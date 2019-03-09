Digital Trends
Computing

What is a meme? Here’s everything you need to know

Confused about memes? Here's how to read the internet's favorite shorthand

Jon Martindale
By
what is a meme whatisameme02

Confused about memes? That’s partly the point. Internet culture is fast moving, ever changing, and from the outside looking in, can be completely baffling and nonsensical. Like the hieroglyphics of societies’ past, you either need to be a fluent speaker or possess a Rosetta Stone-like resource to understand them. What is a meme? It’s a cultural shorthand that, like all forms of communication, evolves with those who use it.

Nobody can claim to know or understand every single meme that exists. They are simply too numerous, too varied, and often too personal to the individuals creating and sharing them. But what we can do is learn to interpret them, or at least understand where they’re coming from and what their intentions are.

What makes a meme a meme?

Even if memes seem impossible to understand, chances are you’ve come across at least one over the years that’s made sense to you. Whether you partook in the Ice Bucket Challenge, have a “Keep calm” mug on your desk at work, or used the words “Fail” or “Winning,” ironically or not, then you’ve partaken in a meme. You heard of it through the grapevine, you understood it, you changed its context, and you appropriated it for your own usage. Those are the key components of what makes a meme a meme.

While an outright definition of a meme is hard to nail down, the term is most often associated with an image or video that portrays a particular concept or idea and is spread through social platforms on the internet. That idea proliferates through social media, forums, instant messaging apps, and even news sites. The images and videos which convey the message are often altered and built upon, evolving the original idea into something else entirely, or simply posted with a new caption to portray an altered form of it.

Context can have a huge impact on what a meme means as well, or how relevant it is to the recipient.

Whatever the message, though, a meme can impart a lot more information that simple text alone can’t. In the same way as emojis have been used to convey complex ideas of mood or emotion, a meme can impart a complex idea, state of mind, or shared understanding far quicker than typing and reading it in pure text form can. 

From dancing babies to the Momo Challenge

Some researchers have traced the idea of a meme back hundreds of years, but its modern interpretation is considered by most to have been coined by British evolutionary biologist, Richard Dawkins. He described the idea of a meme in his 1976 book, The Selfish Gene, as a cultural entity or idea that replicates, evolves, and is passed from person to person. He couldn’t know it at the time, but that term would later be used to describe an infinite number of permutations of different phrases, images, sounds and videos, all spread via the internet in an effort to share ideas and thoughts quickly and succinctly.

Most would consider the first internet meme to be the dancing baby. Sometimes referred to as “Baby Cha-Cha,” the short gif of an animated baby dancing became a viral hit in 1996. It was shared widely through email chains and showed up in popular TV shows like Ally McBeal. It wasn’t until the 2010s that memes became a cultural phenomenon in their own right, though. Today they are one of the major ways people communicate online, with millions of permutations of the most popular ones.

The memes that have come and gone over the years are too many to count and too varied to cover in detail (although we did collect all the most famous ones), but you could include everything from planking, to Good Guy Greg, to the Momo Challenge on the list. They are incredibly varied, ever changing, and impossible to pin down in a neat and defined category.

The speed of their sharing and creation is only accelerating too, so attempting to learn or understand all of them is an impossible task. But that doesn’t mean we can’t try to wrap our head around the most important ones.

How to understand a meme

what is a meme whatisameme04

Some memes are easier to understand than others. That easiest are known as an “image macro” meme , which usually involves some sort of expressive image and some block text. They’re emphatic and designed to help convey an emotional state in a manner that’s simple to understand. They acknowledge a shared experience among the creator and the viewer.

Others can be a little harder to nail down. Something like Slender Man can seem scary or dangerous. Others might be bizarrely obscure, referencing a particular episode of a TV show or movie that aired decades ago. Often the origins of such memes can be buried in context so deep that understanding their origins requires dedicated research.

How important that is depends why you want to understand the meme. If you simply want to use it yourself, picking up the rough idea of what it means from the latest usage of it is often enough to create your own and be in on the joke.

If you are more interested in learning what it means so that you can decide if it’s something you want your children, students, or dependents interacting with, the best person to ask to learn more about it is them. Resources like Know Your MemeYou Should Have Seen This, and even Wikipedia (for the most popular ones) can help explain where a meme comes from and how it may have changed over time. But memes are ever-evolving. How the people you’re trying to protect use those memes could be completely personal to them. They may even have their own memes which aren’t widely spread.

