Your Xfinity internet might have just doubled in speed — for free

By
Comcast
Comcast

If you’re an Xfinity customer, your Internet speeds might have just gotten as much as two times faster. Today, Comcast announced an internet upgrade for over 20 million customers that could increase speeds anywhere from 50 to 100 percent.  In addition, anyone who subscribes to a 400Mbps or faster plan can get a year of Unlimited Xfinity Mobile for free. Depending on what your monthly phone bill is, that could result in tremendous savings.

That’s one heck of a deal, especially when it comes at no added cost. Comcast says these speed boosts are possible because of its fiber network and more than $80 billion spent in research over the last decade. Either way, customers benefit. With upgraded speeds, Xfinity customers can download files a lot more quickly than before and upload everything from work documents to TikTok videos in a blink.

Comcast Xfinity hardware.
Comcast Xfinity

“Our faster download and upload speeds, combined with our world-class WiFi equipment, ultra-low-lag Internet experience, and WiFi PowerBoost that delivers speeds up to a gig, are providing customers with a converged connectivity experience that we believe is unmatched in the industry,” said Emily Waldorf, senior vice president of Consumer Products, Comcast Connectivity and Platforms. “Because 90 percent of Xfinity Mobile Internet traffic travels over WiFi, not cellular, this combination of products delivers a faster Internet and mobile experience and hundreds of dollars of savings to customers.”

The benefits of this are obvious. Faster download speeds mean you can take full advantage of streaming services, and you can play games through cloud streaming without spending hours waiting for something to install. Just make sure you have a router that takes full advantage of your improved speeds. If you’re still using an older Xfinity router, you might be due an upgrade to one with higher bandwidth.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
