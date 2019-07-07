Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Cosmic dust feeds star formation in this week’s Hubble image

Georgina Torbet
By
cosmic dust hubble image 7339e ngc 972 1
Bright, colorful pockets of star formation blooming like roses in a spiral galaxy named NGC 972. ESA/Hubble, NASA, L. Ho

This week’s Hubble image shows the beautiful rosy glow of a dusty spiral galaxy where stars are being born. The galaxy is called NGC 972, and it was discovered in 1784 by William Herschel. It is located in the constellation of Aries, 71 million light-years away from Earth.

Cosmic dust is the particulate matter that floats around in space, in this case called interstellar dust as it exists between stars. Other types of cosmic dust are dust rings around planets, called circumplanetary dust, as well as interstellar dust and interplanetary dust. In our Solar System, it is cosmic dust that is responsible for the “false dawn” phenomenon, in which faint white light is seen over the horizon before the sun rises.

Although cosmic dust was once considered a nuisance to astronomers because it obscured their view of stars, planets, and other bodies, more recently the dust itself has become an important object of study. Dust is made up of a variety of compounds, including complex organic compounds created by the evolution of stars, so studying it can give clues to the lifespan of celestial bodies.

In this case, the cosmic dust in NGC 972 is an important factor in the development of stars in the region. The bright glowing spots in the Hubble image are areas where stars are being born, and the dark swirls are areas of dust which blocks the light from the stars. The glow of orange and pink around the stars is illuminated hydrogen, which glows when the gas is exposed to intense light from the forming stars.

“We look for these telltale signs of star formation when we study galaxies throughout the cosmos, as star formation rates, locations, and histories offer critical clues as to how these colossal collections of gas and dust have evolved over time,” the Hubble astronomers said in a statement.

“New generations of stars contribute to — and are also, in turn, influenced by — the broader forces and factors that mold galaxies throughout the Universe, such as gravity, radiation, matter, and dark matter.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Potent portables and magnetic monitors
Up Next

Xbox Scarlett vs. Nintendo Switch: Is power enough to beat convenience?
cat s48c product impressions camsamp 4
Emerging Tech

Amazon worker’s A.I.-powered cat flap stops his pet from bringing in dead animals

To stop his pet cat bringing dead animals into the house, Amazon employee Ben Hamm rigged up an A.I.-powered cat flap. Here's how it works -- and how you could go about making your own.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
How to buy Bitcoins
Computing

Confused by cryptocurrency? Here's how to buy Bitcoin for the first time

Is it time to purchase your first Bitcoin investment? If you're ready to get involved in the cryptocurrency, we'll walk you through how to pick an exchange, how to choose the right wallet, and how to buy Bitcoin the safe way!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
uncanny-valley-humanoid-android-with-creator
Emerging Tech

Neuroscientists discover the part of the brain behind the uncanny valley effect

Want to know why you're creeped out by CGI humans? Neuroscientists and psychologists have identified the exact part of the brain in which the 'uncanny valley' phenomenon takes place.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
SpaceX
News

The Pentagon wants to build an itsy-bitsy outpost in space

The U.S. military’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is asking for submissions for a small, free-flying Orbital Outpost that the Department of Defense will use in space. The outpost needs to be capable of space assembly, microgravity…
Posted By Allison Matyus
tiny robots motor mit break ground in robotics micro 0
News

MIT’s tiny walking robot could eventually build other, bigger robots

A mobile motor created by a team at MIT could change the way we view and build robots. The robot consists of five tiny fundamental parts that have the ability to assemble and disassemble into different functional devices -- with the end…
Posted By Allison Matyus
spacex rocket fairing creates spectacular light show on return to earth
Emerging Tech

SpaceX rocket fairing creates a spectacular light show on return to Earth

SpaceX has posted a video showing a beautiful light show created by its rocket fairing as it returned to Earth. The video was shot from the fairing itself during last month's Falcon Heavy mission.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Submersible Turtle diagram
Emerging Tech

The founding fathers gave us more than just independence. They gave us tech too

Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and other Founding Fathers were very interested in science and technology. In the midst of founding a nation, they also performed experiments and made innovations to gadgets.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
How to take kids photos
Computing

A learning bias found in kids could help make A.I. technology better

Researchers at New York University think that a type of learning bias that is present in kids could help make A.I. better when it comes to learning tasks like understanding language.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
animal ai olympics challenge animalolympics getty 1
Emerging Tech

Animal-A.I. Olympics will test bots against the latest animal intelligence tests

The Animal-A.I. Olympics is a competition which aims to test top artificial intelligence agents by putting them through cognition tests designed for animals. Here's how you can enter.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex launches falcon heavy but loses core booster in crash landing launch june 2019
Emerging Tech

See last week’s SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch in gorgeous slow motion

SpaceX had success last week with their most difficult ever Falcon Heavy launch. Now a video shows the launch in unique slow motion, and cinematographer Ryan Chylinski spoke with Digital Trends about how the recording was made.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ibm e tongue project 48055705116 bdaf7b65de o
Emerging Tech

What’s that liquid? IBM’s flavor-identifying ‘e-tongue’ will tell you

IBM Research has developed an A.I.-assisted e-tongue, capable of identifying different liquids based on their taste alone -- whether it's bottled water, industrial products, or even bodily fluids.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
LightSail
News

Track Bill Nye’s LightSail 2 solar spaceship in real time as it makes history

The LightSail 2 has sent its first signals back to Earth, and The Planetary Society has made it possible for enthusiasts to track those signals from home through an online dashboard. The spacecraft is expected to remain in orbit for a year…
Posted By Emily Price
mars 2020 supercam mast unit pia23307 16 1
Emerging Tech

Installation of SuperCam Mast Unit on Mars 2020 rover is a towering success

The Mars 2020 rover reached another milestone this week, when technicians installed its mast, the SuperCam Mast Unit. The rover already has its wheels and a robotic arm, and the next step was to add the mast.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble ultraviolet eta carinae cosmic fireworks in
Emerging Tech

Exploding star system revealed through ultraviolet Hubble image

A new Hubble image shows a double star system 7500 light-years away, which has been exploding in slow motion for more than a hundred years. The system contains at least two stars which glow five million times brighter than our Sun.
Posted By Georgina Torbet