This new AI animation tool is blowing people’s minds

More AI tools are popping up to advance features of the popular generators that are already available, and the latest one is blowing people’s minds.

One AI research company, Runway, has recently introduced the second generation of its Motion Brush tool, which helps animate aspects of AI-generated images, such as those created in Midjourney. The simple brush tool to animate images feels like magic — which is always true when AI is done right. The video below, as posted by AI enthusiast, Rory Flynn, shows the new tool in action.

Many creators are already having fun with the Motion Brush tool, bringing to life still images such as trucks driving down a dirt road, panning nature shots, moving people and animals, leaves twisting in the wind, and moving clouds. Runway also showcased examples of making waterfalls, fish in a tank, fire, and the smoke from a burning cigarette move.

Motion Brush works by uploading an image into the service. Select Start with Image and then select the Motion Brush tool. Then use it to draw a highlight over the area of the image you would like to animate on the image. You can also generate an image within Runway using a text prompt before using Motion Brush. Confirm the horizontal, vertical, and proximity controls at the bottom of the screen, and then press Save. Once saved, you can generate the video by selecting the Extend 4s button. You can also click Extend 4s again to expand the length of the video up to 16 seconds. Generated videos are available for downloading, sharing, and use in other editors, among other functions.

Some of the features that you can use together are Motion Brush and Camera Controls, which allow you to set aspects of the image to move while the camera pans or zooms at the same time. Other updated features include the Gen-2 Style Presets, which allow you to add style to content without prompts, and Director Mode updates allowing for adjustments to camera moves at a fraction of a second.

Its interface resembles most image or video editors. You’ll have access to different functions and limits in the service, depending on your price tier, which includes basic, Standard, Pro, Unlimited, or Enterprise. Currently, the Motion Brush tool is in beta, making it available to all Runway members.

In addition to the Motion Brush update, Runway recently introduced new Gen-2 Style Presets, and updated Camera Controls, among other features, the company said on its X (formerly Twitter) profile.

Runway is free to sign up and you can use Google or Apple as sign-up options. There is also a Single Use Sign-on available only for the Enterprise tier.

