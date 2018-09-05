Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

U.S. Army wants to use laser power to keep drones airborne indefinitely

Luke Dormehl
By

Drones can be used for a wide variety of purposes, but one problem that hinders almost all of them is limited battery life. Consumer-focused drones have a flight time of around 10 to 20 minutes, while even the most serious, record-breaking unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can stay airborne for only hours, or maybe a few days at the most. The U.S. Army has a plan to change all that, however — by using lasers to power multicopters indefinitely through a sophisticated wireless-charging technique.

Unlike the kind of Qi wireless-charging standard employed in today’s smartphones, this wouldn’t require physical contact between a charging pad and the device. Instead, it will use laser light directed from the ground to the drone’s onboard photovoltaic cell. This laser light would then be converted into electricity to help keep the drone’s batteries fully juiced. This could reportedly be achieved from a distance of more than 1,600 feet.

The researchers involved with the project are hoping to show off a working ground-to-ground system early next year. This will be followed by a functioning ground-to-air demonstration in 2020.

Before this can be achieved, though, a few problems still need to be sorted out. The biggest challenge, according to a report by New Scientist, involves thermal management, i.e., making sure that the process doesn’t wind up damaging the drone via excess heat. The researchers hope to solve this issue by developing accurate beam control, along with allowing the excess heat the opportunity to properly dissipate.

The U.S. Army isn’t the only group researching drones that can fly for vastly extended periods of time. In the U.K., the defense company BAE Systems is working on the development of a high-altitude, long-endurance drone that’s capable of achieving flight time of up to one year. To do this, it will use a combination of long-life battery technology and ultra-lightweight solar cells. The team is aiming to test full size-prototypes in the second half of 2019.

While it seems likely that these tools will be used for military applications first, hopefully it won’t be long before similar technology is available for the drones that you and I can purchase.

Don't Miss

Award winning robot travels through water pipes to detect leaks
awesome tech you cant buy yet nopixgo feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: VR gaming cockpits, mosquito bracelets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
dji mavic air press
Product Review

Pocket-sized and practically perfect, the Mavic Air is DJI’s best drone yet

After years of developing game-changing innovations for drones, DJI went back and cherry-picked all the best features. The result? The Mavic Air.
Posted By Drew Prindle
krups sub home beer dispenser
Emerging Tech

Can this tabletop Krups keg really deliver a perfect pour? We asked beer snobs

Have you ever wanted a refreshing cold pint of beer from your favorite pub, but didn’t want to leave the house? With the Krups SUB Home Beer Dispenser you can tap your favorite beer in your own home.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
robots peer pressure study
Emerging Tech

Robots can peer pressure kids, but don’t think for a second that we’re immune

Researchers have demonstrated how kids can be peer pressured by robots, even when this means denying facts which are patently obvious. But don't think for a second that grown adults are immune.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best headlamps
Outdoors

Light up the night! Here are the five best headlamps money can buy

Headlamps make all the difference when camping or walking the dog at night, especially when you're in need of both hands. From Black Diamond and Petzl to Coast here are some of the best headlamps on the market.
Posted By Rachel Cavanaugh
space elevator could be ready by 2050 ride takes a week
Emerging Tech

Japan preps first test for its awesome ‘space elevator’

Japan is preparing to carry out the first test in space for a so-called “space elevator” that could one day transport people and cargo to orbiting stations way above Earth, at a fraction of the cost of rocket launches.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Asteroid Mining
Emerging Tech

Asteroid mining is almost reality. What to know about the gold rush in space

Mining resources from asteroids may sound like sci-fi, but it could be well on its way to becoming real science fact. Check out our beginner's guide to all things space rock-drilling.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
autonomous drone ambulance concept wins creator 20000 prize
Emerging Tech

This autonomous drone ambulance concept won its creator a $20,000 prize

An Italian creator has won a $20,000 prize for his unique drone ambulance design that could one day become a reality. The large autonomous flying machine would be capable of carrying a person to safety using its built-in pod.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
brain scan suicide risk gettyimages 149627809
Emerging Tech

A brain scan could help reveal if a person is a suicide risk

Could a brain scan reveal a person's risk of suicide? Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh have been awarded a $3.8 million grant to find out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
toothpic app dentist selfie teeth with mirror
Emerging Tech

Hate dental checkups? This app lets you check your smile by snapping a few selfies

Hate going to the dentist for regular checkups? This new app makes getting your teeth checked out was as simple as taking a few selfies and sending them off for remote evaluation by a dentist.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
flashing light mosquitoes malaria tiger mosquito
Emerging Tech

6 amazing high-tech ways science could take care of the mosquito problem

Forget about bug spray and rolled-up newspapers! If we're really going to solve the mosquito problem we need some of these technologies to catch on. From laser fences to CRISP gene editing solutions, here are six of the most innovative way…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
finding rover facial recognition app dog face big eyes
Emerging Tech

CRISPR halts fatal genetic disease in dogs, could soon do the same in humans

Scientists from the University of Texas Southwestern have used CRISPR gene-editing technology to halt the progress of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in dogs. One day, it could do the same in humans, too.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon parent dashboard go
Smart Home

Amazon’s third checkout-free Amazon Go store is now open in Seattle

Amazon has opened its third checkout-less store in Seattle. The high-tech Amazon Go convenience store lets shoppers simply grab their items and go without having to wait in line to pay.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Trevor Mogg
leaky pipe detecting robot james dyson a7301689
Emerging Tech

Award-winning robot travels through water pipes to detect leaks

A shocking amount of clean water is wasted each year as the result of leaky pipes. A new soft robot may be able to help -- and it has just netted the 2018 James Dyson Award for its troubles.
Posted By Luke Dormehl