Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

6 amazing high-tech ways science could take care of the mosquito problem

Luke Dormehl
By

Whether it’s because of their nasty habit of carrying diseases like Zika and malaria or just their penchant for being vacation-spoiling jerks, there’s plenty of reasons to hate mosquitos. Fortunately, some of the biggest mosquito haters out there turn out to be some pretty darn smart scientists and engineers.

Thanks to them, there are a whole lot of smart anti-mosquito deterrents on the way that go far beyond the usual bug sprays, rolled-up newspapers, and other off-the-shelf solutions. Read on for six of the amazing technologies that could soon bring us a utopian world free from needle-nosed vampire insects.

Malaria-resistant mosquitoes

CRISPR gene-editing technology

Malaria can be treated with the right drugs. Unfortunately, in some poorer parts of the developing world, getting the right drugs to people isn’t always easy. As a result, scientists from Johns Hopkins University have investigated a way to make mosquitos — as opposed to people — resistant to the malaria parasite.

Using CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing, they have engineered malaria-resistant mosquitos by deleting a gene which helps malaria survive in the mosquito’s gut. In preliminary trials, the researchers have demonstrated that the malaria parasite is unable to survive long enough to mature to the point that it becomes dangerous to humans.

Photonic fence

Aside from beaming them straight to the Delta Quadrant, it’s hard to think of a more Star Trek-sounding solution to the mosquito problem than Nathan Myhrvold’s “photonic fence.” Described in a 2010 TED talk, the former Microsoft CTO suggested one way to deal with bloodsucking insects would be by shooting them down with deadly lasers.

His system locks onto mosquitos by detecting the sound of their wings flapping, and then zaps them in the air with a low-power laser — thereby killing them or severely disabling them. These devices could be erected like a fence around a settlement, and would theoretically kill around 99 percent of mosquitos who attempt to break the barrier.

Nearly a decade after the talk, we’re still not seeing photonic fences on the regular, although the technology has reportedly been licensed out to interested parties — and even the U.S. Commerce Department has shown some enthusiasm.

There’s an app for that

app mosquito buzz 3
James Gathany / PHIL

Researchers from the University of Oxford are developing an app which uses machine learning to identify the acoustic signature of different mosquito species. This app can accurately identify the Anopheles species of mosquito — a.k.a. the one that’s responsible for spreading malaria — with around 72 percent accuracy.

To help expand the project, the team is now gathering more high-quality sound recordings that will allow the app to accurately identify all 3,600 different mosquito species. While this solution doesn’t eliminate disease-carrying mosquitoes, giving our smartphones the ability to quickly determine whether or not a mosquito is a potential disease carrier could be profoundly useful.

Drone dumping

zika drone mosquitoes img 7358

If your goal is to get rid of mosquito-carried viruses, could the answer be… more mosquitoes? That’s the unorthodox approach being pioneered by the company WeRobotics, which plans to breed sterile mosquitoes in captivity, transport them in large numbers via drone, and then dump them in an area where they will massively outnumber (and thus outbreed) the quantity of wild males.

The hope is that this could reduce local mosquito populations by up to 90 percent.

Thunderstorm-simulating wearables

Mosquitoes may be capable of transmitting deadly viruses, but they’re still tiny, delicate insects. That means they don’t exactly love being out in storms, and feel compelled to temporarily quit the blood-drinking to seek shelter.

Taking advantage of this evolutionary quirk, the makers of the Nopixgo wristband have developed a wearable device which emits weak electromagnetic signals that convince mosquitoes that a storm is on the way.

“This is a revolutionary new way to approach mosquito bites,” Johan Niklasson, chief business development officer at NopixGlobal, told Digital Trends. “In a way, the mosquitoes’ own genetics is used against them; something they cannot adapt to and avoid. It goes deeper than just repelling with bad smells or irritating sounds. No one has ever tried this before, and the technology has not existed to make this possible until just recently.”

