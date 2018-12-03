Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

How to register your drone with the FAA

Kelly Hodgkins
By
weaponized drone defense tech in rain feat

As of December 21, 2015, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires all drone users to register their UAVs with the government. Whether or not you agree with it, you are subject to civil and criminal penalties if you do not register. The thing is, the rules aren’t clear-cut, and the requirements differ from drone owner to drone owner. So to help you make sense of it all, we’ve put together this simple guide to help you out.

Before we get to the step-by-step process of how to register, let’s talk about why users are now required to register their drones. Registration is a relatively new requirement for hobbyist drone operators. Given the number of incidents involving drones (usually as a result of drones being flown in restricted areas, such as near airports or off-limits natural areas) and videos showing drones being outfitted with cameras for spying on the neighbors and prison contraband, it becomes rather obvious. The honor system just wasn’t working. So in an effort to keep the skies clear for manned aircraft, animals, and people, the FAA implemented a registration process to keep track of all consumer-grade UAVs (unmanned air vehicles) and UAV pilots.

Let’s start with the basics:

  • There is a $5 registration fee.
  • If you are caught flying an unregistered drone, you will be fined. These fines can be steep, reaching $27,500 for civil penalties, and up to $250,000 with the possibility of 3-years jail time for criminal penalties.
  • Pilots under 13 years of age must have a parent or guardian complete registration for them.
  • All drones heavier than 0.55 pounds need to be registered. Anything lighter than that is exempt from registration requirements.

Once you’ve identified whether your aircraft meets the registration requirements, you’ll need to begin the registration process as outlined below.

  1. The first thing you’ll need to do is go to FAA’s DroneZone website and log in using your existing account credentials.
  2. If you are a new drone owner, you will have to create an account by going through the standard account creation procedures, using your email to create an account name, inputting a case-sensitive password with special requirements, and verifying your email address.
  3. Once your account has been created, you will be prompted to select your registration type. There are two registrations options for drone owners. One is to fly under Part 107 which allows for both recreational and commercial flying. If you choose to fly commercially, you must pay $150 and pass a pilot certification test, while recreational owners only need to pay $5 and follow the rules for recreational flying. Section 365 is another registration option for people who fly recreationally as part of a model aircraft club.
  4. Fill out your various profile information, including your full name, mailing address, and physical address. You will also have to agree to the FAA’s safety guidelines, but given how serious the consequences for drone misuse can be, it’s wise to familiarize yourself with that information.
  5. The final step is to provide your credit card information in order to process the $5 registration fee.

When you’re done, the FAA will provide you with a unique 10-digit registration number. All drones you own and fly must be marked with this number prior to using them. You will also receive an email containing a certificate confirming your registration. We recommend that you print the certificate should you ever need to provide further proof that your drone is registered with the FAA.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best electric skateboards
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Whether you fly for fun or filmmaking, these are the best drones you can buy

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best 3d printers under 1000 monoprice mini delta
Emerging Tech

You won't need to print money to afford these great 3D printers

Looking for a decent 3D printer that won't break the bank? Check out our regularly-updated list of the best 3D printers under $1,000
Posted By Ed Oswald
Emerging Tech

Here are the best (and least likely to explode) hoverboards you can buy

With widespread reports of cheap, knock-off Chinese hoverboards exploding, these self-balancing scooters may be getting a rough reputation. They're not all bad, though. Ride in style with our picks for the best -- and safest -- hoverboards
Posted By Patrick Daniels
how to watch nba all star weekend online toronto credit andrew zarivny 123rf
Features

Where Toronto sees smart sidewalks, residents see ‘1984.’ So what now?

Google-parent Alphabet is partnering with Toronto to develop a new, smart neighborhood, but some are concerned about privacy and the company’s motives. Could residents derail the project?
Posted By John R. Quain
misfit flash fitness tracker dtdeals
Emerging Tech

Keep your holiday gift list high-tech and low-budget with these gadgets

Modern technology doesn't always come cheap, but there plenty of premium devices that don't carry a premium price. Whether you're looking for a streaming device or a means of capturing photos from above, our list of the best tech under $50…
Posted By Patrick Daniels
formlabs form 2 review
Product Review

With the Form 2, 3D printing is finally as simple as it was always supposed to be

Thanks to a myriad of smart design upgrades, the Form 2 is more user-friendly than any other SLA printer we’ve ever encountered.
Posted By Drew Prindle
male contraceptive gel uw school of medicine feet in bed
Emerging Tech

Breakthrough male contraceptive gel is nearly ready for the bedroom

A new male contraceptive gel is absorbed through the skin, and promises to temporarily reduce sperm count in order to avoid pregnancy. Here's how you can get involved with a clinical trial.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
cmu opioid overdose wearable addiction
Emerging Tech

Wearable device spots signs of an opioid overdose, automatically calls for help

Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University have developed a wearable device that’s capable of detecting an opioid overdose and sending out an alert to medical personnel. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
jet eat 3d printed vegan steak dsc 0857
Emerging Tech

Israeli startup believes it mastered the art of vegan steaks

Love meat, but worry about the impact that it is having on our planet? An Israeli startup, Jet-Eat, has created technology for 3D printing its own vegan steaks. No animal death required.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
virginia tech futurehaus solar decathlon tc ec 004
Emerging Tech

Virginia Tech beats out competition, wins smart home Solar Decathlon

Modular smart homes are all the rage and now some students from Virginia Tech have won a major competition in Dubai with their Futurehaus, a modular, solar-powered, transforming smart home.
Posted By Clayton Moore
3d printed bones landmines bone
Emerging Tech

3D printing could help regrow bones of injured combat veterans

A scientist at the University of Arizona is investigating ways to mend broken bones using 3D printing and adult stem cells. The research is geared toward helping veterans who suffer combat injuries.
Posted By Dyllan Furness