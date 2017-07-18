Huger Tech’s new line of electric skateboards won’t break the bank

Why it matters to you If you love electric skateboards and also love saving money, this new Indiegogo campaign may be the one for you.

Your passion for skateboards shouldn’t be poking a hole in your bank account. Luckily, Huger Tech has launched a new Indiegogo campaign for it latest line of premium electric boards. And while all these skateboards promise a large range, their price tag (at least for Indiegogo backers) is quite small.

Each of the three new skateboards in Huger Tech’s new line is rechargeable and depends upon Huger’s ergonomic, Bluetooth-enabled remote controls. That means that you can accelerate, brake, or hit reverse with just the tap of your finger. You can also use the controller to check the battery life of a board.

All the new skateboards are composed of a durable Canadian maple wood deck and boast an IPX6 waterproof rating, which means that you can take these guys out for a spin even in inclement weather (though given the electrical component, that may not be the best idea). And of course, the Huger Tech boards come with a companion mobile app for both iOS and Android, which features an odometer, speedometer, and more.

The three styles newly available on Indiegogo are the Travel, Racer, and Classic.

The Travel Board is designed for the city commuter who needs to get from Point A to Point B as efficiently as possible. Featuring front and rear LED lights that safely signal braking and turning, top deck LED lights for GPS navigation, and a 22-mile range on up to a 20 percent incline with a top speed of 20 miles per hour, this board certainly sounds effective. Weighing in at 14.6 pounds, the Travel Board has a removable battery that recharges in 2.5 hours. Early backers will be able to snag this board for $500, which represents $400 off the retail price of $900.

The Racer Longboard boasts similar specs, but is meant more for the adventurous thrill-seekers. With a top speed of 25 miles per hour, this board is a bit heavier and larger than the Travel Board. It’s now available for pre-order on Indiegogo for $600, or half off the retail price of $1,200.

Finally, there’s the Classic Board, which promises minimal resistance from the motor, allowing riders to push the board more like a traditional skateboard. It has a smaller range of 8.5 miles with a top speed of 15 miles per hour, but its battery recharges in just 90 minutes. This one is also the most affordable at $300.

All boards are expected to ship in October.