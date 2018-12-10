Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

An A.I. cracks the internet’s squiggly letter bot test in 0.5 seconds

Luke Dormehl
By

How do you prove you’re human when it comes to communicating on the internet? It’s a tough question, but for years the answer has been your ability to successfully read a string of distorted characters that are unrecognizable to a machine. Called CAPTCHAs (“Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart”), this security tool is used for everything from blocking automated spammers to stopping bots creating fraudulent profiles on social media sites. And for the past 20-odd years, it’s worked — possibly until now, that is.

In a joint effort by researchers from the U.K.’s Lancaster University and China’s Northwest University and Peking University, computer scientists have developed an artificial intelligence capable of cracking text CAPTCHA systems in as little as 0.5 seconds. It was successfully tested on different 33 CAPTCHA schemes, of which 11 came from the world’s most popular websites, including eBay and Wikipedia.

“We think our research probably has pronounced a death sentence for text CAPTCHA,” Zheng Wang, associate professor in the School of Computing and Communications at Lancaster University, told Digital Trends.

The attack developed by the researchers is based on a deep neural network-based image classifier. Deep neural networks have demonstrated impressive performance in image recognition. However, successful models typically require millions of manually labeled images to learn from. The novelty of this latest work is that it uses a generative adversarial network (GAN) to create this training data. Instead of collecting and labeling millions of CAPTCHA examples, the system requires as few as 500 to learn from. It can then use this to generate millions or even billions of synthetic training data to create its successful image classifier. The result? A higher accuracy than any of the CAPTCHA recognizer systems seen to date.

This approach would be useful with any image recognition task requiring masses of training data. CAPTCHAs, however, are somewhat unique in the sense that they keep evolving. The text-based early CAPTCHAs (as seen in the thumbnail picture for this article) was the first iteration of the technology. However, by now you’re probably more used to something like the traffic sign-based CAPTCHAs that are widely used. This constant shifting (versus, say, learning to recognize a dog, which remains broadly the same over lifetimes) makes collecting training data a pain.

“[It] means that by the time the attacker has collected enough training data, the CAPTCHA scheme would have already changed, which will invalidate the efforts,” Wang said. “Our work presents a new way to generate CAPTCHA recognizer at a much lower cost. As a result, it poses a real threat to CAPTCHA schemes as it can learn a CAPTCHA solver much quicker.”

Don't Miss

Check out the best Green Monday deals for those last-minute gifts
nasa mars mission delayed 2 years insight
Emerging Tech

Hear the sounds of wind on Mars from InSight’s latest audio recording

NASA's InSight craft has captured the sound of the wind blowing on the surface of Mars. The audio file was picked up by the air pressure sensor and the seismometer which detected vibrations from the 10 to 15 mph winds in the area.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
Emerging Tech

Feast your eyes on the wildest, most elaborate Rube Goldberg machines ever built

Want to see something totally mesmerizing? Check out several of the best Rube Goldberg machines from across the internet, including one that serves cake and other that do ... nothing particularly useful.
Posted By Will Nicol
Best tech toys for kids
Emerging Tech

The 20 best tech toys for kids will make you wish you were 10 again

Looking for the perfect toy or gadget for your child? Thankfully, we've rounded up some of our personal favorite tech toys, including microscopes, computer kits, and a spherical droid from a galaxy far, far away.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Emerging Tech

Scoot your commute! Here are the 9 best electric scooters on the market

Electric scooters are an affordable, convenient way to minimize your carbon footprint and zip around town. Check out 8 of our current favorites, whether you're working with a budget or have some cash to spare.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
columbus mayor talks progress in smart city goals circuit 5
Features

Has Columbus, Ohio raised its IQ yet? A progress report from the mayor

Two years ago, the city of Columbus in Ohio received $40 million to pursue smart city initiatives. So, what’s happened since then? We spoke with its mayor, Andrew Ginther, to discuss progress and what’s ahead.
Posted By John R. Quain
awesome tech you cant buy yet onak feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Folding canoes and ultra-fast water filters

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Hubble Dark Matter
Emerging Tech

New experiment casts doubt on claims to have identified dark matter

A South Korean experiment called COSINE-100 has attempted to replicate the claims of dark matter observed by the Italian DAMA/LIBRA experiment, but has failed to replicate the observations.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
chandra white dwarf supersoft xray
Emerging Tech

White dwarf star unexpectedly emitting bright ‘supersoft’ X-rays

NASA's Chandra Observatory has discovered a white dwarf star which is emitting supersoft X-rays, calling into question the conventional wisdom about how X-rays are produced by dying stars.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Amazon Go
Business

Amazon scouted airport locations for its cashier-free Amazon Go stores

Representatives of Amazon Go checkout-free retail stores connected with officials at Los Angeles and San Jose airports in June to discuss the possibility of cashier-free grab-and-go locations in busy terminals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
drone delivery service coming to remote canadian community canada
Emerging Tech

Full-fledged drone delivery service set to land in remote Canadian community

Some drone delivery operations seem rather crude in their execution, but Drone Delivery Canada is building a comprehensive platform that's aiming to take drone delivery to the next level.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
bird electric scooter on sidewalk
Emerging Tech

In 2018, e-scooters reshaped the urban landscape

Within just a year, electric scooters have fundamentally changed how we navigate cities. From San Francisco to Paris, commuters have a new option that’s more fun than mass transit, easier than a bike, and definitely not a car.
Posted By Nick Mokey
intel drones bridge inspections drone inspect 5
Emerging Tech

Intel wants its fleet of drones to monitor America’s aging, unsafe bridges

Intel has signed a deal to use its Falcon 8+ drones to carry out bridge inspections. The hope is that these drones will be useful in spotting potential problems before they become serious.
Posted By Luke Dormehl