News

Elon Musk warns that all A.I. must be regulated, even at Tesla

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks that organizations developing article intelligence should be regulated, including his own companies. 

Musk tweeted his thoughts on A.I. on Monday night, February 17, in response to an article written about research company OpenAI, which was once backed by Musk himself.

“OpenA.I. should be more open imo,” Musk tweeted. “All orgs developing advanced A.I. should be regulated, including Tesla.” 

Musk also said that both individual governments and global organizations should handle the regulation of A.I. 

He also responded to a tweet posted back in July about how OpenAI originally billed itself as a nonprofit, but the company is now seeking to license its closed technology. In response, Musk, who was one of the company’s founders but is no longer a part of the company, said that there were “reasonable concerns.” 

Musk exited the company last February, reportedly due to disagreements about the company’s direction. 

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been outspoken about the potential dangers of A.I. before. During a talk sponsored by South by Southwest in Austin in 2018, Musk talked about the dangers of artificial intelligence. 

“Mark my words,” Musk warned. “A.I. is far more dangerous than nukes. So why do we have no regulatory oversight?”

Back in April, Musk said during an interview at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, that computers would eventually surpass us in every single way. 

“The first thing we should assume is we are very dumb,” Musk said. “We can definitely make things smarter than ourselves.”

Musk pointed to computer programs that allow computers to beat chess champions as well as technology from Neuralink, his own brain interface company that may eventually be able to help people boost their cognitive abilities in some spheres, as examples.

A.I. is being criticized by others beside Musk, however. Digital rights groups and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have called for either a complete ban or more transparency in A.I. technology such as facial recognition software. Even Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, has warned of the dangers of A.I., calling for more regulation of the technology. 

Last month, Pichai wrote in a Financial Times op-ed that “We need to be clear-eyed about what could go wrong” with A.I.

Editors' Recommendations

SpaceX will offer space tourism flights sooner than you think

hp enterprise space x supercomputer spacex dragon capsule

Tesla Model S gets up to 390 miles of range via over-the-air software update

tesla model s

Space tourism: Watch Virgin Galactic’s space plane arrive at new base

virgin galactic first passenger vss unity

Tesla ordered to suspend work on its first European Gigafactory

Tesla Gigafactory

SpaceX launched 60 Starlink satellites, but things didn’t go as planned

SpaceX Starlink

Solar Orbiter sends back first measurements from space just days after launch

Artist's impression of Solar Orbiter following launch, with solar arrays and antennas deployed.

Exclusive: Ubco FRX1 electric dirt bike pre-orders go live at $8,999

Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti giveaway could net Cyberpunk 2077 fans a very special GPU

What to expect from smartphone makers now that MWC 2020 is canceled

I spent 24 hours with the Galaxy Z Flip. Here are my 5 big takeaways

Coronavirus concerns bump Chinese attendees from GDC 2020

gdc wrap up signs building

Next Fortnite season teased with mysterious phone number and real-world ads

Fortnite Chapter 2

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fighting climate change

Jeff Bezos

Sonic’s box-office record is good news for video game movies

Apple won’t meet its quarterly forecasts because of coronavirus outbreak