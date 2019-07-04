Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

The founding fathers gave us more than just independence. They gave us tech too

Jenny McGrath
By
fourth of july independence day founding fathers inventions a journey through hallowed ground
Thomas Jefferson’s polygraph, a letter-copying device with two pens attached. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The first four presidents of the United States — George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison — all belonged to the American Philosophical Society. Founded by Benjamin Franklin in 1743, the APS’s members were accomplished in the arts and sciences.

As a member of the U.S. Patent Office’s review committee, Jefferson helped establish the approval system. The founding fathers routinely corresponded and met with doctors, natural philosophers, and tinkerers who were designing bridges, agricultural equipment, and submarines before there terms scientist or technology were used as they are today. 

Search the Founders’ letters, and you’ll find notes to, from, or about Joseph Priestly (one of the discoverers of oxygen), Eli Whitney (who corresponded with Jefferson about his cotton gin), and Robert Fulton (of steamboat fame). Franklin, Washington, Jefferson, and the others encouraged and assisted their colleagues in improving upon gadgets, structures, and conveyances — including one of the world’s first submarines. 

For the Fourth of July, here’s the most interesting (and surprising) technology the founding fathers had a hand in.

Subversive submersible 

After affixing explosives to a British ship, the one-man crew of the the Turtle submersible was supposed to sail quietly away. By the time the explosion occurred, triggered by a watchwork attached to the gun lock, the Turtle would have gone safely below the waves by taking on water, funneled to chambers in its bottom. When it was time to surface, a pump pushed the water back out. 

Submersible Turtle 1776.
The world’s first submersible, the Turtle, was a one-man sub designed by David Bushnell and Phineas Pratt, who intended to use it to attack the British fleet in New York harbour during the Revolutionary War. SSPL/Getty Images

Thanks to David Bushnell’s design, the passenger would still be able to breathe comfortably beneath the waves. Sitting on a bench in the center of the submerged vessel, he could hand crank a propeller to move at a clip of three miles per hour. It would be dark, but the compass was illuminated by the blue-green of foxfire, a phosphorescent derived from fungi. 

That’s how it was supposed to work, anyway. Franklin visited Bushnell to see his progress on the Turtle, and Washington watched a failed attempt of the pilot to get a mine onto the British ship. Eventually, the Turtle ended up at the bottom of the sea permanently, when the British sunk the ship carrying it in 1776. 

Many of the founding fathers had their own scientific and technical projects. One contemporary called Washington the country’s most “scientific” farmer; his 16-sided barn made processing grain more efficient. Madison warned about soil erosion and “the excessive destruction of timber.” Jefferson has been described as more of an innovator than inventor, having created his own versions of a wheel cipher, dumbwaiter, and polygraph, which made a duplicate of writings. 

fourth of july independence day founding fathers inventions david bushnell american turtle submersible diagram 96403
A diagram of David Bushnell’s Turtle Submersible.

On Christmas Day, 1750, Benjamin Franklin wrote to his brother John that he was still recovering from an experiment two days earlier. Most of the effects had worn off, but his breastbone still felt bruised. Franklin had been trying to electrocute turkeys. He’d done it before and found the meat “uncommonly tender.” This time, with a dazzling flash of light and loud crack, Franklin had accidentally electrocuted himself. Despite feeling numb and sore the next day, Franklin went on experimenting and advocating for lightning rods to protect buildings and their inhabitants.  

While the lightning rod has undoubtedly saved many lives, another 18th century scientific advancement that involved Washington, Jefferson, and Franklin saved even more. 

“I’ll inoculate you with this” 

In November 1721, the city of Boston was roiling. After a smallpox outbreak, Cotton Mather (a minister perhaps best known for his involvement with the Salem witch trials) enlisted a doctor, Zabdiel Boylston, to start inoculating the city’s occupants. Mather had heard of the practice of variolation from his slave Onesimus, who told him “whoever had ye courage to use it, was forever free from ye fear of the Contagion,” Mather wrote to a friend

We should have more to dread from [smallpox] than from the Sword of the Enemy.

Variolation was a technique that had been used for centuries in China, as well as in the Middle East and Africa. Using ground-up pox scabs or liquid pus from an infected patient, a doctor inserted the material into scratches on a healthy person. Though some died, the majority of the inoculated got a milder form of smallpox and were then immune.

At the same time Mather and Boylston started inoculating Bostonians, Lady Mary Wortley Montagu brought the practice to London. 

Boylston inoculated over 200 people, including his son and several of his slaves. His fellow physicians, however, were against the practice. Newspapers carried screeds against both Mather and Boylston. “The Town is almost become a Hell upon Earth, a City full of Lies, and Murders, and Blasphemies, as far as Wishes and Speeches can render it so,” Mather wrote in his diary. “Satan seems to take a strange possession of it.” A few days later, someone threw a homemade grenade through his window. The fuse dislodged, and it didn’t explode, but it did include a message: “Cotton Mather, you Dog, Dam you: I’l inoculate you with this, with a pox to you.”

