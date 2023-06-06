Zoom’s new AI tools will let you ditch meetings for good

Zoom has introduced its own AI-inundated offerings, which are intended to help you keep up to date with business information within the videoconferencing app.

The first feature of the new service, called Zoom IQ will assist you with summarizing Zoom meeting conversations that took place in your absence. You can access these summaries through the Zoom Team Chat or email without having to initiate any kind of recording. Hosts of the meeting also receive an overall summary for sharing with the group, or for record keeping.

Recommended Videos

The second feature allows you to use AI to generate messages within Zoom. It helps you develop your tone, grammar, and overall appropriate speech for communicating in an online business setting.

Zoom IQ is essentially the brand’s version of AI business offerings that have already been introduced by competitors such as features integrated into Microsoft Teams and Google Meet,

The brand noted that its service is a blend of its own proprietary LLMs and language models such as those from companies like OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

In addition to the two introductory features, Zoom IQ will eventually have five additional features coming soon, including a generative tool for emails, chat thread summaries, and whiteboard prompts and development. Zoom is also planning even more features for the coming months.

The first two features are now being launched as a free trial with Zoom IQ, but the brand has not shared any further pricing information.

The service will be available through Zoom One packages for Enterprise Plus, Enterprise, Business Plus, Business, and Pro plans, as well as various legacy bundles, including Enterprise Named Host, Enterprise Active Host, Zoom Meetings Enterprise, Zoom Meetings Business, and Zoom Meetings Pro.

Zoom hinted in early November 2022 at its plans to introduce and expand new productivity features to compete with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, such as Team Chat, Whiteboard, and Meetings options among others. Zoom IQ looks like the first step in that process, as it races to catch up with AI tools of its own.

Editors' Recommendations