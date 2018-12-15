Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Rise of the Machines: Here’s how much robots and A.I. progressed in 2018

Luke Dormehl
By

2018 has generated no shortage of news, and the fast-changing worlds of artificial intelligence and robotics are no exception.

While there were too many exciting developments for us to be able to name all of them, here are some of the biggest A.I. and robot game changers we saw this year.

Atlas goes parkour

For the past few years, if you wanted to either dazzle or freak out a person who asks how far robots have advanced this century, Googling “Boston Dynamics” was the surefire way to elicit a reaction. 2018 didn’t disappoint us in that regard.

Having wowed us with a picture perfect backflip in 2017, this year the company’s humanoid Atlas robot was shown performing some freakily impressive parkour stunts in the lab.

Okay, so video footage of a lab demo doesn’t mean it’s ready to flawlessly execute such an impressive routine in the real world just yet. But as an attention-grabbing reminder that robots are well and truly on the way? Yep, that’ll do it!

Quadruped robots in the workplace

Boston Dynamics is the company behind the world’s most famous canine-inspired quadruped robot. But in 2018 ANYmal, a similar robot created by Swiss robotics startup ANYbotics actually beat it into the workplace.

This year, the Swiss quadruped robot (quadrobot?) underwent a one-week trial carrying out inspection tasks on one of the world’s largest offshore power-distribution platforms in the North Sea. The job involved covering a total of 16 inspection points, including checking gauges, levers, oil and water levels, and assorted other visual and thermal measurements.

At this point, counting the number of robots which could potentially steal away jobs from humans is as unmanageable as keeping a tally of angry people on Twitter. But this impressive showcase reminds us that such things are no longer just hypothetical.

A.I. artwork sells at auction

christie's auction house obvious art ai
Obvious Art

We’re used to A.I. proving its dominance across fields that require massive amounts of number crunching and statistical prowess. But we still get a bit funny when artificial intelligence starts entering fields we view as being profoundly human.

That’s what happened in October when a painting co-created by an A.I. went up for auction at a Christie’s auction house. The portrait, showing a rotund man in a dark frock coat and white collar, was created using a type of A.I. called a generative adversarial network (GAN).

Portrait of Edmond de Belamy” was estimated to sell for $7,000 to $10,000. It wound up selling for $432,000. Apparently people are big into art painted by a robot. Maybe they think they’ll be spared when the rise of the machines eventually happens!

Nvidia generates a city

One day we’ll all live in cities designed by artificial intelligence bots for maximum efficiency of travel, convenience, and enjoyment. That day is still a distance off, but 2018 showed that A.I. techniques are perfectly capable of whipping up a three-dimensional city model when required.

Shown off by Nvidia at the recent NeurIPS artificial intelligence conference in Montreal, this impressive tech demo took data gathered from the dash cams of self-driving cars. Using some super computing A.I. wizardry, it then transformed this data into a fully realized virtual environment.

That could prove useful for everything from training autonomous cars to reducing the workload on game designers, who currently have to spend thousands of person-hours creating the 3D city representations seen in games like those in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Google Duplex has a conversation

Thanks to tools like the iPhone’s Siri, we’ve been “talking” to A.I. assistants for the best part of a decade by this point. But that didn’t prepare us for the showcase that was Google Duplex. Unveiled by Google during its summer Google I/O 2018 event, Duplex is capable of having natural-sounding conversations with people to perform tasks like making restaurant reservations.

The kicker? It’s so convincing that the human on the other end of the line isn’t even aware that they are speaking with a robot. To enhance the effect, Duplex incorporates filler words such as “hmmm” and “uh” into its speech.

At present, Google Duplex remains a tech demo rather than an actual product, but it nonetheless represents a big advance in A.I.’s ability to naturally converse with us puny humans.

Forget fake news, here are “deep fakes”

2018 was the year of “deep fake” technology, referring to A.I.-augmented videos able to superimpose one person’s face onto another body — with predictably worrying results.

There were too many demonstrations of this for us to rattle through all of them, but this Recycle-GAN system developed by Carnegie Mellon researchers shows how Barack Obama’s can be made to come from the mouth of Donald Trump, or a John Oliver monologue can be transferred across to Stephen Colbert. Add in some scarily accurate voice synthesis, and fake news is looking like it’ll be even harder to spot in 2019 than in years past.