Because Boylston kept records, it became clear his inoculations were successful. Though about 2% of his patients died from the variolation, the death rate for smallpox itself was closer to 14%. In 1721, Benjamin Franklin was a teenager apprenticing for his brother James, a printer. James Franklin was printing much of the anti-inoculation material in his paper. But by the 1730s, Benjamin Franklin was a proponent of the practice, especially after the death of his son Francis.

There were rumors that Francis had actually died from a smallpox inoculation, which Franklin denied. “And I suppose the Report could only arise from its being my known Opinion, that Inoculation was a safe and beneficial Practice; and from my having said among my Acquaintance, that I intended to have my Child inoculated, as soon as he should have recovered sufficient Strength from a Flux with which he had been long afflicted,” Franklin wrote in The Pennsylvania Gazette in 1736. 

Waterhouse was concerned about counterfeit or inferior material getting into the cowpox vaccine supply.

Despite Boylston’s success, inoculation wasn’t sufficiently mainstream in the colonies to protect the Continental army during a 1775 smallpox outbreak. The problem was that inoculation was a lengthy process. The inoculated had to be isolated before and after the procedure, first to ensure they didn’t already have the disease and then to ensure they didn’t spread it to others. Many of the army’s soldiers were from rural areas, But the smallpox deaths were coming so fast and thick during the Revolutionary War that Boston was holding between 10 and 30 funerals a day.

Having survived a bout of the disease decades earlier, George Washington was immune. But he suspected the British of using smallpox as germ warfare and wrote, “we should have more to dread from it than from the Sword of the Enemy.” Eventually, Washington decided that inoculation should be mandatory for serving troops and recruits, and the infection rate fell from 17% to 1%. “A compelling case can be made that swift response to the smallpox epidemic and to a policy of inoculation was the most important strategic decision of his military career,”  historian Joseph Ellis wrote of Washington. 

A different kind of pox 

In 1796, English physician Edward Jenner extracted liquid from a pustule on Sarah Nelmes, who was showing symptoms of a case of cowpox after milking an infected cow. Jenner injected the pus into a young boy, then later exposed him to smallpox. The child seemed immune after his cowpox injection. Jenner had long known that milkmaids often seemed to stay healthy during smallpox outbreaks and suspected cowpox had something to do with it. After several more trials, he had proof. Instead of having to suffer through a bout of smallpox, people could be vaccinated with the milder cowpox and get the same immunity. 

Four years later, Benjamin Waterhouse, a doctor in Boston, received a sample of Jenner’s cowpox vaccine. After he vaccinated his son and several members of his house, word began to spread. Other doctors wanted Jenner’s cowpox for their own patients. But Waterhouse wanted to control the supply. While his fellow physicians accused him of wanting a monopoly, Waterhouse said he was concerned about counterfeit or inferior material getting into the supply.  “As this is spurious matter it never produces the requisite symptoms, and of course will not preserve a person from the smallpox, and one unfortunate instance would destroy all our exertions to extend far and wide one of the most important discoveries of modern times,” he wrote. 

fourth of july independence day founding fathers inventions set vaccination lancets 19th century
A set of lancets, owned by doctor Edward Jenner who ishowed that fluid taken from a human with cowpox could be used more safely for vaccinations than could variolation – inoculating non-infected people with fluid from pustules of smallpox. SSPL/Getty Images

There were a few ways to transport the cowpox lymph, the colorless liquid that came from the pustules on the infected humans. Physicians could soak threads in the lymph, then dry them. These threads could then be sent around the world, rewetted, then implanted in healthy individuals. A lancet dipped in lymph could also be used for a couple of days afterwards, as long as it didn’t start to rust. To prevent this, lancets were made of gold or platinum. Still, by the time the vaccines arrived at their destination, they were often useless. 

One person who did receive some of Waterhouse’s cowpox material was Thomas Jefferson. The first two lymph samples didn’t survive the journey, possibly because of the hot July weather. To combat it, Jefferson suggested Waterhouse put the liquid lymph in small vial, then put that in a larger, water-filled container. “It would be effectually preserved against the air,” Jefferson wrote, and the water would cool down at night to help preserve the lymph. The next sample Waterhouse sent arrived safely. In 1801, Jefferson used the lymph to vaccinate family members, slaves, and neighbors. 

Over the next several years, Jefferson would give cowpox lymph to Little Turtle, chief of the Miami people, and to Lewis and Clark to distribute on their expedition. Once one person was infected with cowpox, arm-to-arm transmission was a more reliable method of vaccination, since it didn’t require preserving the lymph in vials or threads. 

