Amazon Go checkout-free stores set to arrive in New York City

Amazon’s cashier-less checkout-free stores, known as Amazon Go, are starting to expand beyond Seattle. It was previously announced that the company planned to open two new stores in Chicago and San Francisco. Now, the company is gearing up to take on the Big Apple as CNN has confirmed that Amazon plans to open Amazon Go stores in New York City.

Amazon’s job board has several listings for various retail and management positions at an upcoming Amazon Go store in New York. A spokesperson confirmed that the company is planning on opening a Go store in New York, but did not give any details regarding which borough it would be in or when the store would open.

Amazon hasn’t given any information regarding the number of stores it plans to open in New York. However, considering that the company only has three in its hometown of Seattle, it’s a pretty safe bet that we’ll only see one for the time being. However, if it proves a success then they will likely expand to more locations sometime in the future.

While the store doesn’t have need of cashiers, working at a Go store will likely be a fairly familiar experience to anyone who has worked in retail. Employees will be needed to cook the store’s various meals and snacks, stock the shelves, unload trucks, and provide general customer service.

In addition to the convenience of not having to wait in lines at the register, Amazon Go does offer one other benefit over traditional convenience stores. Since Amazon now owns Whole Foods, Amazon Go stores offer various Whole Foods products for sale. Granted, they won’t have the selection of a standard Whole Foods, but it does offer a bit more variety than your average 7-11 or neighborhood bodega.

Amazon Go makes use of a combination of apps, sensors, and cameras to track purchases and ensure that people don’t attempt to shoplift. In order to shop at the stores, customers need to download the Amazon Go app. From there, the store’s various sensors will track what items are purchased and charge the card that’s on file with your Amazon account.

