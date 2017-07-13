From cobblestones to gravel, the Flex-Eboard powers through

Why it matters to you If your longboarding activities have been limited to smooth pavement and gentle terrain, your world is about to change thanks to the Rough Stuff electric board.

If you’re a true outdoor enthusiast, there’s nowhere your adventurous spirit won’t take you — and now, you can say the same for your longboard. Well, that’s if your longboard is of the Flex-Eboard Rough Stuff variety. This new electric longboard promises an incredibly smooth ride no matter what terrain you’re conquering, and features interchangeable wheels and a fully flexible deck for your riding comfort.

If you find yourself on poor tarmac, you can slap on your chunky Rough Stuff wheels for added stability. These wheels boast 85A hardness, which allows for smooth rides and fast speeds, and measure 110 mm in diameter (with 62 mm of ground contact) to help you cruise over bumpy surfaces. Their convex design ensures less resistance on smooth surfaces and more grip on rough terrain. And because they’re made from polyurethane material, you won’t have to worry about punctures.

If you find yourself on the road, just switch in the road wheels, which are smoother and have 52 mm of ground contact.

You’ll also have a choice between two different decks. There’s the bamboo deck, which has a symmetrical, rounded shape and central cutouts for more torsional flex and a more grounded ride. Conversely, the carbon composite deck works better with the Rough Stuff wheels. It’s made from seven plies of Canadian maple wood and fused with multiple layers of carbon fiber to ensure a well-controlled ride.

And while there will be times when you want to ride your longboard without the help of a battery, if you find yourself facing a long hill or just need to cruise without expending too much energy, the two 1200-watt motors will give you plenty of juice. The Flex-Eboard team promises fast acceleration, considerable torque, and the ability to control your board via a wireless remote control. You can set your board to drive mode (for acceleration), cruise control, or brake. And get ready, because this board will hit 22 miles per hour.

With just a couple days left in its Kickstarter campaign, the Flex-Eboard has already more than tripled its funding goal. If you’re interested in getting one for yourself, you can pre-order a board for about $770, with an expected delivery date of October 2017.