It would take nearly 180 years after Jefferson first received the cowpox vaccine from Waterhouse, but smallpox was eradicated. Still, its potential was clear from early on. In 1805, an acquaintance sent Jefferson a letter, wondering if inoculation would someday be used for the plague or yellow fever. “It would give me great happiness, to become the fortunate man of accelerating the discovery of a remedy, for so great an evil,” he wrote.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
3d printed hand rock paper scissors m2 robot
Emerging Tech

Thought-controlled robotic hand can play games of rock-paper-scissors

A new 3D-printed robotic prosthetic hand, controllable using only a wearer’s thoughts, can perform a wide variety of hand gestures — and even engage in a game of rock-paper-scissors.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nasa watch livestream orion ascent abort test fta lift amp mate at cx 46
Emerging Tech

Watch NASA test the Orion spacecraft’s emergency escape system live

NASA will test the emergency escape system for Orion, the next-generation spacecraft which will hopefully carry humans to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. You'll be able to watch the test live starting at 4 a.m. PT on Tuesday.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best drones under 100 ryze tello featured
Emerging Tech

Fly your local skies on a budget with these drones under $100

Looking for a drone that won't crash through your piggy bank? Although budget drones may not have all the features of higher-end models, they can still provide a lot of fun. Here are some of the best drones under $100.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 163 76eb26b4 9a5b 11e9 b82d cb52a89d5dff image hires 194614
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Partial lift of Huawei ban, Samsung foldable phone, more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including a partial lift on the Huawei ban, the approach of Prime Day, Starlink's loss of three satellites, the Sony Walkman’s 40th anniversary, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
5g capable phones manufacturers header getty
Mobile

5G is the new kid on the block, but consumers await more products and coverage

Despite its limited geographical range, that hasn’t stopped smartphone makers from rolling out new handsets to support the new 5G tech. At CES 2019, Qualcomm said it expected to see 30 new 5G devices, mostly smartphones, this year alone.
Posted By Jackie Dove
total solar eclipse
Outdoors

Here’s how you can watch Tuesday’s total solar eclipse over South America

By all accounts, the 2017 total solar eclipse was spectacular. There’s another one on Tuesday, but this time it's not passing over the U.S.. Thankfully, NASA has stepped in to offer a live-stream of the stunning celestial event.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
mit and ibm paint with neurons photo manipulation
Emerging Tech

MIT and IBM’s new A.I. image-editing tool lets you paint with neurons

Imagine Photoshop for the deep fake generation. Researchers at IBM and MIT have created an amazing demo showing how cutting-edge A.I. is going to power future image-editing tools.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
stanford smart glasses reading monitor with
Emerging Tech

Smartglasses use eye-tracking to make sure whatever you look at is in focus

Stanford University's experimental smartglasses use depth-sensing cameras and eye-tracking technology to make sure whatever you look at remains in perfect focus. Here's how they work.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
stanford wind turbine efficiency 201903680 cover5
Emerging Tech

Stanford researchers create algorithm that makes wind turbines more efficient

Could an algorithm make wind turbines more productive? It sounds crazy, but according to a recent project at Stanford University, the answer is a resounding yes. Here's what they found.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
How to buy Bitcoins
Computing

Confused by cryptocurrency? Here's how to buy Bitcoin for the first time

Is it time to purchase your first Bitcoin investment? If you're ready to get involved in the cryptocurrency, we'll walk you through how to pick an exchange, how to choose the right wallet, and how to buy Bitcoin the safe way!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
cat s48c product impressions camsamp 4
Emerging Tech

Amazon worker’s A.I.-powered cat flap stops his pet from bringing in dead animals

To stop his pet cat bringing dead animals into the house, Amazon employee Ben Hamm rigged up an A.I.-powered cat flap. Here's how it works -- and how you could go about making your own.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
uncanny-valley-humanoid-android-with-creator
Emerging Tech

Neuroscientists discover the part of the brain behind the uncanny valley effect

Want to know why you're creeped out by CGI humans? Neuroscientists and psychologists have identified the exact part of the brain in which the 'uncanny valley' phenomenon takes place.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
SpaceX
News

The Pentagon wants to build an itsy-bitsy outpost in space

The U.S. military’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is asking for submissions for a small, free-flying Orbital Outpost that the Department of Defense will use in space. The outpost needs to be capable of space assembly, microgravity…
Posted By Allison Matyus
tiny robots motor mit break ground in robotics micro 0
News

MIT’s tiny walking robot could eventually build other, bigger robots

A mobile motor created by a team at MIT could change the way we view and build robots. The robot consists of five tiny fundamental parts that have the ability to assemble and disassemble into different functional devices -- with the end…
Posted By Allison Matyus