The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 has officially kicked off in Las Vegas, Nevada. Though technically we did get a lot of news yesterday, it was more for members of the media to get sneak peeks. Some big announcements we got were Samsung’s 37-inch 4K gaming monitor, Withings’ Omnia smart mirror, AMD’s Ryzen 9 995OX3D processor, and Hisense’s massive 116-inch TriChroma LED TV.

There’s going to be plenty more new tech shown off today and even tomorrow, so stay tuned for live updates.

Live Last updated January 07, 2025 8:41 AM

