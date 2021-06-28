  1. Computing

Microsoft eases Windows 11 TPM requirement, but probably not for you

By

Microsoft stirred up a lot of confusion following the Windows 11 announcement by listing TPM 2.0 as a requirement to run the operating system. Originally, this seemed as a requirement mostly focused on manufacturers, as Microsoft has required TPM on Windows 10 for the past few years. However, digging into the detailed system requirements reveals that manufacturers have a lot of flexibility with TPM.

As discovered by Tom’s Hardware, page 16 of the Windows 11 hardware requirements says that “upon approval from Microsoft, [manufacturer] systems for special purpose commercial systems, custom order, and customer systems with a custom image are not required to ship with a TPM support enabled.”

asus tpm chip in motherboard.
A TPM is usually soldered to the motherboard, but add-on modules are available, too.

Relaxing the requirement for manufacturers makes sense. Certain countries have distinct versions of Windows with some features enabled and others disabled. China, for example, uses Windows 10 China Government Edition, which enables “the government to use its own encryption algorithms.” Lenovo is one of Microsoft’s OEM partners that delivers this special version of Windows.

It’s not clear if manufacturers can bypass the requirement beyond a special circumstance like the Windows 10 China Government Edition. It seems that regardless of the implementation, manufacturers will need to go through Microsoft to disable the TPM requirement.

TPM, or Trusted Platform Module, provides hardware encryption in Windows 11. Following the announcement, the requirement stirred controversy as PC builders found out that their high-end gaming PCs couldn’t run Windows 11.

A lot of the confusion came down to Microsoft’s PC Health Check app, which didn’t provide any details on the TPM requirement or how to enable it. Microsoft has since updated the app to provide clearer details on unsupported machines.

That didn’t stop TPM from suddenly shooting into the mainstream, though. After the announcement, prices for add-in TPM chips shot from around $25 to nearly $100 on eBay, as scalpers bought up the limited inventory available at retailers. Prices have started to wane as builders figure out how to enable firmware TPM in the BIOS, which is supported on most motherboards released after 2016.

Still, many systems don’t come with any TPM support and the ones that do may have it disabled by default. This is an obscure system requirement for much of the Windows 11 audience, so it remains to be seen how Microsoft will handle it once the OS launches.

Editors' Recommendations

MacBook Pro 2021: No Touch Bar, return of MagSafe, a mini-LED display, and more

apple macbook pro 13 m1 review 06

How to enable hands-free voice search in Google Chrome

New MacBook Pros are still coming, but they may have been delayed until fall

macbook pro

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for June 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Best cheap gaming monitor deals for July 2021

samsung lc49hg90dmnxza chg90 series review 49 inch gaming monitor 1

The best keyboards for iMac

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review hand on mouse

Microsoft has fixed a huge frustration with the Windows 11 system requirements

Windows 11 updates are moving to once a year.

This Asus laptop is so cheap today it could be a mistake

asus vivobook 15 deal staples june 2021 1

Staples is practically giving away this 27-inch monitor today

dell 27 inch monitor deal staples june 2021

We can’t believe how cheap this Dell gaming laptop is right now

dell g3 15 deal june 2021 1

Facial recognition tech for bears aims to keep humans safe

A brown bear in Hokkaido, Japan.

The 53 best shows on Hulu right now

A couple talking on This Way Up.

The 85 best movies on Hulu right now

Christian Bale in Hostiles.