Emerging Tech

The U.S. military is looking for an underground lair to run experiments

By
U.S. Military Wants an Underground Lair

DARPA, the United States’ Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, is looking to occupy some kind of underground lair where it can carry out all manner of crazy experiments.

How do we know? Well, mainly because DARPA just put out a public request for anyone who happens to know of any potential underground lairs that may happen to be on the market. It’s kind of like the military-industrial complex version of asking if you’ve got any friends renting out a room right now.

“Attention, city dwellers,” reads a tweet from DARPA’s official Twitter account. “We’re interested in identifying university-owned or commercially managed underground urban tunnels & facilities able to host research & experimentation.”

It’s short notice, they admit, but they’re hoping to get responses by August 30. Accompanying documentation notes that the request comes from DARPA’s Tactical Technology Office.

The tweet describes the ideal space as “a human-made underground environment spanning several city blocks” that includes a “complex layout and multiple stories, including atriums, tunnels, and stairwells. Spaces that are currently closed off from pedestrians or can be temporarily be used for testing are of interest.

While my own personal working theory is that it’s looking to move the aliens out of Area 51 before the impending September raid, DARPA maintains the (somewhat vague) cover story that it wants to use the James Bond villain-style underground space to “support research and experimentation associated with ongoing and future research initiatives.” See, doesn’t that totally clear things up?

We’ve contacted DARPA to see if they’ll tell us exactly what kind of experiments they’re planning to conduct, but have yet to hear back. That said, even DARPA’s Twitter account admits that the request is ominous.

DARPA has shown a surprising amount of interest in the underground world as of late. Earlier this month, it wrapped up the first phase of its so-called “Subterranean Challenge,” a competition which aims to put various robots and other high-tech creations through their paces in a simulated underground disaster scenario. This contest involved 11 international robotics teams, and took place in a defunct mine system in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Future phases of the contest (which this latest request may be related to) will involve an underground cave system and one other setting. The winner will take home $2 million of prize money for their hard work.

If you do happen to have any underground space you’re interested in renting out, contact DARPA via either the tweet or on the U.S. government’s Federal Business Opportunities page. With DARPA’s considerable budget at its disposal, it should hopefully be able to cover the first couple of months’ rent in advance. And the cleaning bill at the end.

Editors' Recommendations

Conjuring catastrophes: Inside the world’s largest hurricane simulator

The Surge Structure Atmosphere Interaction Facility's hurricane simulator seen from above

Disney+: Everything coming to the streaming service so far

Disney Plus Nintendo Switch subscription streaming

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker: Everything we know so far

star wars episode ix release date trailer cast news rise of skywalker poster d23 crop

The best shows on Hulu right now

best shows on hulu samurai champloo

Scientists find evidence of ancient supernova activity in Antarctic snow

image 7509 1e kohnen station

Spitzer studies hellish planet with surface temperature of thousands of degrees

spitzer planet temperature atmosphere pia23130 16 1

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Origami kayaks and AR glasses that aren’t dorky

Uncrewed Russian craft fails to dock with ISS, will make second attempt tomorrow