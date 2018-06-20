Skip the trip to REI. You can 3D print this camping and backpacking gear at home

Share

It’s inevitable — somewhere along your journey, a piece of your outdoor gear is going to break. Sometimes its a buckle, sometimes it’s a zipper pull, and it always happens at the wrong time. Before you toss you out your backpack, tent, or camping chair, you should look to see if your broken part can be replaced using a 3D printer. If you’re looking to upgrade your backpacking or camping kit, there’s no shortage of 3D goodies for your GoPro, trekking poles, and more. Read on for some of our favorite 3D printable pieces of camping and backpacking gear.



Don’t waste money buying overpriced carabiners at your local outdoors store — use this scalable 3D printing file to print your carabiner at the size that you need. Just don’t try to go rock climbing with these ones.



Positioning a gas canister on an uneven surface can try your patience. Use one of these handy tripods to help stabilize your backcountry cook set. The one pictured is designed European D2 EN417 gas canisters. Alternatively, there’s also this one that fits two other sizes (90mm or 110mm)



Using a paper clip and few M2x6 screws, you can have a fully functional zipper pull for your tent, sleeping bag or clothing. If you don’t have a paperclip handy, there’s also plenty of fully-3D-printable zipper pull designs out there, like the one pictured above.

The number one thing that breaks on most gear is the buckle. This 3D printable file will replace a standard side-release buckle and is compatible with 3/4 inch straps.

Plop down too hard into a camp chair, and you’ll know it. The base mounts that hold the legs and the front mounts that secure the seat are notoriously easy to snap. Thankfully, fabricating these parts is a cakewalk for even the cheapest 3D printers on the market.



Every tech-savvy camper should have this 3D printed figure 9 style rope tightener for their tarps or awnings. Seriously. These might seem dumb and unnecessary, but they’re super handy to have in your pack, and weigh practically nothing.



These handy tensioners help you adjust the guy lines for your tent, tarp, or even your badminton net.



Need to bring along a spoon, fork, and knife on your next camping or backpacking trip? Then here is your ultimate 3D printed all-in-one utensil: The sporkinfe! Just make sure you print with a food-safe plastic filament if you intend on eating hot food with this sucker. We highly recommend Colorfabb’s awesome nGen filament.

Ever lose or break a tent stake while camping? Of course, you have. It happens to everyone! Next time you are short a stake, don’t run out to Walmart for replacements — download these files and print your own.

Want to keep your trekking poles tidy and neat while storing them? Then print up a pair or two of these handy trekking pole clips.

Paracord can be a lifesaver when backpacking — it can replace a broken shoelace, be used to lash sticks for a shelter, and more. This printable clip set makes it easy to carry around some extra cordage.

Keep your matches, medicine, and other small items safe and dry with these survival containers. Each lid is threaded to fit the various sizes of bottles that you can print.

The rubber tips are the first thing to go on a pair of trekking poles. You take them off and lose them, or they fall off when hiking. Replacements are hard to find — you usually have to visit a sporting goods retailer like REI, or contact the manufacturer directly. Though they’re designed specifically for Leki poles, these tips can be modified to fit a variety of trekking poles.

GoPro Backpack and Trekking Pole Mounts



Do you GoPro your hikes and share them on YouTube? Then you should check out these instructions to print a backpack strap mount and a trekking pole selfie mount.

Duct tape is the go-to staple when you need to make an unexpected repair to your tarp, tent, or boots. Use this handy tape winder to store an emergency stash in your car or backpack, without the bulky roll.