 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

MiniGPT-4: A free image-to-text AI tool you can try out today

Luke Larsen
By

ChatGPT is great, but right now, it’s limited to just text — text in, text out. GPT-4 was supposed to expand on this by adding image processing to allow it to generate text based on images.

MiniGPT-4: Enhancing Vision-Language Understanding with Advanced Large Language Models

OpenAI has yet to release this feature, however, which is where MiniGPT-4 comes in. This open source project gives us a preview of what the image processing in GPT-4 might be like — and it’s pretty neat.

Related Videos

What is MiniGPT-4?

MiniGPT-4 is an open source project that was posted on GitHub to demonstrate vision-language capabilities in an AI system. Some examples of what it can do include generating descriptions of images, writing stories based on images, or even creating websites just from drawings.

Related

Despite what the name implies, MiniGPT-4 is not officially connected to OpenAI or GPT-4. It was created by a group of Ph.D. students based in Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. It’s also based on a different large language model (LLM) called Vicuna, which itself was built on the open-source Large Language Model Meta AI (LLaMA). It’s not quite as powerful as ChatGPT, but as graded by GPT-4 itself, Vicuna gets within 90%.

How to use MiniGPT-4

MiniGPT-4 is just a demo and is still in its first version. For now, it can be accessed for free at the group’s official website. To use it, just drag an image in or click “Drop Image Here.” Once it’s uploaded, type your prompt into the search box.

What kinds of things should you try out? Well, asking MiniGPT-4 to describe an image is simple enough. But maybe you need some copy for an Instagram post for your company. Or maybe you want to knoe the ingredients needed for an interesting dish, and even a recipe for how to cook it. MiniGPT-4 can handle these tasks surprisingly well.

The coding aspects are a bit more rough around the edges. Turning a simple napkin drawing into a functioning website was a trick shown off by OpenAI when GPT-4 was first announced. But MiniGPT-4 doesn’t seem to be able to handle that quite as well just yet. ChatGPT will provide more accurate code — in fact, running whatever the MiniGPT-4 code is through ChatGPT or GPT-4 will net you better results.

One thing to note is that MiniGPT-4 does use your local system’s GPU. So, unless you have a fairly powerful discrete GPU, you may find the experience fairly slow. For context, I tried it out on a M2 Max MacBook Pro, and it took around 30 seconds to generate text based on an image I uploaded.

Limitations of MiniGPT-4

The speed of MiniGPT-4 is certainly a limitation. If you’re trying to access this without some decent graphics, it’s too slow to feel responsive. If you’re used to the speed of cloud-based ChatGPT or even Bing Image Creator, MiniGPT-4 is going to feel painfully slow.

Beyond that, MiniGPT-4 has all the same limitations that ChatGPT or Google Bard or any other AI chatbot in that it can “hallucinate” or make up information.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing

Luke Larsen is the Computing Editor at Digital Trends and manages all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, and everything else that plugs into a computer. Luke joined Digital Trends in 2017 as a native Portlander, happy to join a media company that called his city home. His obsession with technology is in observing the ebb and flow of how technological advancement and product design intersects with our day-to-day experience of it. From digging into the minute details to stepping back and seeing the wider trends, Luke revels in telling stories with tech.

Before working at DT, he worked as Tech Editor at Paste Magazine for over four years and has bylines at publications such as IGN and The Oregonian. When he's not obsessing over what the best laptop is or how Apple can fix the Mac, Luke spends his time playing designer board games, quoting obscure Star Wars lines, and hanging with his family.

Beware: many ChatGPT extensions and apps could be malware
OpenAI's ChatGPT blog post is open on a computer monitor, taken from a high angle.

ChatGPT fever has overtaken the internet, and rightly so since it's such a powerful new tool. Unfortunately, the most sought-after content is often fertile ground for hackers and scammers.

In a recent video, cybersecurity-focused YouTuber John Hammond warned that many ChatGPT extensions and apps could contain malware. It's a valid point, and we should all use caution when installing desktop browser add-ons and mobile apps.

Read more
ChatGPT is coming directly to Windows, but not how you think
Microsoft has given the go-ahead for a project that will integrate ChatGPT into its PowerToys Run utility. 

According to the description of a new project, Microsoft is allowing for ChatGPT integration directly into Windows through a PowerToys Run utility integration for both Windows 10 and 11.

The company recently gave the go-ahead for software engineer Simone Franco to spearhead a project called ChatGPT plug-in for Microsoft PowerToys Run, according to Tom's Hardware.

Read more
What is Auto-GPT? Here’s how autonomous AI agents are taking over the internet
A laptop opened to the ChatGPT website.

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm, in large part thanks to its dead-simple framework. It's just an AI chatbot, capable of producing convincing, natural-language text in responses to the user.

But with AI chatbots, a lot relies on a person's ability to come up with prompts that the AI will respond to. Auto-GPT is a new application that allows AI to act autonomously that can "self-prompt," and it's completely changing the way we think about this technology.
What is Auto-GPT?

Read more