The best drones we saw (and flew) at CES 2018

There’s an old adage that photographers often use: “The best camera is the one you have with you.” The same could be said for drones. What good is a selfie drone if you forget to bring it along? Well, that’s precisely the problem that AEE aims to fix with its new Selfly drone. It’s a quadcopter that, thanks to a super-clever design, is able to fold up and fit inside a smartphone case. The idea is that, since it’s always attached to the back of your phone, you’ll never find yourself in a situation where you don’t have a camera drone at your disposal. Bonus points: It’s also surprisingly stable and easy to fly.