Digital Trends
Computing

YouTube purges extremist videos, from flat-earthers to Holocaust denial

Anita George
By

YouTube announced further steps it plans to take toward reducing the amount of harmful content published on its site.

The video-sharing site published a statement on Wednesday, June 5, that outlined its plans to remove “more hateful and supremacist content” from its platform. Specifically targeting hate speech, the statement went on to say that YouTube’s updated video removal policy will include “prohibiting videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status. This would include, for example, videos that promote or glorify Nazi ideology, which is inherently discriminatory.”

In addition to removing videos that feature supremacist views, YouTube also intends to remove videos that deny the existence of “well-documented violent events, like the Holocaust or the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.” The video publishing platform also said it would crack down on videos claiming the Earth is flat or promising miracle cures for diseases.

YouTube’s updated policies also include reducing the spread of content it deems “borderline” or more specifically, content that generally contains harmful false information such as “videos promoting a phony miracle cure for a serious illness, or claiming the earth is flat.” But instead of removing borderline content, YouTube is opting to use a different approach to reduce the number of views borderline videos receive. Specifically, a system update that limits recommendations of that content in the first place. The system update was tested in the United States in January and YouTube intends to bring the update to more countries by the end of this year. YouTube also plans to increase the recommendations for content created by authoritative sources, like trusted news organizations.

YouTube also intends to intensify the enforcement of its existing policies regarding channels that repeatedly violate the updated hate speech policies. YouTube will suspend channels that violate the hate speech policies from the YouTube partner program, effectively removing their ability to run ads on their own content and bans them from using other monetization features.

The enforcement of YouTube’s updated anti-hate speech policy will begin June 5, but YouTube warns that it may take some time for its systems to catch up to the new policy changes. Users can expect the enforcement of YouTube’s new policies to take place as a gradual shift “over the next several months.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro
Up Next

When is the best time to post on Instagram?
google play store redesign new
Mobile

Google finally updates the Play Store app with its new white-background design

Google has finally brought its new design style to the Google Play Store, after previously rolling out the change to Android Messages, Google Calendar, and many of its other apps. The design is generally a lot friendlier.
Posted By Christian de Looper
e3 2019 games list most anticipated star wars jedi fallen order
Gaming

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is the centerpiece for EA Play 2019

EA is doing things a bit differently for its fan-oriented EA Play event. Multiple livestreams will air on June 8, replacing the traditional press conference format. We expect to see Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and much more.
Posted By Steven Petite
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Shopping for plans on Sprint? We break down the carrier’s options

Sprint recently introduced three new data plans to its roster -- Unlimited Basic , Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Premium. Here, we break down your options to help you decide which one is best for you and your family.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
ios youtube update
Web

From pranksters to pop stars, these are the 10 biggest YouTube channels

For better or worse, YouTube celebrities have had a profound impact on popular culture. From comedy channels, to gaming let's plays, and musicians, they all garner tens of millions of subscribers. These are the most popular.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple pro display xdr wwdc 2019
Computing

Apple’s new 6K display costs $5,000 and can maintain 1,000 nits of brightness

Apple just unveiled its studio-grade Pro Display XDR monitor for creative professionals. Starting at $5,000, you're getting a 6K resolution screen with excellent contrast, calibrated HDR support, and a bright and vivid panel.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
mac pro 2019 rumor roundup 2
Computing

The new Mac Pro starts at $6,000 and comes with an interesting modular design

Our Mac Pro 2019 rumor roundup covers all the news, leaks, and rumors about Apple's new machine, set to be announced sometime in 2019. Here's what Apple has said, what the experts think, and what we're likely to see with the new Mac Pro.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Jonathan Terrasi
mac pro display xdr first look wwdc 2019 hands on 10
Computing

The Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR: First look at Apple's latest products

Apple has two new products it announced at WWDC 2019: The Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR. Both cost thousands of dollars and aren't for the average consumer, but that doesn't mean you won't stop ogling them.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 outside
Mobile

Missed Apple's latest announcements? Here's everything we saw at WWDC 2019

That's all she wrote, folks. Apple's WWDC showed us some amazing new software, from the new Mac Pro, to the surprising announcement of iPadOS. Here's absolutely everything we saw at Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 macos catalina
Computing

MacOS Catalina takes one more step toward merging the Mac and the iPad

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicked off on Monday, June 3 with a keynote and a few announcements about the next version of its flagship operating system: MacOS Catalina.
Posted By Anita George
new mac pro is not for prosumers on table feat
Computing

A new Mac Pro with monitor costs $11,000, and it isn’t built for you

Apple has a new $6,000 Mac Pro and a $5,000 Pro Display XDR. They're fantastically powerful and innovative, but they push the Mac Pro brand outside what even prosumers can afford. The Mac Pro isn't for people. It's for companies.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Apple Pro Display XDR WWDC 2019 Hands On
Computing

XDR vs. HDR: Why Apple’s new 1,000 nit 6K monitor is such a big deal

Apple just made professionally calibrated HDR monitors a lot more affordable with its Pro Display XDR. The specs sound impressive on paper, but are Apple's ambitious claims really that big of a deal?
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
wwdc 2019 begins apple announces next version of macos catalina sidecar tethered woman drawing 06032019 big jpg large 2x
Computing

Here’s how to download Apple’s new MacOS Catalina update

Apple's latest MacOS update, known as Catalina, is finally available for developer preview, which means if you're willing to pay a little for the privilege, you can be one of the first to try it out.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple new mac pro modular design pc motherboard
Computing

How the Mac Pro’s modular internals prophesy a new future for PC design

Apple's new Mac Pro is here and it looks set to offer video editors a perfect blend of sheer power and expansive expandability. But what if the changes in Apple's new system bleed through into the PC industry as a whole?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Should you buy the affordable MacBook Air, or is the MacBook Pro worth the price?

Though they both share Retina displays and similar keyboards, there are still some specs differences and other changes that differentiate the new 2018 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. In this guide, we stack the two up against each other.
Posted By Arif Bacchus