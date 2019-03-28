Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

AbleChair wheelchair switches from seated to standing — and everything between

Luke Dormehl
By

Reinventing the wheelchair for the 21st century is something that many startups and researchers have attempted to do. The latest to take on this mobility challenge is the team behind AbleChair, a new smartphone-controlled wheelchair that’s able to transform into a range of different positions and configurations. This could mean a regular seated position, a more elevated position, a standing one, or even a fully horizontal one if you fancy taking a nap. It’s like the accessibility version of Optimus Prime.

Deepak Vatti, vice president of AbleChair product development, told Digital Trends that the goal of AbleChair is to help increase users’ independence by giving them the means of mechanically supporting their body no matter the scenario. If a regular wheelchair is akin to a set of crutches, he said, AbleChair is more like a bionic arm.

“With its unique floating-chair design, users get the most flexible positions, contributing to their productivity, health, and independence,” Vatti said. “Individuals who use power wheelchairs have specific needs including various positions for pressure relief and functional benefit. The user can have eye-level conversations while strolling down the street. They can reach things on a high shelf. They can even pick up a dropped cell phone.”

1 of 4
ablechair wheelchair transform zsgj8wc4
ablechair wheelchair transform ir 8c7vk
ablechair wheelchair transform 1ckwckpg
ablechair wheelchair transform 7l58r8oo

The AbleChair also boasts some neat features, like an in-built charging station for the aforementioned phones. Even with all of this functionality, however, it is still able to to fit in the same space as any other power wheelchair, and can even be made to fit inside a minivan for transportation. As Vatti told us, “We want this chair to be an extension of the user’s body.”

The AbleChair is the result of two years of intensive work, but it builds on close to two decades of experience by the team in adaptive gait-training technology. This has been used in hospitals, rehab centers, and homes.

“Our experience over the years, with people needing various adaptive aids, revealed a gap that has yet to be filled: A power wheelchair that can aid in improving the overall wellness of the individual,” Vatti said. “Being able to stand and even take a step or two can have a dramatic change in a person’s well-being. Being able to perform physical therapy at home is a very important concept to us.”

As ever, we offer our usual warnings about the risks inherent in crowdfunding campaigns. However, if you’re aware of these and still want to get involved, head over to the project’s Kickstarter page. Prices start at a relatively steep $7,995, although that’s not overly expensive considering the tech involved. Provided everything goes according to plan with fundraising and manufacturing, shipping should take place in October 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Should we put a tax on Facebook to keep journalism alive?
Up Next

Angelina Jolie may join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Eternals
Canon EOS RP
Product Review

Canon's EOS RP is full frame for less, but you get what you pay for

The EOS RP is the cheapest new full-frame camera ever made, and that's certainly something worth talking about. But to bring us the RP, Canon had to take away features and performance we've come to expect from full-frame cameras.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
xiaomi mi 9 review xioami feat
Product Review

Want to see how powerful the Snapdragon 855 chip is? Just rev up the Xiaomi Mi 9

How fast do you want to go? If the answer to this is “as fast as possible,” then take a long look at the Xiaomi Mi 9. It’s one of the highest performance smartphones you can buy. It’s a real monster, and we’ve been using it.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best dash cams
Cars

Protect yourself and your ride with our favorite dash cams

Dashboard cameras can assist drivers in car accident claims, settle speeding ticket disputes, and even catch glimpses of incoming meteors, among other things. Here, we've compiled a list of the most noteworthy offerings available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Drone Plane
Emerging Tech

Dublin Airport has a novel idea for tackling rogue drones

There are a growing number of technology-based solutions for dealing with rogue drones flying near airports, but officials at Dublin Airport have come up with another idea for keeping the skies safe.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
vanderbilt ankle exoskeleton legs exosuit
Emerging Tech

This sleek new exoskeleton makes walking easier, fits under your clothes

A new ankle exoskeleton that is designed to be worn under clothes can help people to walk without fatiguing — and without restricting natural motion or drawing attention to itself.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dna identification test double helix
Emerging Tech

Microsoft’s latest breakthrough could make DNA-based data centers possible

Could tomorrow's data centers possibly store information in the form of synthetic DNA? Researchers from Microsoft have successfully encoded the word "hello" into DNA and then back again.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Here are the best (and least likely to explode) hoverboards you can buy

With widespread reports of cheap, knock-off Chinese hoverboards exploding, these self-balancing scooters may be getting a rough reputation. They're not all bad, though. Ride in style with our picks for the best -- and safest -- hoverboards
Posted By Patrick Daniels
mars on earth street view visits the red planet sort of
Emerging Tech

Google’s Street View is mapping Earth’s most Mars-like terrain

Devon Island is a remote location in Canada's Arctic that's said to be the most Mars-like place on Earth. Street View recently visited the island to map the terrain and meet some of the scientists working there.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
space-based solar
Emerging Tech

China has plans to build an orbital solar plant that beams energy down to Earth

China is hoping to build a giant orbiting solar power station which can tap the sun’s rays without having to worry about inconveniences like dense cloud cover or day and night cycles.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nasa first all female spacewalk
Emerging Tech

First all-female spacewalk scrapped due to spacesuit sizing issue

Sad news for those looking forward to the first all-female spacewalk — the event has been scrapped due to a lack of correctly sized spacesuits. Astronaut Christina Koch will take the walk with male colleague Nick Hague instead.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
John W Young on the Moon
Emerging Tech

Another giant leap: U.S. plans to send astronauts back to the moon by 2024

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says that President Donald Trump is directing NASA to commit to sending American astronauts to the moon by 2024. Here's what we know about the mission so far.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Boeing 737 Max 8
Emerging Tech

Everything you need to know about the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft

Two recent crashes involving Boeing 737 MAX planes have raised fears about whether these planes are safe to fly. Here's everything you need to know about the technology onboard the planes and what went wrong to cause these two tragedies.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mcdonalds mobile order payment roll out mcdonald s
Emerging Tech

McDonald’s to use A.I. to tempt you into extra purchases at the drive-thru

The drive-thru menu boards at McDonald’s are going high-tech. The new displays incorporate artificial intelligence and will offer up extra items based on your current choices, and may even take the current weather into account.
Posted By Trevor Mogg