Drone Zips to 124mph (200 km/h) in 1 second

What’s Happened? A video circulating social media and YouTube showcases a custom racing drone built by Trinx Pepino, accelerating from 0 to 200 km/h in just one second, leaving even Formula 1 cars in the dust. Shared across platforms like Reddit and X, this feat highlights the raw power of modern FPV (First Person View) drones, built for speed and agility. These drones, like the AstroX TrueX 5, use high-voltage batteries (6S or higher) and lightweight designs to achieve mind-blowing acceleration, hitting speeds that rival supercars.

Video: trinxfpv / Instagram#drone #droneracing #TechNews pic.twitter.com/lAYagel9G0 — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) July 15, 2025

This Is Important Because: This level of performance underscores the rapid evolution of drone technology. Unlike filming drones that prioritize stability, racing drones are engineered for maximum speed, boasting power-to-weight ratios that enable 5.6g acceleration.. Posts on X and Reddit note these drones outpace F1 cars in initial acceleration, signaling potential applications beyond racing, from cinematography to military use.

Why You Should Care: The tech behind these drones isn’t just for thrill-seekers or drone racing. It’s pushing boundaries in industries like filmmaking, where drones capture dynamic shots unattainable by traditional cameras, and logistics, where speed could redefine delivery systems. However, concerns arise about safety and regulation, as Reddit users speculate about the risks of such high-speed devices in untrained hands or militarized contexts.

Ok, What’s Next? Expect drone racing to gain traction, with events like the Drone Racing League showcasing these speed demons. Innovations in battery life and AI could make drones even faster and smarter, potentially integrating with autonomous systems. Meanwhile, regulators may tighten rules to address safety concerns.

FYI, is it a Drone or UAP? Since November of 2024, residents across New Jersey and New York have reported signs of large unidentified drones at night, often mistaken for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs). With drones hitting speeds as reported above, it’s easy to see how people may confuse them as objects from out of this world.