Emerging Tech

Curiosity rover celebrates its 7th birthday by investigating a clay mystery

Georgina Torbet
By

The Mars rover Curiosity just celebrated its seventh birthday, having been exploring Mars for seven years since it landed on August 6, 2012. And it has been busy as ever, recently drilling its 22nd hole in the Martian rock.

Curiosity is halfway along its path through a region called the “clay-bearing unit” because the area has a high level of clay minerals. Clay minerals are of particular interest to scientists because they form in the presence of water, suggesting that there used to be water in this location thousands of years ago. The clay-bearing unit is located on one slope of Mount Sharp, a large mountain located inside the Gale Crater.

curiosity mro clay data pia23346 1280x800 1
This panorama of a location called “Teal Ridge” was captured on Mars by the Mast Camera, or Mastcam, on NASA’s Curiosity rover on June 18, 2019, the 2,440th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

“This area is one of the reasons we came to Gale Crater,” Kristen Bennett of the U.S. Geological Survey, one of the co-leads for Curiosity’s clay-unit campaign, said in a statement. “We’ve been studying orbiter images of this area for 10 years, and we’re finally able to take a look up close.”

The orbiter images Bennett mentions are captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, a craft in orbit around Mars that captures images of the planet’s surface. There’s something strange going on with the clay on Mars, however. When scientists looked at the orbiter data, they saw clay only in a relatively small area of the clay-bearing unit. But since Curiosity has been exploring, it has detected clay in many areas of Mount Sharp. At first, they weren’t sure why the orbiter and the rover would detect such different amounts of clay.

Now, scientists think that the issue may be the many small rocks and pebbles that Curiosity has encountered on the surface of Mars. According to the other co-lead of the project, Valerie Fox, the pebbles are too small for the orbiter to see. But if many of them are in one area, they may look like one large patch of clay to the orbiter. Another possible issue is the dust that blows across the planet. The dust can settle on flat rocks, obscuring the signals that the orbiter can detect from space.

The engineers estimate that the rover still has several years of power left in its nuclear power system, and will be able to continue operating beyond that with careful power budgeting. Here’s hoping for seven more years of Martian data.

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Alterego by Arnav Kapur and MIT
Emerging Tech

Don’t speak: This wearable lets you give voice commands without saying a word

Imagine having an A.I. assistant in your head, capable of feeding you information without you needing to say a single word? That perfectly describes the AlterEgo wearable. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex launches a twice flown rocket to deploy one massive satellite amos 17 launch august 2019
Emerging Tech

SpaceX launches a twice-flown rocket to deploy one massive satellite

SpaceX successfully deployed a communications satellite for Israeli firm Spacecom on Tuesday. The successful mission came three years after the loss of a $200 million Spacecom satellite in a SpaceX Falcon 9 launchpad explosion.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
rocket lab wants to reuse its boosters by catching them with a helicopter
Emerging Tech

Rocket Lab wants to reuse its boosters by catching them with a helicopter

Small-satellite launcher Rocket Lab wants to follow in SpaceX's footsteps by creating a reusable rocket system. But whereas SpaceX brings its booster back in a controlled landing, Rocket Lab has an altogether different plan ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg
penn engineering blinking cyborg eye 1 y1ejc2hte jb0wlcq9ptlq
Emerging Tech

Biologists create an ‘eyeball on a chip’ that actually blinks

Researchers at Penn Engineering have developed a human eye replica that’s capable of blinking. Here's why -- and, no, it isn't because they're building a Terminator-style robot.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
watch spacex ship almost catch rockets nose cone in its giant net mr steven
Emerging Tech

Watch SpaceX catch a rocket nose cone in a giant net on a ship

Having pretty much perfected the art of rocket landings, SpaceX is now working out how to catch a rocket fairing in a giant net. On Tuesday, the company achieved the feat for a second time, and posted a video of it online.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ibm blockchain computer salt cpu grain of scale
Emerging Tech

An ultrathin wood membrane can help filter the salt out of salt water

Looking for a sustainable way to filter the salt out of salt water to make it drinkable? Researchers at Princeton have found a way to do it using an ultrathin membrane of ordinary wood.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
drl racer4 kickstarter beauty012 4 1
Emerging Tech

You can get your hands on the Drone Racing League’s latest aerial speedster

The Drone Racing League's latest aerial speedster is capable of accelerating from 0 to 90mph in less than a second. Here's how you can get your hands on one to put through its paces.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
pale blue rechargeable smart batteries 01 1
Emerging Tech

These smart batteries recharge in under 2 hours and outlast standard lithium-ion

Pale Blue lithium polymer smart batteries can be fully recharged in less than two hours more than 1,000 times with a unique USB charging method. A Pale Blue battery replaces more than 1,000 alkaline cells and offers more consistent output.
Posted By Bruce Brown
watch nasas orion spacecraft engines show off their awesome power nasa engine test
Emerging Tech

Watch NASA’s Orion spacecraft engines show off their awesome power

NASA is planning to send astronauts to the moon again in just a few years from now. But there's plenty of work ahead if it's to stick to its 2024 mission plan, including testing the propulsion system of its Orion spacecraft.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
astro next generation spacesuit ilc dover upper torso
Emerging Tech

Meet Astro, the next-gen spacesuit designed for the moon, Mars, and beyond

The company responsible for designing the classic spacesuits for NASA’s Apollo program has just unveiled its next-gen prototype astronaut suit for future space missions. Meet the Astro.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Samsung speaker phone
Emerging Tech

Clever new language-learning app lets you practice speaking with an A.I. tutor

Many people would like to be able to speak another language. But being self-conscious about making mistakes can put plenty of people off. Could this new speech-recognition app help?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon scout delivery robot program
Emerging Tech

Amazon and Postmates’ delivery robots heading to more sidewalks in the U.S.

More and more companies are developing autonomous wheel-based robots in an effort to expand their last-mile delivery operations. Amazon and Postmates are two such players aiming to get the most out of the technology.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
mars 2020 vision pia23314 1024x768 1
Emerging Tech

Engineers test Mars 2020 rover’s vision, find it is 20/20

NASA's Mars 2020 rover has been been given an unusual eye exam to test the cameras it will use to see and navigate around the Martian surface. To test the cameras, the engineers used an image testing board covered in a grid of dots.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble jupiter image s colourful palette
Emerging Tech

Hubble images Jupiter, our Solar System’s most beautiful planet

Arguably our Solar System's most beautiful planet, Jupiter, has been imaged in stunning detail by the Hubble Space Telescope. The image shows more intense colors than previous images, showing off dramatic cloud formations.
Posted By Georgina Torbet