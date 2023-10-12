 Skip to main content
This 14TB external hard drive just got a big discount after Prime Day

A WD Easystore external hard drive next to a desktop computer.
WD

If you were looking to purchase an external hard drive from the Prime Day deals of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 but you didn’t see any worthwhile offers, you should shift your search to Best Buy. The retailer is selling the WD Easystore external hard drive with a 14TB capacity for just $240, for savings of $55 on its original price of $295. We don’t think the discount will last long — in fact, it may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so if you need the extra storage space, you should go ahead with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the WD Easystore 14TB external hard drive

The WD Easystore external hard drive is a reliable storage device for your important digital files, and with 14TB of space, it will practically have enough capacity to hold every single document, photo, and video from your personal life. The external hard drive will also be able to store multiple multimedia files if you need them for work, so you can transport them easily from one place to another without having to bring your laptop.

With compatibility for both Windows-based PCs and Mac computers, and a USB 3.0 interface that’s backward-compatible with USB 2.0, the WD Easystore external hard drive will work with almost any device. It also comes with the WD Discovery backup software, which will let you set regular backup schedules to provide an extra layer of protection on your files. This is important because the WD Easystore external hard drive is an HDD, which is cheaper than an SSD but more easily damaged, according to our guide on how to buy an external hard drive.

Best Buy is offering one of the best external hard drive deals that we’ve seen recently — the WD Easystore external hard drive with a 14TB capacity for only $240, following a $55 discount on its sticker price of $295. It may return to its regular price at any moment, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately. The WD Easystore external hard drive is an excellent storage device, so we expect a lot of shoppers to try to get one for cheaper than usual.

