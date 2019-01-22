Digital Trends
Wifi Porter is a high-tech block of wood that lets you share your broadband

Michael Archambault
How many times have your house guests asked for your Wi-Fi password? If that number is beginning to blur, then Ten One Design‘s latest product, the Wifi Porter, might be a compelling gadget to consider adding to your home. A small block of wood with a built-in NFC chip, the Wifi Porter allows mobile users to connect to your Wi-Fi network with a simple tap. Merely tap a phone to Porter’s surface, or scan the QR code located on the rear, and you’re set to surf the web — no complex passwords required.

Designed by American design firm Ten One Design, the Wifi Porter is aimed at reducing the complexity involved with connecting to a new secured Wi-Fi network. Rather than sharing long, complex passwords, users can interact with the small block of wood to get themselves set up with ease. The built-in NFC chip allows most Android devices to connect with a single tap, with iPhone users limited to scanning the QR code until later this year.

Unlike the Android Wi-Fi setup process, which allows for quick scanning of an NFC interface, iOS devices are limited to scanning the QR code on the back of the device to set up a new Wi-Fi connection. Later this year, One-Tap Wi-Fi will be available for only the latest iPhone devices, including the XS, XS Max, and XR. Despite other iPhone models containing NFC-chip-reading abilities, just the most recent 2018 models can use the chips for abilities beyond Apple Pay.

Wifi Porter

In addition to being showcased as a welcome addition to busy homes, Wifi Porter can be a helpful addition to conference rooms or other business environments where individuals may need to connect to Wi-Fi. It should be mentioned that the Wifi Porter is only compatible with mobile devices such as Android phones and iOS devices running iOS 11 or later, so anyone wishing to connect with a laptop is out of luck.

You can purchase the Wifi Porter now for $40, or grab a two-pack for $75 or a four-pack for $129. Buyers looking for something a little special can also check out the company’s limited edition Wifi Porter, featuring hard maple wood and Italian leather, for $60. Free instruction sheets to place under your Porter are also available, to help guests connect to your network when you’re not around. Otherwise, if you want to make your own DIY home-made Wi-Fi connection devices, check out our guide on creating a pair of high-tech NFC coasters.

