesla aims for 6,000 Model 3s per week as it continues posting losses

Tesla recently hit a major Model 3 production milestone and raked in record revenue, but continues to lose money. Still, the company is aiming to continue increasing Model 3 production and achieve profitability.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
microsoft surface go hands on prd
Product Review

It's not the sharpest tool, but the Surface Go does it all for $400

Microsoft has launched the $400 Surface Go to take on both the iPad and Chromebooks, all without compromising its core focus on productivity. Does it work as both a tablet and a PC?
Posted By Luke Larsen
tv villains sneaky pete vince lonigan
Movies & TV

The best Amazon original series

Amazon Studios may not have as big a collection of in-house productions as Netflix, but there are still lots of shows worthy of your eyeballs. Here are our picks for the best Amazon original series.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Andromeda Mockup 2
Computing

Microsoft’s latest patent application hints to ‘page flipping’ on Andromeda

A patent application describes a two-screen pocket-sized device that's likely tied to Microsoft's Andromeda project. It describes how the hinge can be used to locate specific sections of content displayed on the screens.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
malwarebytes laptop
Computing

How A.I. can defeat malware that doesn’t even exist yet

Cylance Smart Antivirus is a brand new consumer protection application that claims to only need its AI machine learning algorithm to protect you. Can ditching signatures really make for a safer future?
Posted By Jon Martindale
world of warcraft battle for azeroth pc performance guide wow feat
Gaming

Think ‘World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth’ can play on any PC? Think again.

A new ‘World of Warcraft’ expansion is upon us, and an increase in system requirements has come with it. We tested the game to see how well it runs on modern hardware, and recommend settings you can tweak for smoother gameplay.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them -- and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1060 AMP! Edition
Computing

Upgrade your gaming rig with our favorite graphics cards for every budget

If you're serious about games, a good graphics card is essential. There’s no one-size-fits-all option for graphics cards, but our recommendations can help you pick from the best graphics cards for your needs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Home Theater

Confused about LED vs. LCD TVs? Here's everything you need to know

Our LED vs. LCD TV buying guide explains why these two common types of displays are fundamentally connected, how they differ, what to look for in buying an LED TV, and what's on the horizon for TVs.
Posted By Kris Wouk
intel quantum computing research lab jim clarke feat 1
Computing

Intel backs the U.S. government’s new bill for advancing quantum science

Intel backs the National Quantum Initiative Act, a bipartisan bill to create a federal plan to advance quantum science research. This bill aims to expand the number of researchers, facilities, and more.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
what is a blockchain blockchainimage02
Computing

Blockchain does way more than power Bitcoin. Here's how it works

What is a blockchain? It was once merely an academic idea and today it's the backbone of the cryptographic industry, helping to send billions of dollars worth of digital assets all over the world.
Posted By Jon Martindale
microsoft surface laptop prod
Product Review

Microsoft Surface Laptop review

Microsoft is known for its 2-in-1 devices like the Surface Go or Surface Pro, but it also has a traditional laptop. Now that you can usually pick it up at a discount, how does the Surface Laptop hold up nearly a year after its release?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Microsoft Surface Go Hands-on
Computing

Surface Go has one of the lowest manual repair scores on the planet

If you purchase Microsoft’s Surface Go thinking you’ll be able to manually repair it, think again. The iFixit website gives the Surface Go an extremely low score. You’re not going to repair this device without going postal.
Posted By Kevin Parrish