Most memes are made with humor in mind, and the impact that they have is entirely dependent on how they are viewed and used by those that do. If someone you know is sending or viewing memes that you don’t understand, ask them to explain it to you. If necessary, you can then explain the wider significance of what that might mean outside of the communication tools and platforms it has spread on.

You could even make some of your own if you feel so inclined. Sites like ImgFlip and Kapwing’s Meme Maker are a great place to start. If you want more help, we have a great guide that will walk you through the process step by step.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best laptops under $1,000
smart city planners are rethinking the concept of parking smartcitiesepic 1
Features

Smart city planners are rethinking parking by getting rid of it

What will parking look like in smart cities of the future? Will we even need parking spaces? As more people are deserting car ownership, planners are coming up with concepts for parking.
Posted By John R. Quain
best shows on netflix derry girls featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (March 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
how to set up apple tv gallery1 201709
Home Theater

We dig through the rumors and the news for clues as to what Apple is planning for the 6th gen Apple TV

We make some educated guesses about what Apple has planned for the next generation of the Apple TV 4K. Will it get new features? A new price? A new form factor? We cover all of this and more.
Posted By Simon Cohen
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? You totally can with these top-of-the-line drones

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Windows Timeline
Computing

Microsoft’s Windows 10 now powers more than 800 million devices

Microsoft is getting even closer to its 1 billion Windows 10 device goal. On Thursday, the company revealed that more than 800 million Windows 10 devices are being used worldwide. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
HP Omen X Emperium 65 review
Product Review

HP’s giant Omen X Emperium is a ridiculously awesome gaming monitor nobody needs

Gaming monitors keep getting bigger, but the 65-inch Omen X Emperium takes it to another level. In fact, this $5,000 display is as close to a gaming television as we’ve ever seen.
Posted By Luke Larsen
5 women of color pioneers computing melba roy mouton feat
Computing

Many pioneers in computing were women of color. Here are 5 you should recognize

The pioneers in the history of computer science include women of color, who brought forth stunning technological innovations that we still benefit from today. We look at the stories of five of these women.
Posted By Anita George
Computing

Why limit yourself to one OS? Try one of these great virtual machine apps

Buying a new computer just because you want to utilize another operating system isn't necessary. Just use the best virtual machine applications to emulate one OS inside another, no matter what your platform or budget is.
Posted By Jon Martindale
softbank 5d internet drone helios prototype flying wing
Emerging Tech

SoftBank’s solar-powered drone could dispense 5G internet from the skies

An experimental, solar-powered drone capable of beaming internet down to Earth is set to take off. The drone is the product of a partnership aimed at delivering 5G and Internet of Things connectivity to communities around the world.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
eve 5 officially launches indiegogo campaign laptop 03
Computing

PDF to JPG conversion is as quick as a few clicks with these simple methods

Converting file formats can be an absolute pain, but it doesn't have to be. We've put together a comprehensive guide on how to convert a PDF to JPG, no matter which operating system you're running.
Posted By Jon Martindale
BenQ EX3200R logo
Computing

HDR monitors are beginning to have an impact. Here are the best you can buy

HDR isn't the most common of PC monitor features and is often charged at a premium, but the list of available options is growing. These are the best HDR monitors you can buy right now.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
how to download music from youtube 41952312 l 640x0
Computing

Need to rip audio from a YouTube song? Here's how to download music from the site

Ripping audio from YouTube has never been easier, but with so many tools on offer, which is the best? Our guide will teach you how to download music from YouTube with two different tools. Just proceed with caution.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Outlook.com
Computing

If you work in an office, you should know how to recall an email in Outlook

Writing out angry emails can be cathartic, but it's best not to send them. If you do though and you're running Outlook, there is a chance to take it back -- if you act fast. Here's how to recall an email in Outlook.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best ultra-wide monitors
Computing

Turn your desk into a command center with the best ultrawide monitors

Top of the line ultrawide monitors have the deepest curves, the sharpest colors, and the biggest screens on the market. You’re going to want one, sooner or later. So why not sooner? These are the best ultrawide monitors you can buy now.
Posted By Jon Martindale