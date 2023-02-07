This 8TB external hard drive is $100 off at Best Buy today

If you’re stuck with just 128GB or 256GB of internal storage on your computer, or if you have lots of digital content to store, one of the best external hard drive deals is a good consideration for you. The Western Digital easystore external hard drive offers a whopping 18TB of storage space, and today it’s just $270 at Best Buy. This is a savings of $100 from its regular price of $370. You’ll need act quickly, however, as this deal ends at midnight.

Why you should buy the Western Digital easystore 18TB external hard drive

With computers shifting to primarily solid state drives when it comes to internal storage over the last decade, many computer purchasers may find themselves with smaller storage capacities than they’ve been used to in the past. This Western Digital easystore external hard drive can make you comfortable with your storage space again, as it brings an additional 18TB to your computing world. Like all of the best external hard drives, it’s fast with USB 3.0 connectivity, and is compatible with both Mac and PC. It comes with a limited warranty and Western Digital Discovery software, which allows you to manage the hard drive and expands its capabilities.

This hard drive makes sense for anybody who doesn’t have enough storage space to suit their needs, but more specifically, content creators such as photographers and video editors will like the ample storage. However, while USB 3.0 will get you transfer speeds that will make moving lots of files fast, if you’re looking to work directly off the drive in real time you may want something with faster connectivity, such as USB 3.1 of Thunderbolt. This hard drive also has an easy-to-use auto backup feature. It’s a great consideration for anybody with lots of digital media to store, though if 18TB seems like overkill to you, the best cloud storage services are also worth looking into for media storage.

The Western Digital easystore 18TB external hard drive is just $270 at Best Buy today. This makes for a savings of $100 from its regular price of $370. Free shipping is included with your purchase, but act quickly, as this deal ends at midnight.

