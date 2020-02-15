Emerging Tech

Baby gas giant discovered wandering far from its parent star

By
Artist's conception of a massive planet orbiting a cool, young star.
Artist’s conception of a massive planet orbiting a cool, young star. In the case of the system discovered by RIT astronomers, the planet is 10 times more massive than Jupiter, and the orbit of the planet around its host star is nearly 600 times that of Earth around the sun. NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt (SSC-Caltech)

Astronomers have spotted a “baby” gas giant 300 light-years away, making it the nearest young massive planet to Earth discovered to date. Named 2MASS 1155-7919 b, it will eventually grow up to become a large gas planet like Jupiter or Saturn.

“The dim, cool object we found is very young and only 10 times the mass of Jupiter, which means we are likely looking at an infant planet, perhaps still in the midst of formation,” said Annie Dickson-Vandervelde, lead author and Ph.D. student at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), said in a statement.

“Though lots of other planets have been discovered through the Kepler mission and other missions like it, almost all of those are ‘old’ planets. This is also only the fourth or fifth example of a giant planet so far from its ‘parent’ star, and theorists are struggling to explain how they formed or ended up there.”

As currently understood, gas giants form when a planet grows to a sufficient size that it begins to pull in gases from nearby space due to its large gravity. As the gases move toward the planet, they eventually form an atmosphere that gets thicker as the planet grows. If a planet becomes several times larger than Earth, it will rapidly collect gases and can become a gas giant.

This process of acquiring gases typically takes place when the planet is orbiting around a young star. When stars are still young, they have disks of gas around them which the forming gas giants can feed on. So normally, giant planets form close to parent stars. This particular baby is located more than 600 times further from its star than Earth is from the Sun, however, so its discovery raises questions about how it formed.

To learn more about how the baby ended up far from its parent, the researchers plan to do a follow-up study using imaging and spectroscopy techniques.

The findings are published in the journal Research Notes of the American Astronomical Society.

Editors' Recommendations

Most distant object ever explored gives clues to how planets form

ultima thule renamed arrokoth mu69 named 1

Why the star Betelgeuse has dimmed to just 36% of its normal brightness

This image, obtained with the VISIR instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope, shows the infrared light being emitted by the dust surrounding Betelgeuse in December 2019.

Four proposed NASA missions could reveal unknown secrets of the solar system

Artist concept of the solar system.

Revamped photo of ‘Pale Blue Dot’ reminds us how small we are

revamped photo of the earth reminds us how small we are pale blue dot

Boston Dynamics’ remarkable robot dog has landed its first gig

Spot, a robot dog.

I tried a plant-based corned beef sandwich and it held up to the real thing

Unreal Deli Corned Beef

NASA hasn’t been to the moon in almost 50 years. Now, it’s going back annually

Semitransparent solar cells could power tomorrow’s self-sustaining greenhouses

Automated app helps ordinary citizens sue pesky robocall scammers

New lawsuit accuses Juul of targeting kids on Nick Jr. and Cartoon Network sites

MIT’s latest artificial intelligence can rewrite outdated Wikipedia pages

wikipedia asiacell iraq mwc2017 politics

Researchers create artificially intelligent ears for cars to improve road safety

first responder app cardiac arrest ambulance

LA fire department to go electric with first battery-powered fire truck in U.S.

LAFD's electric fire truck.

Fake news? A.I. algorithm reveals political bias in the stories you read

Deep learning A.I. can imitate the distortion effects of iconic guitar gods