Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

FoosFit foosball trainer gives you a robot opponent to hone your skills against

Luke Dormehl
By

Do you enjoy a game of foosball, but struggle to find someone to play with you? If that’s the case, you could be the perfect target audience for the new “FoosFit” training tool, which has just landed on Kickstarter. Providing you with a robot buddy to pit your skills against, FoosFit controls members of the opposing team on the tabletop field so you can hone your craft and practice the kind of shots you’ll one day use to obliterate real human players.

The goal isn’t to do away with human competition altogether, but rather to help competitive players polish their skills in a way that’s simply not usually possible if you’re playing unopposed. The FoosFit can be programmed in a variety of styles of play using an Android (there’s no iOS option unfortunately) mobile app, and the hardware involved promises to retrofit to any existing table without a problem.

“The FoosFit is a patent-pending robotic device that allows an aspiring foosball player to practice shooting and passing on a moving defense,” Rissa Veloso, WeFoos co-founder and former foosball world champion, told Digital Trends. “Each device box slips over the sidewall of the table and controls one foosball rod. Two clamps are attached to the rod: One between players on the inside of the table, and one against the handle on the outside of the table. A string is [then] threaded between each clamp, wrapping multiple times around a bobbin that is attached to a motor controlled through a Bluetooth-enabled PCB board.”

While you have to have a reasonable amount of dedication to be looking at a foosball training tool to begin with, FoosFit’s creators believe their product has a broad potential customer base that could include everyone from average foosball fans to serious tournament players.

We offer our usual warnings about the risks inherent in crowdfunding campaigns, including products that ship late, don’t ship at all, or fail to meet promised expectations. If you do want to get involved, however, you can head over to the project’s Kickstarter page to pledge your cash. A FoosFit device and app will set you back $350, with additional costs if you want custom colors or logos on it. Shipping is set for July 2019.

Don't Miss

Meet the Icon A5, a high-tech airplane that anyone can fly
5g c 2vx guide traffic save lives smart cities feat
Emerging Tech

In smart cities, 5G won’t just lessen congestion, it could save lives too

We all know 5G wireless networks are part of a smart city plan, but how will they benefit? When it comes to cars, it could help with congestion. For citizens, it could keep them safe and alive.
Posted By John R. Quain
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Emerging Tech

Scoot your commute! Here are the 9 best electric scooters on the market

Electric scooters are an affordable, convenient way to minimize your carbon footprint and zip around town. Check out 8 of our current favorites, whether you're working with a budget or have some cash to spare.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
stan robot park car stanley robotics
Cars

A robot called Stan aims to take the stress out of airport parking

Stan is an autonomous valet parking robot that saves drivers time at an airport and helps parking lots to increase capacity. A trial of the technology will take place this summer at Gatwick, one of the U.K.'s busiest airports.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tendril robot climbs like real plant winding
Emerging Tech

Tentacle-like robotic vines exist. We’re not sure if we’re excited or terrified

Researchers from Italy’s Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia have developed the world's first tendril-inspired soft robot that is able to climb and curl like plants. Check it out in action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mit beam audible message laser pointer
Emerging Tech

MIT’s new laser audio system can deliver secret messages directly to your ears

Researchers at MIT have developed a way of beaming an audible message across the room to a specific person by using a laser. Here's how it works -- and why it could even save lives.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
flir systems docksense technology virtualbumper
Emerging Tech

Don’t worry about denting your yacht. Parking assist for boats is finally here

Docking a boat isn't easy. A new object recognition tool uses machine vision technology to help. If it senses an impending collision, DockSense leaps into action to offer corrective steering.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

The Coolpad Surf is the first hot spot that uses T-Mobile's 600MHz band

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
crowdfunding effort enables high tech search for missing soccer player cardiff city unveil new signing emiliano sala
Emerging Tech

Crowdfunding campaign enables high-tech search for missing pro soccer player

A successful crowdfunding effort has helped launch a high-tech ocean search for the plane carrying professional soccer player Emiliano Sala and his pilot after it disappeared during a flight to the U.K. earlier this month.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
axolotl genome sequence limb regeneration mexican salamander imp
Emerging Tech

Scientists identify key genes involved in salamander limb regeneration

In a huge step forward for regenerative medicine, scientists have sequenced the genome of the Axolotl, a giant Mexican salamander that is able to regenerate lost limbs on command.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
what is artificial intelligence ai screen shot 2017 04 03 at 9 42 55 am
Emerging Tech

Demystifying artificial intelligence: Here's everything you need to know about A.I.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, evolving algorithms -- we know it can get confusing very quickly. So let's take a look at AI and what it really means, its potential uses, and how it's currently evolving.
Posted By Ed Oswald
antarctic one mile deep hole west antarctica
Emerging Tech

Scientists use hot water to ‘drill’ a hole a mile deep in the Antarctic

A team from the British Antarctic Survey have successfully drilled a hole more than one mile deep in West Antarctic, hoping to uncover more information about the effects of climate change.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
loop sustainable packaging delivery company tote4
Emerging Tech

To help save the planet, big companies are testing a reusable packaging service

Working with some of the world's biggest brands, a new sustainable packaging delivery company called Loop wants to get us to reuse packaging rather than throw it away. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
icon a5 innovators flying car rs 4
Emerging Tech

Meet the Icon A5, a high-tech airplane that anyone can fly

Prior to hopping inside the Icon A5's cockpit, I had never set foot inside a single-engine aircraft -- let alone flown one. But thanks to some amazing design and technology, this plane is somehow so easy that I was able to fly it with just…
Posted By Drew Prindle