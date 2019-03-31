Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Burnin’ through the sky: stereoscopic image of asteroid by Queen’s Brian May

Georgina Torbet
By
bennu asteroid stereoscopic image bennus boulder 1 stereo pair cross eyed version
A set of stereoscopic images of a large boulder on asteroid Bennu’s southern hemisphere. NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona

Asteroid Bennu is full of surprises. Not only has it been spewing out plumes of particles, but it also turns out to be much less smooth on its surface than expected, with large boulders densely packed on the rough surface.

Now one particularly large boulder has been imaged: a massive 170-foot long (52 meter) boulder sitting on the southern hemisphere of the asteroid. NASA has released this stereoscopic image of the boulder, consisting of a pair of images taken from slightly different viewpoints. This enables viewers to see the illusion of depth in the image.

If you cross your eyes and relax your vision while looking at the image, you should be able to see the image as if it is in 3D. Tilting your head to the side can help the image come into focus. Or alternatively, if you have access to a stereoscope you can see a version of the image pair optimized for stereoscope viewing here.

And as well as its scientific importance and public interest, there’s another reason this image pair is noteworthy: it was created by Queen guitarist Dr. Brian May, along with his colleague Claudia Manzoni. May studied mathematics and physics and started a Ph.D. in astronomy at Imperial College London, but he put his physics career on hold to join the band in 1968.

Decades later, after a hugely successful career as a rock star, he returned to Imperial to complete his Ph.D. in 2007. At the time, he described it to BBC News as “the longest gap year ever” and said “[i]t was a tough decision back then to leave my studies for music.”

Since completing his Ph.D., May has been working on astronomy projects like the analysis of the Bennu data. “I’m proud to have been adopted as a collaborator on the OSIRIS-REx team, along with my colleague Claudia Manzoni,” he said on Instagram. “Our passion is producing stereoscopic (3-D) images from the astounding data that the OSIRIS-REx mission has been collecting. Special thanks to mission PI, Prof. Dante Loretta, for making this possible.

In a final charming tidbit, according to May the boulder on the surface of Bennu has been christened BenBen.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Eco-friendly speakers, a cinema for your face
youtube poop worthy respect feat
Emerging Tech

YouTube Poop is punk rock for the internet age, and you probably don’t get it

Ever heard of a YouTube Poop? These experimental pop culture montages are ground zero for internet meme culture. Turning 15 years old this year, do they get the respect that they deserve?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
samsung fire extinguisher vase screen shot 2019 03 29 at 16 10 24
Emerging Tech

Samsung’s flower vase doubles as a throwable fire extinguisher

Samsung doesn't just make TVs and smartphones, you know! One of the South Korean company's latest products is a Samsung-branded flower vase which doubles as a throwable fire extinguisher.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex hexagon heat shield tiles capture
Emerging Tech

SpaceX’s hexagon heat shield tiles take on an industrial flamethrower

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed details about the heat shield plans for the Starship spacecraft project. The hexagonal heat shielding tiles should protect the Starship from the extreme temperatures of re-entering the Earth's atmosphere.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
spacelife origin baby born in space newborn
Emerging Tech

A.I. analyzes video to detect signs of cerebral palsy in infants

An A.I. algorithm capable of signaling early signs of neurodevelopment disorders in infants has been created by researchers in Finland and Italy. The research could help in early detection of disorders such as cerebral palsy.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
nasa 360 visualization galactic center capture
Emerging Tech

Step into the center of the galaxy with NASA’s 360-degree visualization

Take a supermassive black hole's view of the Milky Way with a stunning, immersive video that shows galaxy as if you were sitting right in its center, created from supercomputer simulations and data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
curiosity nitrogen mars atmosphere 21472 pia22207 1280 1
Emerging Tech

Curiosity data shows how asteroid impact could have made Mars habitable

A new study using data from the Curiosity rover has revealed clues that the planet may have been habitable thousands of years ago. Curiosity's Sample Analysis at Mars instrument provided data on the formation of nitrites and nitrates.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomi speaker feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Eco-friendly speakers, a cinema for your face

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
buttefly nebula star formation pia23121 hires 1
Emerging Tech

See baby stars being born in the beautiful Butterfly Nebula

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope was launched in 2003 and was supposed to last two and a half years - but 16 years later it is still going. Now astronomers have created an infrared image of a nebula that acts as a nursery for baby stars.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
gravity vlti exoplanet hr8799e instrument breaks new ground in imaging
Emerging Tech

Unfriendly exoplanet is stormy, blistering hot, and full of carbon monoxide

The GRAVITY instrument on the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope Interferometer has observed its first exoplanet, HR8799e, using a technique called optical interferometry.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
asteroid gault yorp effect 6478
Emerging Tech

A tiny pebble could have caused the dramatic self-destruction of a 5-mile-long asteroid

Hubble has captured images of a self-destructing asteroid called 6478 Gault. The asteroid has two comet-like tails of debris, suggesting that Gault is breaking apart due to a phenomenon known as the YORP effect.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ligo upgrades gravitational waves hanford observatory 1
Emerging Tech

Scientists to resume Nobel-winning hunt for gravitational waves

The hunt for gravitational waves is back on. After a series of upgrades, the National Science Foundation’s Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) will resume its search for ripples in space and time on Monday, April 1.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
tess planet hunter first exoplanet x9lt 1
Emerging Tech

NASA’s planet-hunting satellite TESS locates its first exoplanet

NASA's planet-hunting satellite, TESS, was launched last year to search for exoplanets. And the search is already paying off, as astronomers announce they have discovered a Saturn-sized planet.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
saturn rings moons interaction pia22772 hires 1
Emerging Tech

Saturn’s rings deposit material onto its ravioli-shaped moons

A new study has investigated Saturn's tiny far-flung moons and the way that they interact with its rings. Data collected by Cassini shows five moons at the edge of the rings are covered in dust and ice.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
peeps social media millennial moms marshmallow chicks sugar holiday treat easter
Emerging Tech

That’s science! Mycologist colonizes marshmallow Peeps with fungi for Easter

Easter is coming, and that means it's time for Peeps. But a mycologist has his own plan for the sweet treats this Easter season - he's using Peeps to investigate the environmentally adaptive abilities of fungi.
Posted By Georgina Torbet