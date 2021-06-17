  1. Computing

You can now try out all the new features in Safari for MacOS Monterey

Safari is Apple’s browser for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and we recently learned at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that it’s being updated with a significant new design. Now, thanks to an update to Safari Technology Preview, you can now try out these new features on the Mac well before the public beta of MacOS Monterey drops.

Safari Technology Preview is Apple’s experimental browser designed for developers that grants them early access to new upgrades in MacOS and iOS. They are allowed to take a look at the latest updates so they can offer their valuable input on what needs to be tweaked. Safari Technology Preview was introduced in March 2016 as an attempt to make MacOS as user-friendly as possible and keep developers up to date with the latest changes.

Apple recently released an update for Safari Technology Preview to run Safari 15, which will be released in MacOS Monterey later this fall. Some of the highlights of Safari 15 that you’ll want to check out include tab groups and the completely redesigned address bar.

Latest version of Safari in MacOS Monterey.

Another feature of MacOS Monterey that is available to test out in the Safari Technology Preview is Live Text. This feature requires an M1 Mac in order to work and allows you to edit text within images on the internet. The MacOS Monterey beta also features Quick Notes support to add links and Safari highlights to make quick notes of important information or sudden epiphanies.

Other updates include WebGL 2 and new HTML, CSS, and JavaScript features. Passkeys in iCloud Keychain has also been added. Passkeys are WebAuth credentials intended to replace passwords for websites and apps with device sync and backup. Several updates have also been included in payments such as improved support for creating deferred or recurring payments, indicating an estimated arrival date for shipping methods, entering a coupon code, and marking the shipping method as in-store pickup.

You can access the latest version and download it on the developer tab on Apple’s site in the Safari Technology Preview section. ‌Safari Technology Preview is designed for MacOS Monterey but, at the moment, it is also fully compatible with MacOS Big Sur, the 17th and current major release of MacOS.

While the MacOS beta is designed especially for developers, you do not need to have a developer account to download it. It is also capable of running side by side with your current Safari browser.

