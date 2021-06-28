The first beta versions of Windows 11 will be coming to PCs this week, and Microsoft is already listening to some feedback from those who are unable to run the new operating system ahead of release. The company recently updated its PC Health Check app, which should now better reflect the reasons why a Windows 10 device can’t update Windows 11.

The update was first noted by a Microsoft employee on Twitter, who mentioned that the PC Health Check app now better provides more detailed information on which requirements to run Windows 11 have not been met. Basically, this update helps address frustrating cases where the app was simply just reading “this PC can’t run Windows 11” without saying why.

We just made updates to the Windows 11 PC Health Check App. It now provides more detailed info on requirements not met. This should help in cases where folks assumed CPU compat issues were TPM related https://t.co/hTWMe16DWO pic.twitter.com/eZLTZMOdjT — DWIZZZLE (@dwizzzleMSFT) June 25, 2021

Thanks to the update, the PC Health Check app should mention things like the lack of a TPM 2.0 chip, low disk space, unsupported processor, and secure boot. TPM 2.0 and a lot of these things are requirements by Microsoft to run Windows 11, which has been a source of controversy as it leaves certain PCs and high-end gaming machines in the dust.

These requirements are all mentioned on the Windows 11 hardware requirements page. The page was even updated by Microsoft in the past week to remove “hard floor” and “soft floor” requirements, and correct the guidance around the TPM requirements for Windows 11 so that it is clear TPM 2.0 chip is mandatory.

Other than TPM 2.0, to run Windows 11, you’ll need a compatible 64-bit processor (Intel 8th generation or newer, or AMD Ryzen 2000 series and newer,) 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a TPM 2.0 chip, or a graphics card that’s compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver. If you don’t meet these requirements, then your PC will have to stay on Windows 10, which will continue to be supported by Microsoft through the year 2025.

Windows 11 is expected to arrive in the Windows Insider program for beta testing this week. You can enroll your PC into the Dev Channel of the program in just a few steps to get started with it if you’re ready for some bugs and other early issues.

Everyone else who isn’t brave enough to beta test Windows 11 should see a release in October, as most of Microsoft’s marketing images seem to tease this release date. Even Walmart has mentioned “free upgrade to Windows October 2021 when available” on laptops, again hinting at an October release.

Microsoft mentioned a”holiday 2021″ release for Windows 11 and said the new OS would roll out through 2021 and early 2022.

