Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Amazon’s facial ID incorrectly identifies Congress members as criminals

Lulu Chang
By

Amazon may want to go back to the drawing board for this one. A facial recognition tool the retail giant currently offers developers made quite the mistake in a test conducted by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), The New York Times reports. Rather than identifying 28 members of Congress as members of the country’s legislative branch, the tool instead classified these individuals as police suspects. To make matters worse, a disproportionate number of African American and Latino Congress members were incorrectly identified, raising questions of how far racial profiling has embedded itself even in our machine learning software.

Both Representative John Lewis, D-Georgia, and Representative Bobby Rush, D-Illinois, are well-known civil rights leaders and members of the Congressional Black Caucus, but rather than being recognized as elected representatives, these two men (along with 26 others), were falsely flagged as criminals. These mistakes occurred when the ACLU took Amazon’s software to analyze images of all members of Congress against a database of 25,000 publicly accessible mugshots. This resulted in the 28 Congress members being incorrectly identified as lawbreakers, which represents a five percent error rate.

“This test confirms that facial recognition is flawed, biased and dangerous,” Jacob Snow, a technology and civil liberties lawyer with the ACLU of Northern California, told the New York Times.

In response to the test, Nina Lindsey, an Amazon Web Services spokeswoman, said that the ACLU used the face matching tool (called Amazon Rekognition) differently from Amazon’s recommendations. “It is worth noting that in real-world scenarios, Amazon Rekognition is almost exclusively used to help narrow the field and allow humans to expeditiously review and consider options using their judgment,” Lindsey said in a statement.

She further pointed out that the ACLU kept the tool’s “confidence threshold” at the default of 80 percent. This means that the group took into account any face matched as 80 percent similar to the police database — however, it’s worth pointing out that Amazon uses the same threshold in an example on its website, showing how employees’ faces can be matched with their ID badges. However, Lindsey said that in the case of police departments, Amazon recommends that a threshold of 95 percent similarity be implemented to avoid these sorts of mistakes.

Amazon has previously come under fire for selling Rekognition. In May, 24 civil liberties groups, led by the ACLU, penned a letter to Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos requesting that the software cease being sold to law enforcement agencies. The groups expressed concerns that the software could be used to surveil protestors, immigrants, or general members of the public, rather than just police suspects. Amazon employees, investors, and academics have since made similar demands of Amazon.

For the time being, however, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards for the web giant. As Amazon’s spokesperson said, “We remain excited about how image and video analysis can be a driver for good in the world.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This DIY wearable lets you see the world like a dolphin does
Up Next

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ sets Nürburgring lap record ahead of public reveal
Columbus, Ohio skyline and Scioto River at night.
Emerging Tech

For Columbus, a city is only smart if the public is behind it

Columbus, Ohio, has several smart city initiatives in the works, but the biggest challenge could be educating the public of the benefits.
Posted By John R. Quain
best shows on amazon prime comrade featured
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

Amazon Prime brings more perks than just free two-day shipping. Subscribers get access to a huge library of TV shows to stream at no extra cost. Here are our favorite TV shows currently available on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Will Nicol, Abigail Bassett, Rick Marshall
land rover explore map offset
Mobile

Brace for impact: The best rugged phones can endure anything you throw at them

Sometimes a case isn’t enough for people who need to protect their phone from rain, dust, and the occasional fall. Fortunately, the best rugged phones can handle anything you throw their way.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Sunrise Gold
Mobile

Samsung AR Emoji update brings more customization, improved facial tracking

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are here. The flagship devices boast some awesome new features and a powerful new processor. Here's everything you need to know about these Samsung phones.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Julian Chokkattu
microsoft surface book 2 15 inch 13 review prd
Product Review

With surreal speed and battery life, the 13-inch Surface Book 2 is hard to beat

Microsoft took what was best about its Surface Book 2-in-1 and made it even better. Our Microsoft Surface Book 2 13 review looks at an incredibly well-built machine that’s both fast and enjoyed awesome battery life.
Posted By Mark Coppock
iron man style jetsuit now on sale gwrrichardbrowningedit 07
Emerging Tech

You can now buy a real-life Iron Man-style jetsuit … for the price of a house

Have you ever wanted to soar through the air in an Iron Man-style suit like a real-life superhero? Do you have the financial resources of a real-life Tony Stark to go along with it?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Skyscrapers along 'Broadway' in downtown San Diego
Emerging Tech

How 3,000 streetlights turned San Diego into America’s smartest city

San Diego is increasingly being recognized as the smartest city in America, and it all started when it updated its streetlights.
Posted By John R. Quain
Amsterdam City
Emerging Tech

How tech turned a 700-year-old city into one of Europe’s most futuristic

Throughout the Netherlands, large cities and small towns are implementing smart initiatives to improve quality of life. But first, it studied years of collected data.
Posted By John R. Quain
mayfield robotics kuri speech emoji motors speaks robot 930x523 head
Emerging Tech

It’s curtains for Kuri: Work ceased on robot companion project

Kuri the robot companion is no more. California-based Mayfield Robotics said on Wednesday it’s decided to cease development of the cute, wheel-based bot 18 months after it first showed it off to the public.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
segway drift w1 4
Emerging Tech

Dig out your rollerblade kneepads for Segway’s new ‘self-balancing roller shoes’

Meet the Segway Drift W1s. They're self-balancing roller shoes, and can be compared to a hoverboard that just lives on your foot. Well, I suppose it would technically be two halves of a hoverboard living on each foot.
Posted By Lulu Chang
spacex block 5
Emerging Tech

SpaceX will be launching three Block 5 rockets over the next 2 weeks

The only thing more impressive than SpaceX blastoffs may just be SpaceX landings. Elon Musk's extraterrestrial-focused company has managed to land another rocket. It will launch a total of 3 rockets in 2 weeks.
Posted By Lulu Chang
medc smart cities detroit motown featuredimage v01
Emerging Tech

In Detroit, Motown gets its groove back

Detroit is still known for its automobile industry and Motown, but as part of the city's renaissance, it's becoming a high-tech place to do business. From infrastructure to telecom, witness its digital rebirth.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
eclipse balloons life on mars artist s impression of four billion years ago
Emerging Tech

Italian researchers discover what they believe is a lake under ice cap on Mars

Scientists have discovered what is believed to be a lake located underneath the south polar ice cap of Mars, measuring about 12.5 miles across. This is the first time that a persistent, existing body of water has been found.
Posted By Lulu Chang
brain stimulation improve memory gettyimages 883861680 2
Emerging Tech

Zapping your brain while you sleep could actually improve your memory

Scientists have demonstrated a noninvasive overnight brain stimulation technique that can improve people's memories. Best of all? It won't even disturb your sleep! Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl