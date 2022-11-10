You can now buy Alienware’s second QD-OLED gaming monitor

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It is all about the curves and features with Alienware’s new 34-inch curved Quantum Dot-OLED gaming monitor (AW3423DWF), which is vying to be one of the best immersive gaming displays on the market.

Previous Next 1 of 3

Following in the footsteps of its predecessor (the AW3423DW) from earlier this year, the AW3423DWF carries over most of that model’s standout features (as well as improves on some), all while undercutting its price, coming in at a mind-blowing $1,100.

Potential buyers will be happy to know that the 3440 x 1440 (WQHD) resolution monitor has a lightning 0.1 ms response time, 1000 nits max brightness, and 165 Hz native refresh rate, and is also TÜV-certified to help reduce blue-light emissions. Of course, the truly impressive QD-OLED technology that we loved so much is back, promising deep blacks, strong HDR performance, consistent color, and brightness uniformity with a wide color gamut. Our reviewer found the previous five-axis on-screen display joystick somewhat frustrating to use at times, so we hope the experience is improved with Alienware’s claim of a new joystick on the AW3423DWF.

Alienware also points out that the overall design has been tweaked. The monitor has a slimmer design on the back for improved wall mounting, more strategically- placed cooling vents, and improved cable management. Port selection includes a HDMI 2.0, two DP 1.4, and five SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1. With this AW3423DWF, there is now also variable refresh rate support of up to 120Hz.

Also launching is the much-anticipated Alienware Aurora R15 with 13th-gen Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs in tow. The R15 packs a bunch of improvements including 240mm liquid cooling (with the option to upgrade to cryo-tech cooling), five 120mm fans, and DDR5 memory speed of 4800 MHz. All this translates to the Aurora R15 providing 58% more power to the processor, while running a claimed 5 degrees Celsius cooler compared to the R13.

The Alienware 34-inch curved QD-LED gaming monitor is available right for $1,100. The Aurora R15 starts at $1,800.

Editors' Recommendations