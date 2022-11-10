 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can now buy Alienware’s second QD-OLED gaming monitor

Aaron Leong
By

It is all about the curves and features with Alienware’s new 34-inch curved Quantum Dot-OLED gaming monitor (AW3423DWF), which is vying to be one of the best immersive gaming displays on the market.

1 of 3
Alienware AW3423DWF front view.
Alienware AW3423DWF with R15.
Alienware AW3423DWF front and back view.

Following in the footsteps of its predecessor (the AW3423DW) from earlier this year, the AW3423DWF carries over most of that model’s standout features (as well as improves on some), all while undercutting its price, coming in at a mind-blowing $1,100.

Potential buyers will be happy to know that the 3440 x 1440 (WQHD) resolution monitor has a lightning 0.1 ms response time, 1000 nits max brightness, and 165 Hz native refresh rate, and is also TÜV-certified to help reduce blue-light emissions. Of course, the truly impressive QD-OLED technology that we loved so much is back, promising deep blacks, strong HDR performance, consistent color, and brightness uniformity with a wide color gamut. Our reviewer found the previous five-axis on-screen display joystick somewhat frustrating to use at times, so we hope the experience is improved with Alienware’s claim of a new joystick on the AW3423DWF.

Alienware also points out that the overall design has been tweaked. The monitor has a slimmer design on the back for improved wall mounting, more strategically- placed cooling vents, and improved cable management. Port selection includes a HDMI 2.0, two DP 1.4, and five SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1. With this AW3423DWF, there is now also variable refresh rate support of up to 120Hz.

Alienware Aurora R15 with Cryotech cooling.

Also launching is the much-anticipated Alienware Aurora R15 with 13th-gen Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs in tow. The R15 packs a bunch of improvements including 240mm liquid cooling (with the option to upgrade to cryo-tech cooling), five 120mm fans, and DDR5 memory speed of 4800 MHz. All this translates to the Aurora R15 providing 58% more power to the processor, while running a claimed 5 degrees Celsius cooler compared to the R13.

The Alienware 34-inch curved QD-LED gaming monitor is available right for $1,100. The Aurora R15 starts at $1,800.

Editors' Recommendations

The RTX 4090 is already sold out. Here’s how you can still get one
A hand grabbing MSI's RTX 4090 Suprim X.
Gaming Chromebooks with up to 144Hz panels have arrived, but they’re not what you think
Three gaming Chromebooks with games on them.
Why you shouldn’t buy the RTX 4090 on release day
dont buy rtx 4090 release day hype respec
Cooler Master’s new quantum dot mini-LED gaming monitors look incredible
Cooler Master 27-inch Tempest gaming monitors were announced today and will release later this year.
These new Zoom features take on Teams and Outlook in a serious way
The Rewind app on an iMac with a pink background, showing a grid of faces from a Zoom call
Dell’s XPS 17 laptop with an RTX 3050 just got a $500 price cut
Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.
HP Spectre x360 13.5 vs. Apple MacBook Air M1
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
Gateway Ultra Slim laptops.
This RTX 3060 gaming PC is under $1,000 at Walmart today
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk with two monitors nearby displaying games and a keyboard and headset to the side.
Walmart has a MacBook Air for $194 in its Black Friday sale
MacBook Air on a patio table, outdoor office.
This Chrome extension lets hackers remotely seize your PC
A depiction of a hacker breaking into a system via the use of code.
This hidden feature in the Meta Quest Pro could arrive soon
Alan Truly is writing using a Quest Pro with a paiered keyboard and mouse.
Apple’s top-secret AR/VR headset may begin production soon
A render of Apple's VR headset.