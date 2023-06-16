 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Meta’s new AI app is both for patients with vocal cord damage and in-game NPCs

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Meta (formerly Facebook) is introducing its first artificial intelligence offering since the AI generator industry exploded in late 2022.

The brand’s text-to-audio generator, called Voicebox is expected to be the voice equivalent of ChatGPT, which processes text prompts into detailed written results, and Dall-E which develops realistic artwork. Voicebox in turn will be able to take text prompts and produce audio clips, according to Engadget.

Audio-Technica AT-SB727 Sound Burger rear panel and carry strap.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Having trained the new generator on over “50,000 hours of unfiltered audio,” including public domain speech and transcripts in English, French, Spanish, German, Polish, and Portuguese. Voicebox is prepared to develop results in conversational-sounding speech in a variety of available languages. Meta also claims its model has a one percent error rate degradation, in comparison to other models.

Related

According to Meta researchers, the model was trained by having it predict blocks of speech within a transcript instead of having to develop a body of work from scratch. The tool also has the ability to edit audio clips for unwanted noise or misspoken words, in a similar fashion to editing software for still images, such as Adobe Photoshop.

Recommended Videos

Meta stated it doesn’t plan to release the Voicebox app or source code to the public currently due to “the potential risks of misuse.” This is understandable as recently, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a warning about the increasing use of deep fake content in crimes, including extortion, blackmail, and harassment.

The company has released audio samples with its research paper introducing the app. It also detailed potential future plans to aid “patients with vocal cord damage, in-game NPCs, and digital assistants.”

Meta is in an interesting position of trying to keep up with the current industry trends. Despite having several models of its Meta Quest VR headsets, it appears the company is no longer moving forward with its plans to develop its metaverse concept in favor of more AI innovation. Meanwhile, Apple recently introduced its first Vision Pro headset and is investing in virtual reality. Currently, Apple hasn’t showcased any major interest in AI.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a technology journalist with over a decade of experience writing about various consumer electronics topics…
This deal drops the price of the LG Gram 14 laptop under $1,000
lg gram 14 laptop deal june 2023 render

The LG Gram 14, a powerful laptop that's originally priced at $1,100, is on sale from LG with a $200 discount that pulls its price down to $900. It's a steal at below $1,000 because of its eye-catching design and powerful performance, so we expect this offer to draw a lot of attention from shoppers. We're not sure how long stocks will last, so if you've got your sights set on the LG Gram 14 as your next laptop, you'll need to proceed with your purchase right away.

Why you should buy the LG Gram 14
If you need a dependable laptop that will be able to keep up with your daily workload, the LG Gram 14 has what it takes with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. The device is ready to roll as soon as you unbox it because it's got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, which will have enough space for all the apps that you need to install and all the files that you have to store.

Read more
There’s great news if you want to buy Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air
Apple's John Ternus stands next to an image of the 15-inch MacBook Air at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2023.

When Apple launched the 15-inch MacBook Air at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), it seemed like there wasn’t too much separating it from its 13-inch sibling. Yet a new set of tests has shown that the larger model pulls ahead in some key ways, making it a much more attractive purchase if you want maximum performance in a slimline laptop.

The testing was conducted by YouTuber Max Tech, who pitted the 15-inch MacBook Air against Apple’s smaller 13-inch version. Both laptops had the M2 chip and 256GB of storage, so you might think the only difference would be found in the size of the displays. Yet that’s not how the testing played out at all.

Read more
Alienware just invalidated its own high-end esports monitor
Overwatch 2 running on the Alienware 500Hz gaming monitor.

Alienware has a new batch of 27-inch monitors it's releasing, but one of them stands out from the rest: the AW2724HF. It's a 27-inch, 1080p display for $460, but it comes with a 360Hz refresh rate, which could make it one of the best gaming monitors on the market.

The big reason why is that Alienware released its AW2524H just a few months ago. That 1080p display with a 500Hz refresh rate costs almost twice as much as the AW2724HF. Although the difference between 360Hz and 500Hz sounds like a lot for competitive gaming, it's really not.

Read more