Hey, at least there are researchers working on ways to spot said deep fakes.

Here come the delivery robots

The once science fiction notion of robots carrying out deliveries really gained traction in 2018. Leading the charge was autonomous robot manufacturer Starship Technologies, which raked in giant piles of investor cash to make its robot delivery dream a reality.

Right now, an army of the company’s wheeled delivery bots are carrying out “last mile” deliveries to customers’ front doors in select cities. Using an app, recipients can say when and where they want their package delivered, as well as keep a watchful eye on the robot’s progress in real time. The future, it seems, is not only here — it’s super convenient, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world
virgin galactic launches shuttle feat
Emerging Tech

Virgin Galactic’s latest test flight takes it to the edge of space

Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic has successfully carried out its fourth powered flight in Mojave, California. It was the company's most ambitious test flight yet -- and bodes well for the future.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
starman last picture falcon heavy test flight spacex flickr 1220
Emerging Tech

Prepare for liftoff: Here are all the important upcoming SpaceX rocket launches

From ISS resupply missions to a host of communication and scientific satellite launches, SpaceX has a busy year ahead. Here's a rundown of some of the company's most important missions slated for the next year.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Emerging Tech

We’re going to the Red Planet! All the past, present, and future missions to Mars

SpaceX isn't the only organization pining to visit the Red Planet. Here's a detailed list of all operational and planned missions to Mars, along with explanations of their objectives, spacecraft details, and mission proposals.
Posted By Ed Oswald
electromagnetic pulse sandia friendly leonard martinez emp
Emerging Tech

There’s a giant EMP blaster in New Mexico. Don’t worry, it’s here to protect us

An electromagnetic pulse has the potential to disable virtually all electronics within a large area. To help protect against such a threat is a new, friendly EMP emitter. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
aleph farms lab grown meat 6 s
Emerging Tech

There’s a new lab-grown meat startup on the block — and it has a secret weapon

Aleph Farms is developing lab-grown steaks with the same flavor, shape, texture, and structure as the real thing using beef cells isolated from living cows. Coming soon to a store near you?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
takeoff robotic grocery fulfilment copy of take off 3d7 p6 1
Smart Home

This A.I.-enabled tech brings cutting-edge automation to grocery stores

Takeoff Technologies is working to make grocery deliveries fast, accurate, and convenient using A.I.-enabled technology to augment robotic grocery orders that can be completed in minutes.
Posted By Clayton Moore
anycubic photon review 3d printer feat
Product Review

This was 3D printed? With the Anycubic Photon, you can't tell

Never mind the fact that the Anycubic Photon 3D printer only costs 500 bucks. In terms of sheer print quality, this printer is on the same level as machines that cost six times as much.
Posted By Drew Prindle
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
say hello to serve postmates cute autonomous delivery robot
Emerging Tech

Postmates’ to roll out Minion-like autonomous delivery robots in 2019

Postmates is about to employ a cute little robot to work alongside its human delivery personnel. Called Serve, the wheel-based bot can carry items weighing up to 50 pounds and has a range of 30 miles.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
ecig vapor affects cells
Emerging Tech

Are e-cigarettes safe? Here’s what the most recent science says

Ecigarettes are widely regarded and advertised as a healthier alternative to cigarettes for people who are trying to kick the smoking habit. How safe are these cigarette alternatives? We went deep into the recent scientific literature to…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
lift aircraft drone rides 2019 dscf1950
Emerging Tech

Thrill-seekers will be able to pilot themselves in a giant drone as soon as 2019

Want to hitch a ride on a giant drone? The startup Lift Aircraft is gearing up to let paying customers fly its 18-rotor giant drones over assorted scenic landscapes across the U.S.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mcgill crispr 90 percent breakthrough wr 6 8 17
Emerging Tech

CRISPR gene therapy regulates hunger, staves off severe obesity in mice

Researchers from UC San Francisco have demonstrated how CRISPR gene editing can be used to prevent severe obesity in mice, without making a single edit to the mouse's genome. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Apple iPhone X FaceID TrueDepth Camera
Emerging Tech

Capture app saves money by 3D scanning objects using iPhone’s TrueDepth camera

Capture is a new iPhone app created by the Y Combinator-backed startup Standard Cyborg. It allows anyone to perform 3D scans of objects and share them with buddies. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl