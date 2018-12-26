Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

How A.I. will change your world in 2019, for better or worse

Digital Trends Staff
By

In the last decade, artificial intelligence has gone from a science-fiction dream to a critical part of our everyday lives. We use AI systems to interact with our phones and speakers through voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google; cars made by Tesla interpret and analyze their surroundings to intelligently drive themselves; Amazon monitors our browsing habits and then serves up products it thinks we’d like to buy; and even Google decides what results to give us based on our search activity. Artificially intelligent algorithms are here, and they’ve already changed our lives — for better or worse. But this is only the beginning, and one day we’ll look back at AI in 2018 and laugh about how primitive it was. Because in the future, AI is going to change everything. But, do we want it to?

First, what exactly is AI? Maybe a better question might be: what exactly is “intelligence”? The simplest descriptor is collecting data about the world, and using that data to make predictions in the short and long term. That applies to both people and machines.

When we talk about AI in our lives, we’re talking about everything from a computer being able to read a handwritten document, like an OCR reader, to a robot performing complex surgery on its own or a massive database categorizing your personality based on what you’ve written and looked at online. Because the world of AI is so incredibly large, let’s take a look at some of the most groundbreaking developments we expect to see in the near future, and whether that’s a step forward or backward for society.

AI systems are already primed to take over thousands, if not millions of jobs. Any job that consists of a human taking down information from other humans, and inputting it into a system is likely to go obsolete. So cashiers, receptionists, telemarketers, and bank tellers are all on their way out. As self-driving cars, self-operating drones, and other conveyors from A-to-B get more complex, we’ll also lose jobs like truck drivers, postal workers, courier services, and even pizza delivery. Factories are also becoming fully automated, so are car washes, and movie theaters. Even our jobs as journalists are threatened by rapidly improving news algorithms that can gather information and deliver it faster, and more accurately.

The more we study and develop artificial intelligence, the clearer it becomes that this massively powerful tool comes with a great deal of responsibility

But as society changes to accommodate an all-machine service world, it’ll also open up new jobs for the next generation. Writing software, repairing and maintaining robots, and developing new and better systems. Notably, machines are also primed to take over dangerous jobs. Firefighting, mining, deep-sea oil drilling, construction, and other careers with high mortality rates will be replaced by machines that can’t get sick or hurt. We don’t know what an all-AI workforce will look like yet, but many economists believe that the world might be a brighter and more rewarding place with machines taking over the more dull and hazardous jobs.

As we develop better AI, we’re discovering that it thinks in ways that humans can’t. Algorithms that can monitor and process massive amounts of data, and make conclusions based on patterns in that data are poised to change every avenue of society. Starting from something small — optimizing traffic patterns over time to figure out the best routes to take, or how to fix roads and rebuild highways — to something much more serious, like monitoring epidemics and diseases, and stopping them before they spread.

mobile trends google assistant ai

Machine learning has even been used to analyze human behavior, and predict warning signs by recognizing common language used by the nefarious — sexual predators or terrorists — and alerting law enforcement to take action. Then again, that same technology can be used to track down political dissidents, or serve fake news to vulnerable people while blocking out competing opinions and information.

The more we study and develop artificial intelligence, the clearer it becomes that this massively powerful tool comes with a great deal of responsibility. As futurists try to plan out a rapidly changing and advancing world, the biggest hurdle isn’t technological, but economic and political. Just a few tech monopolies control the latest breakthroughs in data collecting, processing, and analyzing, and while we hope that AI will help advance our society, it may just end up working to benefit the tech industry and only those who can afford to take advantage of cheaper, smarter human replacements — maybe, to the detriment of society. AI is here, but for now, we just don’t know what the future holds.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

SpaceX BFR project: Everything you need to know including first flights
Up Next

The best hand mixers of 2018
the lighthouse security camera 3
Smart Home

Lighthouse security camera company shuts down, offers refunds to customers

Security camera company Lighthouse AI is shutting down. Customers will have until January 25, 2019, to request a refund, and services for the security devices will shut down after that date.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
ibm fingernail grip strength sensor shot pill bottle
Emerging Tech

IBM’s wearable tech monitors your health by checking your hand strength

IBM has developed a first of its kind fingernail sensor prototype, designed to measure your grip strength throughout the day. Here's how it could potentially save your life some day.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Kia at CES 2019
Cars

Kia wants future autonomous cars to be able to read passengers’ emotions

Kia collaborated with the MIT Media Lab on a system that can recognize human emotions using artificial intelligence. The automaker believes this tech will be a valuable addition to self-driving cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
apocalyptic tv shows colony feat
Movies & TV

10 apocalyptic TV shows that make the end of civilization binge-worthy

There are plenty of ways civilization can get wiped out, and it can make for some great TV. Each of these series showcases a terrifying event that changes civilization as we know it. These are the best post-apocalyptic shows on TV.
Posted By Christine Persaud
green liver houseplant stewart strand and lab assistant long do work to genetically modify house plants remove airborne pollu
Emerging Tech

Researchers develop ‘green liver’ houseplant that cleans the air in your home

Researchers have developed a houseplant that can clean the air in your home. They genetically modified a common houseplant, pothos ivy, to absorb the potentially dangerous compounds chloroform and benzene.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
insight places seismometer pia22956 hires 1
Emerging Tech

InSight lander successfully places its seismometer onto the surface of Mars

NASA's InSight lander has successfully deployed its first instrument onto the planet's surface. The lander placed its seismometer onto the ground in front of it from where it can gather data about vibrations deep within the planet.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet hive explorer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A car air purifier, a worm farm, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
mars icy crater perspective view of korolev node full image 2 1
Emerging Tech

Mars Express captures image of an icy crater on the surface of Mars

The European Space Agency's Mars Express mission has captured images of a huge ice-filled crater on the surface of Mars, measuring over 50 miles across and located in the northern lowlands.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

You don’t have to print money to get one of the best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Whether you fly for fun or filmmaking, these are the best drones you can buy

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Bugatti 3D-printed caliper
Cars

Watch as Bugatti torture-tests a 3D-printed titanium brake caliper

Bugatti 3D printed an eight-piston monobloc brake caliper from titanium, claiming a number of additive-manufacturing firsts in the process. Lessons from the project may be applied to more mainstream cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
japans new vomit vacuum cleans up during end of year party season
Emerging Tech

Japan’s new ‘vomit vacuum’ hard at work during end-of-year party season

Japan's new 'vomit vacuum' has been put to work at train stations during the nation's end-of-year party season. The high-tech machine replaces the traditional sawdust-and-broom method, and is far more hygienic, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
taser guitar when you play wrong note screen shot 2018 12 23 at 14 06
Emerging Tech

Robot improves your guitar playing by zapping you with a taser when you screw up

This electrical engineer recently built a robot that will help you learn to play the guitar better. Unfortunately, it does this by zapping you with a taser whenever you play the wrong note.
Posted By Luke Dormehl