The latest addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-Series family of graphics cards is about to hit the market. Releasing tomorrow, Thursday, June 10, the RTX 3070 Ti shows a lot of promise and presents a shockingly affordable alternative at a time when GPUs are scarce.

The demand for this graphics card is likely going to be outrageous, which means many PC builders are left wondering where to buy the RTX 3070 Ti. Fortunately, several online retailers will stock the GPU. We’ve prepared a list of the usual suspects so that you too can try your luck at scoring this card.

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is going to be available at launch from a number of online retailers. Your best bet is to check Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, B&H Photo, and Nvidia’s own website if you want to buy it online. As of right now, only Best Buy has a listing for the card, with the prices starting at the recommended $599.

You can also expect to find this GPU in brick-and-mortar stores, but availability may be limited. Last week’s RTX 3080 Ti release saw people camping outside for hours on end in order to get the graphics card. As an example, Best Buy didn’t sell the card online at all, which resulted in a line of over 200 people waiting outside overnight.

When it comes to specs, the card is an upgrade over the RTX 3070 and will bridge the gap between its predecessor and the RTX 3080. Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3070 Ti comes with 6,144 CUDA cores (compared to the 3070’s 5,888), 192 tensor cores, and 48 RT Cores. The card has a base clock of 1,575MHz and can be boosted up to 1,770MHz. It also has 8GB of GDDR6X memory with 6080Gbps of bandwidth. The memory bus remains at 256 bits, just like in the RTX 3070, which falls behind the 320-bit RTX 3080 considerably. It’s also worth noting that Nvidia’s RTX 3070 Ti is quite a bit more power-hungry than its predecessor. With a TDP of 290 watts, Nvidia recommends a 750-watt power supply be used with this card.

Joining Nvidia’s lineup of the best graphics cards, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti delivers a performance increase over its older sibling. Leaked benchmarks report an increase of up to 10% when it comes to frame rates. Meanwhile, our own testing shows that the RTX 3070 Ti will be around 8% faster than the RTX 3070. However, it’s still beaten by the RTX 3080 by a large margin — depending on the game, the RTX 3080 was anywhere between 14% and 26% faster than the RTX 3070 Ti.

Nvidia’s RTX 3070 Ti is set to release in the early hours of Thursday, June 10. The approximate launch times are said to be 6 a.m. PT and 9 a.m. ET. Those who want to get their hands on one of these GPUs will likely have to be ready around those hours. If last week’s RTX 3080 Ti release is anything to go by, this card is likely to sell out very quickly.

While this new release from Nvidia is not going to be the most powerful GPU currently on the market, it still presents a great choice that will run most games in 1440p on max settings. When it comes to gaming in 4K, this card falls short and will not perform as well as the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti cards, but can be an option if you don’t mind lower frames per second (fps). However, the pricing of this card is much more reasonable than the surprisingly overpriced RTX 3080 Ti. Given that there are simply no graphics cards to be found at their recommended price right now, the RTX 3070 Ti is a worthy purchase.

