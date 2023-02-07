 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 8TB external hard drive is $100 off at Best Buy today

Andrew Morrisey
By
A WD Easystore external hard drive next to a desktop computer.

If you’re stuck with just 128GB or 256GB of internal storage on your computer, or if you have lots of digital content to store, one of the best external hard drive deals is a good consideration for you. The Western Digital easystore external hard drive offers a whopping 18TB of storage space, and today it’s just $270 at Best Buy. This is a savings of $100 from its regular price of $370. You’ll need act quickly, however, as this deal ends at midnight.

Why you should buy the Western Digital easystore 18TB external hard drive

With computers shifting to primarily solid state drives when it comes to internal storage over the last decade, many computer purchasers may find themselves with smaller storage capacities than they’ve been used to in the past. This Western Digital easystore external hard drive can make you comfortable with your storage space again, as it brings an additional 18TB to your computing world. Like all of the best external hard drives, it’s fast with USB 3.0 connectivity, and is compatible with both Mac and PC. It comes with a limited warranty and Western Digital Discovery software, which allows you to manage the hard drive and expands its capabilities.

This hard drive makes sense for anybody who doesn’t have enough storage space to suit their needs, but more specifically, content creators such as photographers and video editors will like the ample storage. However, while USB 3.0 will get you transfer speeds that will make moving lots of files fast, if you’re looking to work directly off the drive in real time you may want something with faster connectivity, such as USB 3.1 of Thunderbolt. This hard drive also has an easy-to-use auto backup feature. It’s a great consideration for anybody with lots of digital media to store, though if 18TB seems like overkill to you, the best cloud storage services are also worth looking into for media storage.

Related

The Western Digital easystore 18TB external hard drive is just $270 at Best Buy today. This makes for a savings of $100 from its regular price of $370. Free shipping is included with your purchase, but act quickly, as this deal ends at midnight.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Forget the Surface Laptop 5: Surface Laptop 4 is $200 off today
Using a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 sitting on a couch with a dog.
The best external hard drives for 2023
Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim 2TB HD box.
This Surface Laptop 5 deal cuts $200 off the price — today only!
Front angle of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 in silver against a white background.
Don’t miss your chance to get this 14-inch Windows laptop for $150
Front and back views of the Asus E410 14-inch laptop against a white background.
AMD vs. Intel: which wins in 2023?
Pads on the bottom of the Ryzen 9 7950X.
Dell is having a big sale on business laptops — up to $2,500 off
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.
Ends soon: sign up for NordVPN today and save up to 62%
The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.
New AMD laptop CPU destroys its predecessor, winning by 90%
AMD CEO holding the Ryzen 7040 series processor.
Lenovo is practically giving away this 2-in-1 Chromebook today
Someone using the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i in tent mode.
This micro-LED advancement is exactly what AR and VR needs
AR Glasses appear over an enlarged view of a stacked microLED display.
An AI-generated TV channel is mimicking ’90s sitcoms to nightmarish effect
Larry from "Nothing Forever" the "Seinfeld" AI parody.
LastPass vs. 1Password: should you switch?
florida court phone passwords android lock screen password
How to overclock Intel’s Arc GPUs for better performance
The Arc A770 graphics card running in a PC.