Genetically-engineered killer mosquitoes

When it comes to governmental missteps, releasing a bunch of genetically-engineered killer mosquitoes should probably rank fairly high. Except that, as it turns out, it might be a smart move. Developed by the Kentucky-based biotech company MosquitoMate, the project uses male mosquitoes (which are the non-biting ones) as vehicles for carrying a potent mosquito insecticide.

When the genetically-engineered mosquitoes mate with females, the resulting eggs don’t hatch. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officially signed off on the plan last year, and numerous field tests have already been carried out. Watch this space!

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Japan preps first test for its awesome ‘space elevator’
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
dji mavic 2 pro drone press
Product Review

DJI has always been the king of drones, and the new Mavics are almost perfect

After flying both the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom for over a week, we’re convinced that these are two of the best drones that DJI has ever made.
Posted By Drew Prindle
parrot anafi drone
Product Review

Parrot Anafi drone review

It’s definitely not perfect, and there are a few little things that could be improved, but even so, Anafi is unquestionably the best drone that Parrot has ever made.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best vaporizers
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Why combust dead plant matter when you could vaporize the good stuff and leave the leaves behind? Here's a rundown of the best vaporizers money can buy, no matter what your style is.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Temi Robot
Smart Home

Temi is your personal robot butler, like an Amazon Echo Show on wheels

If you’ve been dreaming of a domestic robot or a smart speaker that can follow you around the house, then Temi could be just what you're looking for. We went hands-on with the personal robot at IFA 2018 in Berlin.
Posted By Simon Hill
dji mavic air press
Product Review

Pocket-sized and practically perfect, the Mavic Air is DJI’s best drone yet

After years of developing game-changing innovations for drones, DJI went back and cherry-picked all the best features. The result? The Mavic Air.
Posted By Drew Prindle
awesome tech you cant buy yet nopixgo feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: VR gaming cockpits, mosquito bracelets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
krups sub home beer dispenser
Emerging Tech

Can this tabletop Krups keg really deliver a perfect pour? We asked beer snobs

Have you ever wanted a refreshing cold pint of beer from your favorite pub, but didn’t want to leave the house? With the Krups SUB Home Beer Dispenser you can tap your favorite beer in your own home.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
robots peer pressure study
Emerging Tech

Robots can peer pressure kids, but don’t think for a second that we’re immune

Researchers have demonstrated how kids can be peer pressured by robots, even when this means denying facts which are patently obvious. But don't think for a second that grown adults are immune.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best headlamps
Outdoors

Light up the night! Here are the five best headlamps money can buy

Headlamps make all the difference when camping or walking the dog at night, especially when you're in need of both hands. From Black Diamond and Petzl to Coast here are some of the best headlamps on the market.
Posted By Rachel Cavanaugh
space elevator could be ready by 2050 ride takes a week
Emerging Tech

Japan preps first test for its awesome ‘space elevator’

Japan is preparing to carry out the first test in space for a so-called “space elevator” that could one day transport people and cargo to orbiting stations way above Earth, at a fraction of the cost of rocket launches.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
autonomous drone ambulance concept wins creator 20000 prize
Emerging Tech

This autonomous drone ambulance concept won its creator a $20,000 prize

An Italian creator has won a $20,000 prize for his unique drone ambulance design that could one day become a reality. The large autonomous flying machine would be capable of carrying a person to safety using its built-in pod.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Asteroid Mining
Emerging Tech

Asteroid mining is almost reality. What to know about the gold rush in space

Mining resources from asteroids may sound like sci-fi, but it could be well on its way to becoming real science fact. Check out our beginner's guide to all things space rock-drilling.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
brain scan suicide risk gettyimages 149627809
Emerging Tech

A brain scan could help reveal if a person is a suicide risk

Could a brain scan reveal a person's risk of suicide? Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh have been awarded a $3.8 million grant to find out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl